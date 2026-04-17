Political dissident Alexander Diaz Rodriguez was imprisoned in Cuba following the 2021 protests against communism there. He survived what is being described as the next best thing to a Nazi concentration camp for the crimes of “disrespect” and “public disorder.” Thousands were put in Cuba’s prisons and still suffer there as political prisoners.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Cuba is on President Trump’s and Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s dance card after Iran is wrapped up, and with good reason. Not only is Cuba a national security threat, but the dictatorial regime is also as bad as the Nazis were concerning political prisoners.

Surviving a ‘Nazi concentration camp’

Case in point is political dissident Alexander Díaz Rodríguez, now 45, who was arrested following the July 11, 2021, anti-communist protests, where thousands protested. He was convicted of the crimes of “disrespect” and “public disorder” for objecting to the Castro dictatorship. He was granted no medical clemency, despite having cancer, and was released simply because he survived his five-year term.

Photos have surfaced of the emaciated Cuban dissident, sparking outrage among human rights activists. Not only does Díaz Rodríguez have cancer, but he also has other medical conditions and is suffering from severe malnutrition and missing numerous teeth. The photos of him before and after incarceration are horrific. Despite his condition, he tried to downplay his situation: “I’m a bit thin, but I’m alive.”

Alexander Díaz Rodríguez – Before… – Photo courtesy of Prisoners Defenders

The former prisoner recounted the torturous mistreatment he suffered during his confinement: “They were very harsh, very harsh on me. I have gone through quite a few things with conviction for my principles and my offenses, several punishment cells, which were many, an average of 11 or 12 punishment cells, and a lot of physical and verbal abuse.”

While imprisoned, he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in October 2022, but did not receive adequate oncological treatment. In April 2025, he was briefly admitted to Abel Santamaría Hospital for vomiting blood but was then transferred to a correctional facility in Cabo de San Antonio for forced labor without oncological care.

From Cuba Headlines:

Cuban dissident José Daniel Ferrer García raised alarm on Sunday about the harrowing physical state of Alexander Díaz Rodríguez, a political prisoner released after being convicted for his involvement in the July 11, 2021, protests in Cárdenas, Matanzas. Ferrer starkly compared Díaz Rodríguez’s condition to that of prisoners in Nazi concentration camps. Ferrer, who leads the Patriotic Union of Cuba (UNPACU) and has been in exile in Miami since October 2025, shared a Facebook video displaying photos of Díaz Rodríguez immediately after his release. He warned that Díaz Rodríguez’s life is “in constant danger.” “I just received a deeply shocking and moving photograph. It’s undeniable evidence of what the Castro-communist regime’s prison system does to political prisoners in Cuba,” Ferrer stated in the video.

From Breitbart:

According to Prisoner Defenders, a human rights organization that tracks the status of political prisoners in Cuba, Díaz Rodríguez suffers from terminal throat cancer, hepatitis B, and thyroid disease. His loved ones had consistently denounced during his time in prison that he was subject to physical and psychological torture. In a message to Breitbart News and other media, Javier Larrondo, the president of Prisoners Defenders, shared images of Díaz Rodríguez that the prisoner sent to the organization in the immediate aftermath of his release from prison, urging that they be distributed widely to expose the atrocities the Cuban Communist Party is committing. “When I saw the state in which he was, I saw what I have seen in other occasions among prisoners freed in Cuba: they look as if they were rescued from a concentration camp,” he observed. Larrondo additionally shared a photo of Díaz Rodríguez prior to his arrest in 2021 for comparison. Human rights activists heeded the call to share the photos, condemning the Cuban regime for its poor treatment of political prisoners. The head of the largest known dissident group in Cuba, the Patriotic Union of Cuba (UNPACU), José Daniel Ferrer, published a video message on Sunday, describing the images of Díaz Rodríguez as “undeniable proof of what the penitentiary system in the Castro-communist tyranny does to political prisoners in Cuba.” “This man needs medicine, needs vitamins, needs food, he has nothing,” Ferrer, currently in exile in Florida after being imprisoned and repeatedly tortured himself for years, observed. He emphasized that Díaz Rodríguez was only freed because he finished his sentence, adding, “nobody can come tell me now that he received a pardon and this was a gesture of benevolence from the nefarious and criminal tyranny.”

A brutal communist regime

For 67 years, Cuba has suffered horribly under the communist regime of the Castro brothers. They use murder, torture, rape, firing squads, mass arrest, starvation, public beatings, and a whole list of other brutal tactics to keep Cubans in line. Fidel Castro came to power in a coup, not a vote by the people, and his family has used his stormtroopers ever since to subjugate the citizens there.

Following the 2021 protests against communism, figurehead “president” Miguel Díaz-Canel, Raúl Castro’s subordinate, issued an “order of combat,” which gave the go-ahead for vigilante attacks on anyone suspected of opposing the regime. The “Black Beret” special forces were also deployed against protesters, which notoriously resulted in the beating of civilians and, in some cases, protesters being shot in front of their children.

This week, humanitarian activists who have been advocating for Díaz Rodríguez, sadly, announced that he is unlikely to get the care that he needs to survive his illnesses following his release. The Union for a Free Cuba Party, an anti-communist organization, issued a call on Tuesday for a country in the free world to issue a humanitarian visa for the former political prisoner. The U.S. embassy in Havana is said to be considering doing so.

José Díaz González Agüero, a vice coordinator with the Union for a Free Cuba Party, told the U.S.-based news organization Martí Noticias that they had tracked his case and “saw that he was constantly deteriorating in prison” and noted he does not have a reliable place to live. He also reportedly is suffering from “constant diarrhea” and other extreme health complications that are weakening him further.

From the Havana Times:

Prisoners Defenders reports that Cuba has solidified its position as the country with the highest number of convictions for arbitrary detention in the world, according to the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention (WGAD). The UN has established that these detentions are political in nature and violate fundamental rights to freedom of expression and assembly. Javier Larrondo also recalled that according to the latest report by the UN Committee on Enforced Disappearances, Cuba ranks fourth in the world for urgent actions related to this crime, behind only Mexico, Iraq, and Colombia. Unlike those countries, he said, in Cuba forced disappearances are directly attributed to the State.

The Cuban regime denies that it holds any political prisoners and calls those who claim they do liars.

Regime change in this communist hellhole can’t come soon enough. Pleas to Obama and Biden fell on deaf ears. Trump and Rubio are set to bring justice to Cuba at long last.

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