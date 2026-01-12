A leaked NYPD memo exposes how taxpayer-funded resources are being deployed to promote and normalize the hijab—a symbol of Islamic female subjugation—within America’s largest police force, even as Muslim recruits demand exemptions from saluting the American flag.

Just last week, RAIR Foundation USA exclusively reported on a shocking development that would have been unthinkable in American policing a decade ago: An NYPD recruit currently training at the police academy has reportedly requested a religious exemption from saluting the American flag—asserting that his Islamic beliefs prohibit him from doing so because he may only praise Allah.

According to retired NYPD Lieutenant John Macari Jr., citing an anonymous law-enforcement source, the recruit submitted a formal “reasonable accommodation” request to be excused from this mandatory civic duty. NYPD policy is crystal clear: saluting the American flag is a required condition of service for all uniformed officers. It is not religious worship. It is not optional.

This incident is not isolated. It is the latest in a long-running institutional shift within the NYPD—one that has steadily elevated Islamic visibility, religious accommodation, and identity-based programming inside a department once defined by secular authority, equal standards, and unwavering loyalty to the Constitution.

While brave Iranian women and men risk torture, imprisonment, and death by ripping the hijab from their heads in defiance of Islamic oppression, the New York City Police Department is preparing to roll out the red carpet for its 4th Annual World Hijab Day celebration—aggressively promoting the very symbol of subjugation they are fighting to escape.

RAIR Foundation USA has obtained what appears to be a leaked internal NYPD memorandum, dated January 5, 2026, from Assistant Commissioner Alden Foster of the Community Affairs Bureau. This explosive document lays bare the full extent of departmental resources being mobilized—at taxpayer expense—to glorify the hijab on February 3, 2026, at 85-50 Pitkin Avenue in Ozone Park, Queens.

The NYPD is sparing no effort: ceremonial color guards, master of ceremonies, official department photographers, recruitment tables for officers, cadets, and auxiliaries, media coverage, and—most outrageously—two full department buses with operators to shuttle 40 individuals from the Parkchester Islamic Center in the Bronx directly to the event.

All of this is being done under the guise of “fostering community engagement” and “promoting understanding” of the hijab’s so-called “historical, cultural, and religious significance.” They expect 500 attendees—including children—to witness and participate in this orchestrated celebration of Sharia’s most visible uniform of female submission.

And who will be spiritually blessing this farce? Albanian-born Imam Tahir Kukiqi (also known as Tahir Kukaj), the NYPD’s official Islamic chaplain. Raised in the radical Islamic heartland of Kosovo, where Albanian Muslim forces have a long and bloody history of massacring, ethnically cleansing, and destroying Christian communities—from Ottoman-era atrocities to the church burnings and forced expulsions of the 1990s and 2000s—this imam is now the sanctioned religious figurehead for the NYPD’s hijab promotion.

Let’s be brutally clear:

In the East, the hijab is a tool of brutal oppression enforced by regimes that stone, lash, and murder women for refusing to wear it. In the West, it has become a deliberate badge of commitment to Sharia law—a military-style uniform signaling conquest, submission, and the slow demographic takeover of free societies.

Yet our taxpayer-funded police department is not only tolerating this symbol; it is actively recruiting around it.

This is not bridge-building. This is surrender.

We’ve seen this playbook before. At previous NYPD World Hijab Day events, uniformed hijabi officers have physically demonstrated how to wrap the “oppression cloth” around the heads of non-Muslim women and even young girls—all while calling it “empowerment.” It is textbook soft conversion: normalize submission, groom the next generation, and erode resistance one veil at a time.’

Last year, I exposed a hijabi NYPD officer who brazenly declared her “hope” for 100,000 officers in hijabs. One hundred thousand. That is not diversity. That is demographic and ideological warfare.

Now, with this leaked memo in hand, we see they are doubling down—escalating the use of public resources to import and promote Sharia ideology directly into the heart of law enforcement, even as a Muslim recruit openly rejects saluting the American flag.

So I ask the questions every New Yorker deserves answered:

Why are OUR tax dollars being used to fund this religious propaganda?

Why are department buses and operators being deployed to transport participants from a Bronx mosque to a celebration of female subjugation?

How exactly does forcing taxpayers to subsidize hijab promotions, Sharia bus rides, and flag-refusing recruits “protect” the people of New York City?

This is not community outreach. This is conquest by consent.

This is the Islamization of the NYPD—and it is happening right under our noses, just days after we exposed the flag-salute exemption demand.

Wake up, America. Before the blue uniform becomes burqa blue.

Please see the following RAIR articles on the capture and subversion of the New York Police Department

