The Muslim Brotherhood’s century-old plan to destroy the West through “civilization jihad” has turned Europe into a cautionary warzone—and America is next unless we act now.

Riots. No-go zones. Anti-Semitic terror. Political infiltration.

The Muslim Brotherhood is no longer a Middle Eastern problem — it’s Europe’s nightmare and America’s next invasion.

Europe Under Siege

Imagine cities where police fear to tread, schools teach hatred instead of history, and women are forced to veil or face death threats. This isn’t dystopian fiction — it’s modern Europe under the grip of the Muslim Brotherhood.

Across the continent, jihadist terrorism has exploded. In 2024 alone, Europe endured 58 attacks, with 24 linked directly to Islamist networks, a 71 percent jump from the year before.

France has suffered 334 deaths from Islamic terror since 1979 — and police admit to 751 “sensitive urban zones” where the state has effectively lost control.

In Germany, law enforcement avoids entire neighborhoods. In Sweden, firefighters entering Malmö’s immigrant districts are pelted with stones and require police escorts. Dutch courts recognize 40 official no-go zones.

A Surge of Anti-Semitism and Sharia Control

Anti-Semitic attacks have reached World War II-era levels. France recorded 1,570 incidents last year, many fueled by pro-Palestinian, Brotherhood-aligned propaganda. Jewish families are fleeing public schools as Holocaust lessons are quietly removed to avoid backlash.

Women’s rights are collapsing. In London and Paris, “Sharia-compliant” districts enforce veiling through intimidation. Gender segregation and forced marriages trap women in poverty; unemployment in some Muslim-dominated suburbs tops 80 percent.

How the Brotherhood Conquered Europe

This nightmare didn’t happen overnight. The Brotherhood spent decades embedding itself inside European institutions through what its founders call “Civilization Jihad” — a patient, non-violent strategy to destroy the West from within.

Operating through 500 organizations across 28 countries, coordinated from Brussels under the “Council of European Muslims,” the network controls mosques, youth groups, and political fronts.

European intelligence has labeled it “totalitarian, extremist, and incompatible with human rights.”

Financed by Qatar and Kuwait — to the tune of hundreds of millions of euros — Brotherhood entities have even received EU taxpayer funds, with €33 million funneled to Islamic Relief (banned for terror ties in several nations) and €288,000 to its youth arm FEMYSO, which openly campaigns to “Islamize the West.”

Now the Invasion Has Reached America

Think Europe’s collapse can’t happen here? Think again.

The Muslim Brotherhood’s American network — active for more than 60 years — is even more sophisticated.

Its 1991 internal memorandum explicitly outlines a plan for “Civilization Jihad to destroy the West from within.”

Today, Brotherhood-linked fronts include:

CAIR , an unindicted co-conspirator in the largest Hamas-funding trial in U.S. history.

Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) , now on more than 350 college campuses , driving the explosion of anti-Semitic hate incidents — up 344 percent in 2024 .

Muslim Students Association (MSA) chapters in over 600 colleges , long identified by the FBI as Brotherhood recruiting hubs.

Prison networks radicalizing tens of thousands of inmates, turning America’s correctional system into a jihadist pipeline.

The result: more than 9,000 anti-Semitic attacks in 2024, open glorification of Hamas on U.S. campuses, and Islamic political operatives gaining influence from city councils to Congress.

A Call to Action

The Muslim Brotherhood’s agenda is clear: replace Western democracy with Islamic rule.

The United Arab Emirates has already designated the Brotherhood a terrorist organization. America must do the same — before Europe’s nightmare becomes our reality.

It’s time for Congress to act. Designate the Muslim Brotherhood a Terrorist Organization. Now.

