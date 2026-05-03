An ex-Harvard scientist has defected to communist China to build an army of AI super soldiers. He’s a world-renowned expert in nanotechnology and brain research utilizing AI which can be utilized by China’s military.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

A former Harvard scientist named Dr. Charles Lieber, 67, who was convicted in 2021 of hiding his ties to a communist Chinese recruitment program called the Thousand Talents Program, a Chinese state scheme to poach foreign researchers, has officially defected and has since rebuilt his brain-computer interface lab in Shenzhen, according to Reuters. Reportedly on the menu… building an army of AI super soldiers. Terminator, anyone?

Recruited by the Communist Chinese

This is an immoral and unethical, albeit brilliant, traitor who wound up being convicted on six counts of lying about a contract he held with Wuhan University of Technology. Lieber served two days in prison and six months on house arrest for his crimes. The scientist was also fined $50,000 and ordered to pay $33,600 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service.

During the case, his defense said he was suffering from incurable lymphoma, which was in remission, and he was fighting for his life. He is the former chair of Harvard University’s Chemistry and Chemical Biology Department, has worked at Harvard for 30 years, and received funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Now, just over three years since he was convicted, according to Reuters, Lieber has defected to China, where he is now the head of the nation’s burgeoning program, China’s Institute for Brain Research, Advanced Interfaces and Neurotechnologies, or i-BRAIN. The objective is to connect human brains to computers. The former professor is considered to be one of the world’s leading authorities on nanotechnology.

Heading Up China’s i-BRAIN

The lab Lieber operates is an arm of the Shenzhen Medical Academy of Research and Translation (SMART). SMART appointed Lieber as an investigator last year, according to a post on i-BRAIN’s ​website dated May 1, 2025. The same day, i-BRAIN said Lieber had also been appointed its founding director – an announcement that went unreported at the time.

“I arrived on April 28, 2025, with a dream and not much more, maybe a couple bags of clothes,” Lieber remarked during a Shenzhen government news conference in December, touting their high-profile catch. “Personally, my own goals are to make Shenzhen a world leader.”

More from Reuters:

SMART’s 2026 budget, funded entirely by Shenzhen’s government, rose nearly 18% to about $153 million. The academy’s budget papers don’t indicate the proportion of that funding dedicated to i-BRAIN. SMART was established in 2023 under founding president Nieng Yan, a structural biologist. Her return to China a year earlier after five years at Princeton University was hailed in domestic media as the homecoming of a “goddess scientist.” Yan and Princeton didn’t reply to Reuters questions about her role at Shenzhen and the recruitment of Lieber. Alongside SMART sits the legally separate but functionally twinned Shenzhen Bay Laboratory, which launched in 2019 with a five-year budget from Shenzhen’s government of around $2 billion. Both are based in Guangming Science City, a national science hub of ​manicured parks and waterways. The two institutions share the same leadership and offices and will also occupy ​a dedicated 750,000-square-meter site that is under construction at a planned cost of $1.25 billion. Shenzhen Bay ⁠Laboratory didn’t respond to a request for comment. Signs guiding visitors to SMART’s premises are emblazoned with the slogan: “Innovate with the Party.” A Reuters reporter was denied access to i-BRAIN’s offices while trying to deliver a letter to Lieber.

In February, i-BRAIN installed a deep ultraviolet lithography system made by semiconductor-equipment giant ASML, according to the lab’s website. The Dutch company’s machines print the tiny circuits essential to cutting-edge chips. At Harvard, Lieber used shared lithography equipment at the university’s Center for Nanoscale Systems. The center serves more than 1,600 users annually, according to its website.

i-BRAIN’s model is reportedly two generations behind restricted machines, but is still likely to cost around $2 million, according to Jeff Koch of semiconductor-research firm SemiAnalysis, as reported by Reuters.

An Existential National Security Threat

Lieber’s brazen defection highlights a number of emergent national security threats having to do with AI and neurotechnology. The US has failed at containing technology threats and intellectual theft by China, and it has become an existential threat, among many other things, to the United States. In fact, it can be reasonably argued that China is the greatest threat we face today on the global stage.

“China has weaponized against us our own openness and our own efforts for innovation,” Glenn Gerstell, an advisor at the Center for Strategic and International Studies and former general counsel for the US National Security Agency (NSA), told Reuters in an interview. “They’ve flipped that and turned it around against us, and they’re ​taking advantage of it.”

From Fox News:

The move also showcases the import China places on developing cutting-edge technologies. Lieber’s original contract with Wuhan University of Technology paid him $50,000 a month and over $150,000 in living expenses. His new lab likely cost the Chinese government a great deal more than that. Lieber reportedly has access to a wide suite of tools and resources to continue developing computer-brain interfaces, including machinery to fabricate coveted semiconductor chips and a large primate lab. Computer-brain interfaces have shown promise in treating neurological disorders but also have potential military applications.

The scientist was reportedly promised $750,000 a year to set up his research lab in China while he was at Harvard, and hid funds he received from the Internal Revenue Service.

The New York Post noted:

Lieber has been recruiting researchers to conduct studies on monkeys as models for human brain-computer interfaces, according to a September post on his lab’s website. He took at least one other top scientist with him from Harvard. Jung Min Lee, an expert in stitching electronics into brain tissue, joined him ‌at i-BRAIN as research associate ⁠professor, according to its website.

Lieber is One of Numerous Recruited US Scientists

Lieber joins at least six others who have defected to SMART from US institutions, though all of them are Chinese-born researchers ostensibly returning home.

Lieber now joins scientists in the military wing of the Chinese Communist Party who are working on brain-computer interfaces to boost mental agility and situational awareness to engineer super soldiers, according to the New York Post.

“Lieber’s lab, based on his three decades of work at Harvard, where he received at least $8 million in funding from the Department of Defense, is entirely bankrolled by the communist government, which declared brain-computer interface work a ‘national priority’ in its latest five-year plan released in March,” the Post added.

Allowed to Travel to China

During his two-year supervised release following two days in prison, Lieber was allowed to travel at least three times to China in 2024, including one instance a US district judge granted for “employment networking,” according to court documents.

By the way, not only should the DOJ have seen this coming, but there were also other warning signs with this guy.

Back in November 2014, Lieber was presented with the first-ever Tsinghua University Press-Springer Nano Research Award.

Zong Junfeng, the president of Tsinghua University Press, and Dr. Lu Ye, managing director and editorial director of Springer China, presented the award certification, while Professors Dai Hongjie and Li Yadong, Editors-in-Chief of the journal Nano Research, jointly presented the award medal to Lieber. He was also awarded $10,000.

The Chinese recognized him as an outstanding scientist, groomed him, and then recruited him. Classic spy craft. And the communists are attempting this with many of our scientists to either recruit them or get rid of them in one fashion or another.

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