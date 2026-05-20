This was no random act of violence. It was deliberate “accelerationism” – the strategy of using violence to speed up societal collapse, provoke civil war, and hasten the birth of white ethnostates from the ruins – designed to ignite chaos.

By Renee Nal

Watch the full RAIR exclusive interview with Trevor Loudon here:

*Please see the disclaimer at the end of this report.

Caleb Velasquez, 18, and Cain Clark, 17, carried out a vicious attack on May 18, 2026, at the Islamic Center of San Diego, killing three adult men, including security guard Amin Abdullah. The two teenagers left behind a joint manifesto titled “The New Crusade: A Sons of Tarrant Debut Manifesto.” They inscribed “Race War Now” on one of their weapons, prominently featured the Black Sun symbol, and declared their intent to trigger a racial holy war, societal collapse, and civil war across the West.

See the full Velasquez/Cain manifesto: Velasquez-Clark Manifesto

This was no random act of violence. It was deliberate “accelerationism” – the strategy of using violence to speed up societal collapse, provoke civil war, and hasten the birth of white ethnostates from the ruins – designed to ignite chaos.

Exclusive Interview with Trevor Loudon: The National Bolshevik Connection

In an exclusive interview with RAIR Foundation, author, speaker and filmmaker Trevor Loudon – who in 2019 was the first to expose Brenton Tarrant as a potential National Bolshevik – connects the San Diego attack directly to a Russian-inspired terror chain.

Loudon’s groundbreaking 2019 Epoch Times article highlighted clues in Brenton Tarrant’s manifesto that pointed to a pro-Russia, anti-Western ideology. The article was so controversial that it was banned on then-Twitter. At the time, anyone who even attempted to share the article on Twitter was suspended, including RAIR founder Amy Mek.

Loudon’s warnings have now been proven tragically accurate. “These two young men displayed the black sun symbol, okay, which is the same symbol that Brenton Tarrant displayed, the same simple symbol that the young man who shot up a Walmart in El Paso displayed, and the same symbol that a young man who shot up a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, displayed,” Loudon stated. “It’s also the symbol of the Russian national Bolsheviks… This is very much a Russian movement we’re talking about here.”

Note the “Black Sun” symbol on the Tarrant, Velasquez/Clark, and Payton Gendron Manifestos (screenshots):

‘Sons of Tarrant’: A Deadly Trend

Brenton Tarrant is the Australian-born terrorist who murdered 51 Muslims in two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, on March 15, 2019. He live-streamed the attack and released a 74-page manifesto titled “The Great Replacement.” Tarrant is the central inspirer and “Saint” for the killers who followed him.

See the full Brenton Tarrant manifesto: brenton-tarrant-the-great-replacement-manifesto

Velasquez and Clark explicitly called themselves the “Sons of Tarrant” and positioned their attack in his lineage. They are the latest foot soldiers in a chain of killers united by the same symbols, the same tactics, and the same goal: provoke civil war, balkanize nations along racial lines, and destroy the United States and Western civilization.

As RAIR has previously reported, Aleksandr Dugin has a vision that aligns with the visions expressed in these manifestos:

Dugin’s strategy involves sowing deep political divisions within the United States and Europe, exploiting existing tensions to foment civil unrest and chaos. By promoting the concept of “MAGA Communism” and advocating for “multipolarity,” Dugin, who wrote “The Theory of a Multipolar World,” published in 2020, seeks to empower the BRICS nations, particularly Russia, at the expense of the West. As described by Loudon, multipolarity is “a scam used to turn people against the West by fomenting civil war and unrest in Europe and the United States so that Russia, China, Iran, and their allies can achieve world dominance.”

As Loudon points out, there are trends unifying these killers.

