RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

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Thorsmama1950's avatar
Thorsmama1950
8d

We are at War people. Whether you want to acknowledge it or not. And people of Faith, from Churches, if you sit this out in this election, I will consider you no different than a Democrat that hates this country. No different. I would think twice , if that is what you think you are going to do or will decide to do.

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Edward Gullickson's avatar
Edward Gullickson
7d

Wake up people this is coming to N. America as well . Our left wing governments are bringing islam in on mass for some foolish reason and it will bite your ass very soon if not nipped in the bud and fix the problem .

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