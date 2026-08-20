Despite repeatedly insisting he is “not technically or practically DSA” and “not a socialist,” Abdul El-Sayed was just called a DSA member twice by one of the organization’s most prominent strategists in a recent power-building article, while Detroit DSA itself once publicly labeled him a “longtime friend” and keynote speaker, and the full DSA machine is now flooding Michigan to elect him.

Abdul El-Sayed keeps telling Michigan voters and the national media the same carefully crafted line:

“I’m not technically or practically DSA.”

“I am not somebody who is a socialist.”

He wants you to believe the Democratic Socialists of America are just distant fans waving from the sidelines.

But last month, one of the most senior and respected voices inside the DSA itself blew that story apart.

Paul Garver, a longtime DSA member, frequent strategist, and regular contributor to leftist publications including Chartist and Portside, published a detailed strategy article titled “Democratic Socialists Further Advance.”

In it, Garver openly describes the DSA’s accelerating takeover of American politics through electoral canvassing operations and power-building.

And he refers to Abdul El-Sayed as a DSA member. Twice.

First, when listing the next wave of democratic socialist candidates testing the organization’s reach beyond deep-blue strongholds:

“DSA members Abdul el-Sayed for the US Senate from Michigan, Nithya Raman for mayor of Los Angeles, and Donavan McKinney for a Congressional seat in Detroit.”

Second, when highlighting key August primaries that will show how deeply the DSA challenge is taking root:

“Michigan, where DSA member Abdul el-Sayed has a slight polling lead in the US Senate race…”

This is not some fringe blogger or anonymous activist.

This is a prominent DSA figure writing a serious internal strategy piece about how the organization is seizing power across the country — celebrating its canvassing machine, its expansion beyond New York, and its growing ability to elect its own.

Michigan voters deserve to know:

Why is Abdul El-Sayed so determined to hide this from you?

Especially when the entire DSA apparatus has been descending on your state and when his own history with the organization is extensive.

In 2019, the Greater Detroit Democratic Socialists of America itself promoted El-Sayed as a keynote speaker at their major Douglass-Debs Dinner (alongside Rashida Tlaib) and explicitly called him “a longtime friend of Detroit DSA.”

He headlined and spoke at multiple Detroit DSA events between 2017 and 2020. The organization’s own materials treated him as one of their own long before he began carefully distancing himself for a statewide race.

DSA organizers, volunteers, and resources have poured into Michigan specifically to boost El-Sayed’s campaign. National DSA networks that perfected the mass door-knocking and phone-banking operations that helped elect Zohran Mamdani in New York are now focused on the Great Lakes State. Garver himself highlights these large-scale electoral canvassing operations as both politically effective and a way of “educating many participants and enriching DSA cadre ranks.”

This is the same playbook we exposed years ago:

Infiltrate the Democratic Party, run as “progressives,” build an organized socialist base through canvassing and institutional capture, then soft-pedal the label when the stakes get higher.

El-Sayed’s denials fit the pattern perfectly. DSA candidates and allies often downplay the affiliation in competitive statewide races while the organization’s own leaders and infrastructure treat them as full members of the project.

Garver’s article makes clear that the goal is not polite “progressivism.”

It is building a “democratic socialist party” capable of challenging and ultimately transforming the Democratic Party itself.

Michigan, ask yourself the obvious question:

If there is nothing to hide, why the frantic distancing?

Why the careful language about not being “technically or practically” DSA while a senior DSA strategist casually lists you as one of their own and while Detroit DSA itself once publicly claimed you as a longtime friend?

The DSA is not hiding its ambitions.

Its leaders are writing strategy papers about canvassing operations, cadre-building, and seizing power state by state.

They are proud of it.

Abdul El-Sayed is the one doing the hiding.

Voters in Michigan have every right to demand the truth, before the full machine finishes what it started.

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