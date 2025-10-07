At just 17, in Morocco, Brother Rachid made a life-endangering choice by converting from Islam to Christianity in his homeland, and today, celebrated as both a distinguished author and prominent TV host, he is resolutely committed to equipping English-speaking Westerners with the knowledge to confront the very real threats posed by Islam.

(Published October 23, 2023)

Brother Rachid, a Moroccan Christian author and host of an Arabic-language TV program, recently granted an in-depth interview to RAIR Foundation USA. In this illuminating conversation, he shared his life story and experiences, highlighting the critical need to educate the Western world about the threats posed by Islam.

A Journey of Faith and Transformation

Brother Rachid’s life is a testament to the power of personal transformation and courage. Raised in a small town in Morocco, his father served as the Imam of the local mosque, setting the path for his son to follow in his religious footsteps. From a tender age, Brother Rachid immersed himself in the teachings of the Quran, committing verses to memory and actively participating in Islamic rituals under his father’s guidance. It was a life deeply rooted in Islamic faith and tradition.

However, at the age of 12, his trajectory took a profound turn when he relocated to the bustling city of Casablanca. It was in Casablanca that Brother Rachid’s encounter with a gospel broadcast on the radio sparked a transformative journey. This radio program exposed him to Christian teachings, prompting him to embark on a profound exploration of the differences between Islam and Christianity through correspondence courses.

Over several years of study, encompassing more than 1,000 topics within Islam, Brother Rachid reached a profound conclusion. He realized that Islam was not the path to God but rather represented a spiritually destructive worldview, impacting both spirituality and the material well-being of humanity. This realization marked the pivotal moment of his life—a moment of conversion to Christianity. However, this transformation came at a high cost.

The Hidden Christians of Morocco

In a predominantly Muslim country like Morocco, openly acknowledging a conversion to Christianity was not feasible. Brother Rachid described the existence of secret Christian communities in Morocco, where converts discreetly gather in homes due to the fear of retribution from both the local Muslim population and the authorities. It’s a life lived in the shadows, as apostates face serious risks in Morocco.

When questioned about the consequences of publicly revealing one’s conversion in Morocco, Brother Rachid explained that while the country did not exhibit the same extreme measures as some other Islamic nations like Iran and Saudi Arabia, where apostasy can lead to death, there were still significant risks. He cited instances of friends being imprisoned and mistreated, highlighting the challenges faced by those who choose to leave Islam.

Brother Rachid himself had been targeted, arrested multiple times, and faced death threats, although he was fortunate not to have been detained for prolonged periods. The varying consequences individuals may encounter in Morocco are due to the absence of explicit legal definitions for punishment regarding apostasy, a legal gray area that leaves apostates vulnerable to persecution. However, he noted that attitudes in Morocco were changing, possibly due to international pressures, as the country was striving to maintain positive relations with Europe and the United States.

Understanding Islamic Law Enforcement

The interview delved into the nature of Islamic law enforcement and the acceptance of mobs carrying out Islamic justice in accordance with scriptural punishments. Brother Rachid clarified that in a perfect Islamic society, there would be minimal consequences for those involved in vigilante justice, primarily facing charges related to the abuse of authority.

In such a society, he explained, these individuals are not typically penalized for the act of killing an apostate because they were merely carrying out a sentence that should have been administered by the government. However, he acknowledged that the situation differs in Morocco, characterized as a hybrid country that draws from both Islamic and Western legal systems. Judges in Morocco might struggle to find specific legal texts applicable to apostasy cases, often resorting to various laws that are only tangentially related to the situation, like “shaking the faith of a Muslim” or not observing Ramadan.

The Urgent Need to Educate the Western World

Brother Rachid’s life mission is to educate the Western world about the nature of Islam, particularly concerning the growing threat of Islamic violence. He has dedicated 17 years to this cause, addressing more than a thousand topics related to Islam in the Arabic-speaking world and amassing a substantial following in the Middle East.

However, his mission extends beyond the Middle East. He is now striving to educate Westerners about the threats they face from Islam and how left-wing supporters assist the radicals.

Brother Rachid expressed deep frustration with Western voices that downplayed the complexities of Islam, especially for individuals like him, who had grown up in a Muslim culture and understood the faith’s intricacies intimately. He underscored the importance of distinguishing between legitimate fear and phobia, emphasizing that it is entirely reasonable to fear a faith that endorses violence and terrorism.

The Complex Reality of the Israeli Conflict

As the interview continued, Brother Rachid addressed the ongoing Israeli conflict, shedding light on the oversimplification of its analysis. He argued that the conflict cannot be fully understood without considering the Islamic doctrine that claims the land as an inherent part of the Muslim world’s destiny, warranting total control. By acknowledging these religious underpinnings, he provided a more nuanced perspective on a conflict that often defies easy categorization.

The Western Left’s Alignment with Islam

The interview also explored the alignment of the Western left with Islam, despite the faith’s stance on various issues conflicting with their values, particularly concerning minority groups and LGBTQ+ rights. Brother Rachid criticized the left’s failure to recognize the dangers that certain aspects of Islamic doctrine pose to these very groups and urged them to acknowledge the legitimate fears that stem from the teachings of the faith.

Rachid shared insights from his extensive knowledge of Islamic doctrines and practices. He highlighted the inherent challenges in accommodating a faith like Islam into Western societies, particularly when the doctrine encompasses every aspect of life. He expressed concerns about the consequences of unregulated immigration from regions with differing values and ideologies, emphasizing the importance of implementing stricter immigration policies to protect Western values and liberties.

His interview provided a comprehensive exploration of his personal journey, the complexities of Islamic ideology, and the urgent need to educate the Western world about the multifaceted challenges posed by Islamic supremacists in today’s global landscape.

Connect with Brother Rachid

Short Bio

Brother Rachid was born and raised in Morocco, the son of an imam. At the age of 17, he converted from Islam to Christianity while still living in Morocco. He holds degrees in comparative religions and political sciences, and he is well-known as a TV host for programs in Arabic. Brother Rachid is also the author of three books in Arabic about Islam, with one of them, “The Ideology Behind Islamic Terrorism,” being translated into English. His work is dedicated to sharing insights on Islam, religious comparisons, and the challenges posed by Islamic extremism.

