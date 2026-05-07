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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
3m

This is exactly why vouchers need guardrails. If Christian, Jewish, Muslim, or any other private schools want to operate, fine. That is America. But taxpayer dollars should never fund anti-American indoctrination, sectarian isolation, or a parallel legal-cultural order hostile to the Constitution. If the reporting on Main Al Qudah, AMJA, MAS, WAMY, and the Brotherhood network is accurate, Texas officials need to investigate immediately. Follow the money. Audit the curriculum. Examine foreign ties. No public funds for Sharia enclaves. No public funds for extremist pipelines. Religious freedom is not a suicide pact, and school choice cannot become national-security malpractice.

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William Voelz's avatar
William Voelz
2h

“Being positioned well” means surrounding Texas’ 3 major cities and ringing them with Mosques and fortified designated “communities” to strangle the host cities as they drain them dry of their “school voucher funding”. And remain totally outside the terribly foul and corrupting host culture. Brilliant strategy. It’s working. Will Americans push back? At what point? After what degree of damage to liberty? The longer that takes the costlier any remedy will be. Blood will eventually run. Arm up.

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