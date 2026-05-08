In a raw RAIR exclusive interview, detransitioned women Faith Groleau and Kellie-Lynn Pirie expose how the transgender medical industry ignored their trauma and mental health struggles, fast-tracked them into puberty blockers, hormones, and surgeries, and left them with irreversible mutilation, infertility, and regret—denouncing “gender affirmation” as a predatory lie.

By Vlad Tepes

On May 4th, 2026, RAIR Foundation was granted exclusive early access to participants arriving for a major detransition event organized by military veteran, Jeff Evely.

What followed was one of the most disturbing interviews this reporter has conducted: a raw, two-part conversation with two brave detransitioned women: Faith Groleau and Kellie-Lynn Pirie, whose lives were permanently altered by the experimental protocols of the transgender medical industry.

The next day, May 5th, these women and other detransitioners joined experts for a press conference on Parliament Hill and an evening town hall in Ottawa’s East End. Their message was clear: the promise of “gender affirmation” is a lie that destroys bodies, minds, and futures.

Watch Part I of the RAIR interview with Faith Groleau and Kellie-Lynn Pirie:

Faith Groleau:

Transitioned as a Minor, Robbed of Her Future, Faith Groleau began her medical transition around age 16 after struggling with documented mental health issues and childhood trauma. Instead of addressing her underlying pain, a pediatrician fast-tracked her onto puberty blockers and then testosterone.

The blockers threw her body into early menopause at 16. Natural estrogen production shut down. Bone density suffered. Development that should have occurred during puberty never happened.

She describes the physical reality in harsh terms: permanent voice deepening, facial and body hair, clitoral enlargement (what she correctly identifies as a form of female genital mutilation), lifelong urinary tract infections, incontinence, and unknown multi-generational effects on any future children because the impact of testosterone on egg quality remains unstudied.

The doctors never mentioned detransition as a realistic option. They never warned her about the full extent of the permanent changes. When she expressed doubt, the answer was always the same: more hormones, more procedures. The “next hoop” would finally make her feel right.

Faith now lives with the irreversible consequences. Her body was experimented on while she was still a child, and the medical system that did it takes no responsibility.

Kellie-Lynn Pirie:

Trauma, Sobriety, and the “Next Hoop” Trap

Kellie-Lynn Pirie, founder of Detrans Alliance Canada, transitioned in her late 30s after years of trauma, addiction, and exhausting recovery work.

After two years sober, she still felt deeply uncomfortable in women’s spaces. A man who identified as a woman suggested she was actually a trans man. The idea that she could shortcut years of difficult therapy with hormones and surgery was seductive.

Every time doubt surfaced, the industry response was predictable: “You just haven’t had the testosterone yet.” “You just haven’t had the hysterectomy.” “You just haven’t had the mastectomy.” Each new intervention was sold as the one that would finally fix her.

In August 2009, while attending a Pride parade in Vancouver as a “trans man,” Kellie-Lynn realized the horrifying truth: she had simply made herself visible to a different group of men.

Nothing had been healed. The discomfort remained. The promised romantic and sexual fulfillment never materialized. She had traded one set of problems for a lifetime of medical complications and regret.

Watch Part II of the RAIR interview (Jeff Evely joins briefly near the end):

The Medical Abuse: Playing God With Living Bodies

These women’s testimonies reveal a pattern that should terrify every parent. Doctors and therapists ignored clear trauma, co-morbidities, and other red flags.

They overrode psychiatric history. They pushed experimental drugs and surgeries on vulnerable people while claiming it was “life-saving care.”

As Faith and Kellie-Lynn describe it, the process resembles doctors playing God with living, breathing, traumatized human beings. Frankenstein, at least, had the decency to operate only on corpses. These medical professionals carve up young people who will never be the same, sterilizing them, mutilating them, and then abandoning and even turning on them when the promised happiness never arrives.

Inside the “trans community,” doubt is brutally silenced. Those who regret the process are shamed, driven out, or quietly disappear, sometimes by suicide.

WPATH and activists even counted completed suicides as successful outcomes in their statistics, because a dead person files no complaints.

The same deceptive statistical games we saw during the COVID era, redefining outcomes to protect the narrative, have been used here for years.

Johns Hopkins famously shut down its sex reassignment program in the 1970s after discovering surgery did not improve outcomes and often made them worse. Decades later, under intense political pressure, they reopened it and even apologized for ever pausing.

The ideology triumphed over the evidence.

A Global Scandal Preying on the Wounded. No one is born in the wrong body. Children and traumatized adults are being sold an illusion: that hormones and scalpels can rewrite reality. Schools, teachers, therapists, and profit-driven clinics funnel vulnerable kids into this pipeline with little to no real mental health screening.

The industry grows rich. The patients are left with broken bodies, infertility, lifelong medical needs, and shattered lives.

Faith and Kellie-Lynn are fighting back.

Through public testimony and organizations like Detrans Alliance Canada, they are exposing the lie and warning others. The trans industry does not just mutilate bodies. It preys on trauma, exploits confusion, and counts its failures as successes.

The experimentation on the vulnerable must stop.

This is the first article in a series from RAIR Foundation covering the powerful speeches, testimonies, and events of May 5th in Ottawa. More voices from the detransitioners and experts who presented at Parliament Hill and the East End town hall will follow.

Call to Action

Share these women’s stories. Support detransitioners. Demand that politicians and medical regulators end the chemical and surgical mutilation of minors and the vulnerable. The truth is finally coming out thanks to courageous voices like Faith Groleau and Kellie-Lynn Pirie.

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