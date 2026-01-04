Tonight on RAIR TV, we report on a development that would have been unthinkable in American policing just a decade ago.

An NYPD recruit currently training at the police academy has reportedly requested a religious exemption from saluting the American flag—asserting that his Islamic beliefs prohibit him from doing so because he may only praise Allah.

According to retired NYPD Lieutenant John Macari Jr., an anonymous law-enforcement source confirmed that the recruit submitted a formal “reasonable accommodation” request seeking exemption from a mandatory requirement for uniformed officers. NYPD policy is explicit: saluting the American flag is a required civic act and a condition of service for all officers. It is not religious worship. It is not optional.

The request raises a fundamental issue for law enforcement in the United States: whether Islamic doctrine is now being allowed to override core symbols, standards, and obligations of American service.

This incident is not isolated. It is the latest manifestation of a long-running institutional shift within the NYPD, one that has steadily elevated Islamic visibility, religious accommodation, and identity-based programming inside a department once defined by secular authority and equal standards.

Over the past several years, the NYPD has hosted foreign national heritage events, promoted Islamic religious observances, and granted a growing list of Islamic-specific accommodations, all while memorializing 9/11 has become increasingly symbolic rather than substantive.

Tonight’s RAIR TV report documents how this transformation has unfolded, what it now looks like inside the department, and why a refusal to salute the American flag marks a critical point of no return.

Watch the full investigation below.