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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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Hanlon’s Razor is exhausted. At some point, repeated “mistakes” all pointing in the same ideological direction stop looking like mistakes. British institutions have become experts at suppressing truths that threaten the official story: mass migration is fine, multiculturalism works, racism claims are sacred, and legacy citizens must shut up. Henry Nowak’s case breaks that script. If insults are treated as more urgent than stab wounds, the justice system has been morally inverted. If portraits of the dead must be removed to protect diplomatic comfort, the state is not serving truth. Henry deserved dignity. Britain deserves accountability.

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