John Earnest (Poway Synagogue, April 27, 2019): Just weeks after the Christchurch attack, 19-year-old John Earnest carried out a shooting at the Chabad of Poway synagogue in California on the last day of Passover. He murdered 60-year-old Lori Gilbert-Kaye and wounded three others, including the rabbi and an 8-year-old girl. In his manifesto, Earnest explicitly called Tarrant a catalyst who “showed me that it could be done” and invoked “The Day of the Rope” from The Turner Diaries, a 1978 novel by William Pierce. It refers to the day when white revolutionaries publicly hang “race traitors.” Earnest and the San Diego killers both invoked this concept.

See the full John Earnest manifesto: John Earnest Manifesto-04-27-19

Patrick Crusius (El Paso Walmart, August 3, 2019): 21-year-old Patrick Crusius drove 10 hours from Dallas to El Paso, Texas, and opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle inside a Walmart store and parking lot. He murdered 23 people (mostly Hispanic) and injured 22 others. His manifesto opened with direct praise for Tarrant and the Christchurch attack, citing the “Great Replacement” and targeting what he called Hispanic “invaders.”

See the full Patrick Crusius manifesto: Patrick Crusius Manifesto

Payton Gendron (Buffalo Supermarket, May 14, 2022): 18-year-old Payton Gendron drove more than 200 miles to a predominantly black neighborhood in Buffalo, New York. Wearing body armor and a helmet with a livestream camera, he attacked the Tops Friendly Markets supermarket, murdering 10 black Americans and injuring 3 others. He copied large sections of Tarrant’s manifesto and tactics, used Black Sun symbolism, and was an avowed Putin supporter.

See the full Payton Gendron manifesto: Payton Gendron Manifesto

Anders Breivik (Norway attacks, July 22, 2011): Breivik detonated a bomb outside government buildings in Oslo, killing 8 people, then traveled to the Workers’ Youth League summer camp on Utøya island, where he systematically hunted down and shot teenagers and young adults. He murdered 69 people at the camp (mostly youths), bringing his total death toll to 77.

In his 1,500-page manifesto, Anders Breivik openly praised Vladimir Putin, writing that he seemed like “a fair and resolute leader worthy of respect,” while expressing uncertainty whether Putin would ultimately prove to be “our best friend or our worst enemy.” He also suggested modeling a future European cultural conservative youth movement on Russia’s Nashi organization – a pro-Putin, state-sponsored nationalist youth group created by the Kremlin to mobilize young Russians in support of the government and suppress opposition.

Anders Breivik’s manifesto can be found here (too large to post in this report).

Serving America’s Enemies

Knowingly or not, these killers are advancing the exact goals desired by America’s adversaries. Their violence fuels division, erodes institutions, and accelerates civil strife in the West. This directly weakens America and Europe while empowering the BRICS alliance, with Russia at its core.

The pattern is crystal clear. The symbols match. The strategies match. The beneficiaries in Moscow and Beijing match. The killers are influenced by Putin-style authoritarianism and by one another’s manifestos in a self-reinforcing chain. This is not a series of unconnected “lone wolves.” It is the bloody fruit of a foreign-aligned ideology deliberately sown to tear the West apart.

*Disclaimer:

This report includes the manifestos of Brenton Tarrant, John Earnest, Payton Gendron, Patrick Crusius and the San Diego attackers for educational and research purposes. These documents are made available so readers can directly examine the ideology, symbols, tactics, and stated goals of these killers. RAIR strongly believes these were not random “lone wolf” attacks. They form a clear, interconnected chain inspired by the same subversive National Bolshevik ideology – a Russian-oriented blend of communist revolution and fascist racism promoted by Aleksander Dugin and aligned with adversarial geopolitical interests.

Understanding the manifestos is essential to recognizing the patterns: the repeated use of the Black Sun symbol, accelerationism, “Race War Now,” “Day of the Rope,” admiration for Putin, calls to fracture NATO, and the strategic intent to spark civil war in the West.

RAIR Foundation exists to shine light on subversive movements and foreign influence operations that threaten Western civilization. We encourage readers to study this material critically so we can collectively identify, confront, and defeat this dangerous ideology before more lives are lost.

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