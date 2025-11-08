A state-employed Muslim chaplain walked into a New York prison with a handgun, entered the superintendent’s office, and fatally shot himself — inside one of the state’s most violent, scandal-ridden facilities. The incident at Marcy Correctional Facility is more than a tragedy; it’s a warning sign of systemic collapse within America’s prisons, where left-wing “reform” and Islamic activism have merged into a national-security threat hiding in plain sight.

For years, RAIR Foundation USA has exposed the alliance between progressive prison reformers and Islamic networks. That alliance has now reached a deadly breaking point — and the political establishment remains silent.

The Incident: Marcy Correctional Facility

Imam Abdallah Hadian, a state-employed Muslim chaplain, calmly entered Marcy Correctional Facility around 7 a.m., walked into the administrative offices, sat behind a secretary’s desk, and pulled the trigger — in front of staff. Superintendent Bennie Thorpe had not yet arrived.

He had recently returned to work following a medical leave due to a stroke, troopers said. A handwritten note was found at the scene and is being translated as part of the ongoing investigation, police said.

This is the same facility where inmate Robert Brooks was beaten to death by correctional officers in December 2024. Under investigation for months for violence, corruption, and radical infiltration, Marcy somehow allowed a chaplain to walk through security with a loaded gun. That isn’t a “breach.” It’s institutional collapse.

According to The Free Lance, Hadian’s suicide took place inside the superintendent’s office, before multiple witnesses. His death occurred less than 24 hours after corrections union president Chris Summers warned that the system was nearing a breaking point: “Something devastating could happen if nothing changes.” Hours later, it did.

DOCCS confirmed the shooting but refused to explain how a civilian entered a secure prison armed. Sources told RAIR that employees were allowed to bring firearms inside for “temporary storage,” relying on an honor system — a reckless policy that invited catastrophe.

A System Built for Breakdown

New York’s prison network — like much of America’s correctional system — is collapsing under the weight of ideological neglect and bureaucratic rot. Years of “reform” led by activist academics and left-wing NGOs have turned prisons into laboratories for social engineering. Discipline has been replaced by grievance politics; rehabilitation by indoctrination.

Behind the rhetoric of “rehabilitation” lies an ideological network. Radical universities such as Cornell and Yale run “college-in-prison” programs that immerse inmates in critical race theory and decolonization studies — teaching them to view America as an oppressor. Oversight is nearly nonexistent.

For Islamic activists, this environment is fertile ground. By aligning religious messaging with leftist frameworks of “justice” and “liberation,” imams transform faith instruction into political indoctrination. Prisoners find belonging and identity not through moral reform but through ideological conversion. When released, many emerge as disciplined, networked radicals — not reformed citizens.

Islam’s Privileged Access

RAIR Foundation USA has documented how left-wing bureaucrats and Islamic organizations collaborate under the banner of “diversity,” while Christian ministries are restricted or banned. Prisons now function as recruitment centers for Islamic supremacy — ideological factories disguised as compassion, funded by taxpayers.

The Media’s Cover-Up

In March 2025, CBS Mornings aired Why Thousands Convert to Islam in Prison Each Year, hosted by Lisa Ling, who appeared in hijab while praising mass conversion as “redemption.” The segment promoted Rami Nsour’s Tayba Foundation, which has served over 13,000 inmates, 90% of whom converted to Islam behind bars.

CBS presented it as spiritual renewal; in reality, it was a PR campaign for Islamization. The network would never celebrate a Christian ministry with the same reverence. This double standard is deliberate — glorifying Islamic expansion while erasing America’s own faith traditions.

Europe’s Warning

Europe shows where this path leads. In British prisons, Muslim gangs enforce Sharia, control cellblocks, and coerce conversions through violence. Spain, Italy, and France have dismantled jihadist networks operating from behind bars. Officials long warned that prisons were breeding grounds for jihad — warnings buried under political correctness. America is following the same script.

Al-Furqaan Foundation: Radicalism Funded by Foreign Regimes

RAIR’s recent exposé, “Prisons for Jihad: How Al-Furqaan Turns America’s Inmates Into Islam’s Foot Soldiers,” revealed how the Illinois-based Al-Furqaan Foundation, a tax-exempt nonprofit, floods prisons with extremist material under the guise of “religious education.”

Its “Islam in Prison” division claims to provide Qur’ans and halal meals, but watchdogs have documented Al-Furqaan distributing literature by Yusuf Qaradawi and other Muslim Brotherhood ideologues, along with antisemitic and 9/11-truther books.

Financial records show Qatar’s RAF Foundation helped bankroll these operations — $1.6 million in Quran donations in 2016 alone. That means foreign regimes are funding Islamic propaganda inside U.S. prisons, protected by 501(c)(3) status.

The Scandal No One Will Name

Federal oversight agencies — DOJ, GAO, FBI — have warned that “religious providers” are a major vector for extremist messaging, yet refuse to name the ideology: Islam. The content Al-Furqaan distributes contains explicit commands for jihad and supremacy. Chaplains trained in these doctrines are reportedly not preventing radicalization; they are advancing it.

The Left’s Deadly Hypocrisy

The same politicians who push “criminal justice reform” are now enabling ideological recruitment. They allow imams unchecked access, fund Islamic NGOs under “faith outreach,” and cheer media stories celebrating conversion. And when tragedy strikes — like the Marcy shooting — they call it a “mental health crisis,” never ideological failure.

America’s prisons are no longer neutral institutions. They are ideological battlegrounds — and the Left is helping the enemy win.

America, Wake Up

The Marcy shooting wasn’t just a tragedy — it was a signal flare. Both inmates and correctional officers are being crushed inside a system collapsing under the weight of ideology, corruption, and despair.

Our prisons were meant to deliver justice and offer redemption. Today, they offer neither. Officers work in fear; inmates live in chaos. The state calls it “reform.” In reality, it’s abandonment — a breeding ground for radicalism, resentment, and ruin.

At this year’s Dove Awards, country singer Jelly Roll spoke about the verse from Matthew:

“When I was in jail, you came and visited me.”

He wasn’t talking about politics. He was talking about redemption — the kind this system no longer offers. While churches and lawmakers sleep, Islamic supremacists and left-wing agitators are filling that void, preaching vengeance instead of forgiveness, conquest instead of change.

It’s time to fight for the souls inside these walls — officers and inmates alike — before this spiritual collapse becomes a national one.

Because if we don’t act now, the next Imam or employee won’t shoot himself. He’ll shoot others. And the consequences will be catastrophic.

