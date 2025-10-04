Major Montgomery J. Granger, U.S. Army Reserve (Retired), exposes how Reed College sacrificed his brother — safety director Gary Granger — for lawfully helping the FBI identify an alumnus who violently assaulted a federal officer, putting donor dollars and activist pressure above campus safety and the rule of law.

Op-ed by Major Montgomery J. Granger

In late June 2025, my brother, Gary Granger, then the long-serving Director of Community Safety at Reed College in Portland, Oregon, did what law-abiding Americans expect campus safety leaders to do: he cooperated with a federal felony investigation.

On June 30, an FBI special agent contacted Gary seeking help to confirm the identity of a suspect believed to have assaulted a federal officer during a violent riot outside Portland’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility. The agent provided a name—Jacob (Jake) Hoopes—and a photograph. Gary checked the alumni directory and found an entry that included a full name, photo, address, and phone number. He forwarded that directory information to the FBI.

The crime at the center of the request was violent and grave. On June 14, 2025, Robert Jacob Hoopes, a 24-year-old Reed College graduate, allegedly hurled a rock into the face of a federal immigration officer, leaving him bloodied with a two-inch gash above his eye.

Hoopes then used an upended stop sign as a makeshift battering ram in an attempt to smash his way into the ICE building. Court documents charge him with aggravated assault on a federal officer and destruction of government property—felonies that carry years in prison.

Despite the seriousness of this violent crime, Reed College’s leadership never condemned the attack. Instead, they stayed silent about the injured officer and turned their outrage on the man who lawfully assisted investigators in confirming the suspect’s identity.

Weeks later, the Bureau arrested Hoopes. According to the federal affidavit, investigators had consulted the college and received alumni data from the “Director of Community Safety.” That description plainly matched Gary’s role.

What happened next should concern anyone who cares about rule of law, campus safety, and the integrity of institutions that receive federal funds.

On July 29, without alleging any violation of law or policy, Reed College placed Gary on paid administrative leave and blasted a campus-wide email stating that the “Director of Community Safety” had disclosed information to law enforcement and that his actions were “under formal review.” Almost immediately, Gary became the target of a coordinated outcry. Reporters called. Students and alumni demanded his firing. Donors expressed “disappointment.” Within days, the college cut off his email access and brought in an outside investigator.

Gary’s comment to me about it was, “Not only did (Reed College President) Audrey Bilger send an email implicating wrongdoing by me to the college community, the letter was sent DIRECTLY to pubic media in (IMO) a cynical attempt (and unfortunately legal way) to disparage me in the larger community.”

By October 1, Reed terminated Gary’s employment. The separation letter, as reported in the press, did not say he broke the law, defied a warrant requirement, or violated a written policy. Instead, it claimed his assistance to federal law enforcement had caused “harm to the College’s reputation” and drawn anger from members of the broader Reed community, “upon whom the College relies for funding.” In other words: politics and donor pressure—not policy or public safety—drove the decision.

Gary told me, “Reed College President Audrey Bilger, Vice President Karnell McConnell-Black, and the entire Board of Trustees sacrificed me on the altar of alumni money.”

There are several major problems with this:

First, Reed’s own published policies expressly allow disclosure of personal data “to investigate, prevent, or act against illegal activities… [and] situations involving potential threats to safety.” The college’s data classification guidance categorizes routine directory information as low-sensitivity and, unless an opt-out is provided, makes it shareable. There is no ambiguity: a violent assault on a federal officer qualifies as both “illegal activity” and a “threat to safety.” Reed’s attempt to punish Gary for following this rule is indefensible.

Gary’s action—verifying name, image, and contact information in the alumni directory for a violent-crime investigation—was squarely within that plain text and within the longstanding practice of his office. Over fifteen years, Gary worked with federal, state, and local agencies (from the FBI and Secret Service to Portland Police), including on threat assessments where sharing information without a subpoena is not only contemplated but prudent.

If Reed is embarrassed by its policy, it should change the policy—not punish the person who followed it.

Second, firing a campus safety leader for cooperating with a felony case sends exactly the wrong message to every campus in America. It tells staff: keep your head down, don’t help, and if you do help, we’ll throw you under the bus if social media (or a donor) gets mad. That chilling effect undermines the very public safety colleges’ claim to champion.

Third, this isn’t just an internal HR spat at a private school. Reed is a recipient of significant federal funds in the form of student aid and research grants. With those dollars comes a responsibility to maintain safe campuses, to follow clear and consistent policies, and to avoid actions that would retaliate against cooperation in legitimate criminal investigations. If a college can disclaim its own policy, scapegoat an employee for political optics, and keep the taxpayer money flowing, what message does that send to other institutions?

Let’s be clear about the underlying crime. Regardless of anyone’s politics, hurling a rock at a federal officer’s face is not “speech.” It’s violence. You can oppose ICE or facial-recognition technology and still affirm that violent assaults must be investigated and prosecuted. Reed’s leadership had ample opportunity to say both things at once: we support privacy; we condemn violence; we cooperate with lawful investigations. Instead, it emphasized privacy, implied wrongdoing by its safety director, and—when the heat rose—ended his career.

This should draw scrutiny well beyond Portland.

I respectfully call on:

The U.S. Department of Education (Federal Student Aid Program Compliance and Clery Act support) to review whether Reed’s actions are consistent with the obligations that attend federal funding and campus-safety responsibilities.

Oregon’s higher-education authorities to examine whether Reed’s written policies, training, and practices were clear, consistently applied, and honestly conveyed to employees and the public.

The Reed College Board of Trustees must release a transparent accounting: Which specific policy did Gary supposedly violate? What due process did he receive before the president publicly identified his office as under review? What role, if any, did donor pressure play in the termination decision? And Congress must investigate whether taxpayer dollars are subsidizing colleges that retaliate against staff for cooperating with law enforcement in violent felony cases.

America asks its campus safety professionals to keep students safe, to coordinate with law enforcement, and to use judgment under pressure. For fifteen years, Gary Granger did exactly that. Firing him for assisting an investigation into a violent assault is not a victory for privacy or community values. It’s a warning flare that politics is eclipsing safety—and that some institutions are willing to sacrifice their own people to appease the loudest voices.

If federal money is involved, the public deserves answers. And so do the countless campus professionals who still believe that the rule of law—and plain, printed policy—should mean something.

Montgomery J. Granger is a Christian, husband, father, retired educator, and retired U.S. Army Major. He is the author of Saving Grace at Guantanamo Bay: A Post 9/11 Memoir of Duty, Conscience, and Survival, along with other works available with video trailers and biographical information on his author platform. Granger served as the ranking U.S. Army Medical Department officer with the Joint Detainee Operations Group at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, during the War on Terror.

