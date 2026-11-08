Meet Chris Rabb, the Democratic Socialists of America’s latest pick for Congress out of Pennsylvania’s 3rd District.

Philadelphia DSA gave him their first-ever congressional endorsement. He wants to abolish ICE and calls immigration detention facilities “concentration camps.” He calls President Trump a fascist and demands his removal.

CAIR Action and Muslims United PAC both endorsed him. Rabb recently spoke at CAIR Philadelphia’s 2026 banquet, sharing the stage with Omar Mussa a jihadi who has said he was inspired by the October 7th massacre.

He co-signed a DSA letter calling for the release of Mumia Abu-Jamal, the man convicted of murdering Philadelphia police officer Daniel Faulkner. He also campaigns and streams with Hasan Piker.

Pennsylvania’s 3rd has fallen to the largest Marxist organization in America. This is what the new Democrat Party looks like.

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