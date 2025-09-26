Exclusive: Texas Coach Shot While Praying —Lebanese Migrant Suspect Tied to Taxpayer-Funded MAS Katy Mosque, a Muslim Brotherhood Hotbed of Anti-Christian Hate
If officials won’t probe MAS Katy—its leaders, ideology, and Abbott’s $92K grant—Texas families stay exposed to the jihadist networks we fought abroad.
When a Christian coach in Texas is shot mid-prayer at a children’s baseball game — and one of the accused is a Lebanese migrant tied to a taxpayer-funded, Muslim Brotherhood-linked mosque that preaches anti-Christian hatred — it is no “hunting accident.” It is a flashing red warning about Islamic radicalization festering in our own communities under official silence.