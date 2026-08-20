RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
W.'s avatar
W.
4h

He 'swears' but to who? I understand that it is OK to 'lie' in the Islamic faith whereas we Christians have Commandments and one is 'Thou shalt not lie.'

Big problem. Big Red flag.

Reply
Share
William Voelz's avatar
William Voelz
3h

Abdul doesn’t know who he is. Such is the life of a Muhammad follower. Someone else has to live life for them and that always ends in disaster.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 RAIR Foundation USA · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture