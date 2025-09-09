(Published April 2, 2025)

These communities aren’t just quietly religious—they appear to be functioning Islamic enclaves that may openly defy American civil law, violate housing and zoning regulations, and erode the constitutional principle of equal access under the guise of cultural cohesion.

Governor Abbott says, “There’s no Sharia in Texas.” But take a drive through Plano or Irving and open your eyes. Islamic enclaves aren’t a future threat—they’re a present reality.