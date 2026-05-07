Longtime Muslim Brotherhood operative Main Al Qudah is building a $70–80 million, 30-acre fully autonomous Sharia-adherent Islamic enclave in rural Katy, Texas — a self-sustaining parallel society featuring a grand mosque, K-12 school, Islamic university, apartments, health clinic, sports fields, and its own strip mall, while openly using Texas taxpayer school voucher funds to raise the next generation of Muslims from cradle to grave with almost no contact with the non-Muslim world outside.

By Fatima Jaloos

Rural Texas is under siege once again.

Deep in the farmland surrounding Katy, longtime Muslim Brotherhood operative Main Al Qudah is building what amounts to a literal small city, a $70–80 million, 30-acre fully autonomous Islamic enclave called the Al-Huda Islamic Center.

This sprawling, self-sustaining compound features a grand mosque, K-12 school, Islamic university, apartment buildings, health clinic, sports fields, and its own strip mall — deliberately engineered as a parallel Sharia-adherent society where Muslim families can live, learn, pray, and raise the next generation from cradle to grave with almost no contact with the non-Muslim world outside.

Muslim Brotherhood Mastermind Behind Al-Huda Islamic Center

As reported at RAIR, Main Al Qudah entered the United States from Jordan in 2000 on a “temporary religious worker” visa to replace the founding imam of the Islamic Society of Arlington in Texas, a mosque under intense pre-9/11 scrutiny for its direct ties to Osama bin Laden’s terror network.

The previous imam, Moataz Al-Hallak, had personal connections to bin Laden and was close to his secretary, Wadih El Hage, who was convicted for conspiracy in the 1998 U.S. embassy bombings that killed 224 people, including 12 Americans.

Al-Hallak had recruited young men from the Arlington mosque for the Afghan jihad, maintained contact records with the Alkifah Refugee Center linked to the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, and served as an Islamic adviser in a jet purchase for a bin Laden-linked business.

Al Qudah was brought in specifically to “stabilize” the mosque amid that scrutiny. Court records from his own failed deportation proceedings reveal his lifelong Muslim Brotherhood activism.

His father and uncle were members of the Brotherhood, the global network that created the ideological backbone for Hamas, al-Qaeda, and the Islamic State.

After returning from Egypt in 1991, Al Qudah delivered weekly speeches calling for the replacement of Jordanian laws with Sharia, taught Quran classes, ran youth camps, and joined protests demanding Islamic rule.

He openly cited his Brotherhood family ties as the basis for his asylum claim, arguing he faced persecution for advocating Sharia.

After losing his deportation case, the Muslim Legal Fund of America, the same group that defended Holy Land Foundation Hamas funders, helped him secure permanent legal status.

Once in America, he founded the Muslim American Society’s (MAS) Katy chapter. MAS is a documented Muslim Brotherhood front. Al Qudah now serves on the Resident Fatwa Committee of the Assembly of Muslim Jurists of America (AMJA), where he has issued rulings authorizing symbolic wife-beating, mandating hatred for non-Muslims’ disbelief while treating them kindly on the surface, declaring apostasy punishable by death, and permitting zakat funds for “legitimate Jihad activities.”

His PhD is from the American Open University, whose current president, Anwar Hajjaj, co-founded the al-Qaeda funding front Taibah International Aid Association with Osama bin Laden’s nephew, Abdullah A. Bin Laden. It is also important to note that Anwar Hajjaj and bin Laden’s nephew co-founded the Virginia affiliate of the Muslim Brotherhood-founded World Assembly of Muslim Youth (WAMY).

Al Qudah himself served as General Secretary of the World Assembly of Muslim Youth (WAMY), which was raided by the FBI in 2004.

He works in lockstep with Muslim Brotherhood operative Hamed Ghazali, the man explicitly named in the Brotherhood’s 1991 Explanatory Memorandum as a central architect of its plan to destroy Western civilization from within. Together, they co-founded the Houston Quran Academy and Guidance College.

Ghazali built one of the main pre-9/11 jihadi recruitment and propaganda platforms in the United States. In 1988, Ghazali personally interviewed Tamim (Tameem) al-Adnani – the second in command to Abdullah Azzam, the ideological godfather of al-Qaeda and “mentor” to Osama bin Laden – on multiple occasions. He openly recruited American Muslims for jihad in Afghanistan, solicited weapons support, and directed funds to the mujahideen network.

He now develops Islamic curricula for schools across North America and is actively fighting to collect Texas taxpayer dollars through the state’s school voucher program.

Al Qudah is even more blunt about exploiting the program to bankroll the Al-Huda compound. In a recent Guidance College podcast, he openly celebrated Governor Greg Abbott’s school-choice voucher initiative and urged Muslim parents to take full advantage of it: “Islamic schools actually have to take full advantage of this program.

Muslim parents have to take advantage of this program because one of the main obstacles of sending kids to Islamic schools… is the tuition fees.” He called the vouchers, which can deliver up to $10,000 per student in Texas taxpayer funds, “excellent” and encouraged families to use them for the new K-12 school at Al-Huda and for Guidance College, the Islamic university he personally runs.

His longtime partner, Hamed Ghazali, has already said he will raise tuition at the Houston Quran Academy to match the full voucher amount.In the same interview Al Qudah made clear the new K-12 school will operate as a “two-in-one” model that merges regular academics with full-time Quran memorization, the themes of every surah, the biography of the Prophet, and the rules of Tahara (ritual purity) and Salah (prayer).

He stressed there must be no separation between Islamic formation and secular subjects and declared full-time Islamic schooling “a must” to raise “proud and loud Muslims” immersed in a completely Islamic environment from kindergarten onward.

He also disclosed that Guidance College is partnering with Al-Huda on the commercial strip mall, contributing up to 50% of the construction cost in exchange for 50% of the future lease revenue.

Texas taxpayers are now being forced to subsidize the very parallel Sharia-adherent society that Al Qudah and Ghazali have spent decades building, a self-contained enclave designed to keep Muslim children isolated from American culture and values while the surrounding rural community pays the bill.

Both Main Al Qudah and Hamed Ghazali are fulfilling the subversive Muslim Brotherhood strategy to ultimately dominate the West, and America in particular, as laid out in the 1982 “The Project” and the 1991 Explanatory Memorandum.

A core part of the plan is to keep Muslims isolated in parallel societies from cradle to grave. The Al-Huda Islamic Center is the literal embodiment of that tactic.

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