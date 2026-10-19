Revolution is spreading across Europe as communists and Muslim thugs get their violence on. Italy is now on fire just as France is as guerilla warfare explodes in the shadow of a Gothic Christian cathedral. The Arab Spring was the beginning – welcome to the second act.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

As predicted, the violent Red/Green Alliance protests have spread from France to Belgium, Albania, Switzerland, Portugal, India, and now Italy. It will get worse as the chaos engulfs Europe. Outside Milan’s magnificent Duomo Cathedral, fire blazed under the spires as protesters waved Palestinian and Antifa flags and got their violence on. That cathedral was not chosen by accident… it is a symbol of Christianity and one of the world’s great Gothic cathedrals. If they get the chance, the godless communists and Islamic thugs will burn it to the ground.

Islamic Revolution in the Shadow of a Christian Cathedral

On Saturday, police clashed with the rioters dressed like Black Bloc and wearing keffiyehs as stores shut down and tourists ran for cover. Smoke filled the square. Onlookers were horrified as the destruction took place in one of the most historically rich places on Earth, which became a revolutionary battle zone.

Muslim migrants and Antifa rioters attacked the police, hurling paper bombs, stones, Molotov cocktails, and firecrackers. They trashed cars and threw smoke bombs at rooftop bars. British visitors were terrified and said they had never seen anything like it or felt less safe as they fled to nearby airports.

This revolt is just clearing its throat. Remember the Arab Spring? Welcome to the second act. Islamic supremacists are attacking those who threw their borders open to them. If you invite the vampire in, you can’t be surprised when he decides to dine on you. Demons are predictable like that.

The Associated Press reported 50 demonstrators, including minors, were detained and at least two police officers were hurt. Italy’s public news wire service Ansa reported police detained 197 people during the demonstration, while 28 were arrested, including 12 minors and six foreign nationals. The wire service noted that there was also a heavy contingent of “second-generation migrants” involved in the riots. Those are Muslims.

Police used water cannons to disperse the crowd as rioters looted stores and broke windows inside Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, one of Italy’s most famous 19th-century arcades.

Roughly 5,000 protesters took part in the demonstration in Milan. While some demonstrators literally chanted in French, the protest quickly devolved into “guerrilla warfare,” Ansa reported.

“Milan was reduced to a battlefield, with Piazza Duomo besieged by hundreds of young people dressed in black. They forced the police to retreat under the hurling of firecrackers, barriers, and bottles, until they occupied the city’s symbolic square,” the wire service said.

Naming the Enemy

As France exploded, Italy was set ablaze as well. Just as in France, Italian politicians blamed the extreme left for the lawlessness. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni took to social media to condemn the unrest and back law enforcement.

Which she should do – but again, if you can’t name your enemy, you can’t defeat them. They are avoiding saying that Muslims and communists are the instigators here, just as France is doing. The only difference is that Meloni didn’t pull a Macron and attend a Celine Dion concert while her country burned.

“Once again, the women and men of the Law Enforcement Forces have had to face the violence of criminals who, even through organized groups, exploit demonstrations to seek confrontation and sow chaos,” Meloni posted on X.

“Because they were there to safeguard the safety of citizens, workers, merchants and all the people who have the right to live [in] their city without fear and without seeing it laid to waste and set ablaze by gangs of thugs,” she added. “We stand with you.”

“Thugs who exploit demonstrations to sow chaos, attack those who ensure security and hold entire cities hostage… Demonstrating is a right. Setting our cities ablaze is not,” Meloni said Saturday night, according to Fox News.

“I renew my request to the opposition: do not be ambiguous about this. Unequivocally condemn these acts of violence and issue a clear appeal for every mobilization to be peaceful,” she said to her political opponents.

Guerrilla Warfare

The Il Giornale newspaper accused Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala and his Green Party-led coalition of having “fomented” the riots: “Dear Sala, mayor of Youth and Islamists, apologize to the Milanese for the guerrilla war in the city,” the paper demanded.

“It is no longer tolerable that every time left-wing extremists take to the streets, scenes of organized destruction unfold. We are not dealing with mere demonstrators, but with organized groups that plan violence,” Francesco Filini, MP for Meloni’s Fratelli d’Italia and national program coordinator, stated according to the Il Sole 24 news site.

The Confederazione Generale Italiana del Lavoro, or CGIL, Italy’s oldest labor union with over 5 million members, organized Saturday’s violent festivities. That communist union is linked to Italian political parties on the left.

Weakness is Contagious

Meloni, just like Macron, is coming across as weak. She posted that she had “great respect for the thousands” who protested peacefully and called participation “the foundation of any healthy democracy… we cannot ignore what happened in other Italian squares.”

You can’t placate communists and Islamic thugs this way. They will tear Italy apart. See France. These politicos never, ever learn. None of these people know a thing about history or revolution, but they are about to find out the hard way.

Meloni went on to note that in Milan “stones were thrown at the Law Enforcement Forces, officers were injured, damage and violence occurred that forced the interruption of the procession. In Turin, people were stopped carrying cobblestones and window-breaking hammers. In Bologna, the disorders led to the precautionary closure of the railway station.”

“In the face of scenes like these, the rejection must be unanimous,” Meloni wrote. “Any hesitation becomes justification. Silence is not acceptable.”

Neither is weakness or bending the knee to Islam.

“The reasons for the protests were understandable. The violence against law enforcement and serious damage to the city are not justifiable,” Milan’s center-left mayor, Giuseppe Sala, told the Associated Press.

He’s got that exactly wrong. There is no justification for these protests – the excuse of economics and education is being used as a façade for revolution. That permissive equivocating attitude is the death knell of Europe.

Reuters reported that approximately 56 police officers were injured in the protest in Bologna, citing the police union. The interior ministry says about 100 officers were hurt and around 30 arrests were made in the demonstration in Turin.

This is just the opening act. The Red/Green Alliance in Europe smells weakness, and they are moving in for the kill. Looks like those who hoped the crocodile would eat them last are about to become the main course.

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