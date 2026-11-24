The new Husseini Islamic Center in Sanford opened with a $775,000 gala, hardline imam Sayed Moustafa Qazwini as keynote speaker, and a glowing video message from the local sheriff. While Qazwini claimed Muslims are “not a threat,” his own sermons call for the destruction of the disbelievers’ civilization “with no mercy” and praise dying as a martyr like Khamenei.

By Donna Fodor

During its official opening on November 21, 2026, the new Husseini Islamic Center (HIC) in Sanford, Florida – a major expansion of the Twelver Shia enclave long tracked by RAIR Foundation – put on a polished display of “community” and “integration.” Behind the smiles, the Quranic recitations, the fundraising triumph, and the glowing video message from the local sheriff lies a familiar pattern of institutional entrenchment, Iranian-linked networks, and messaging that does not match the speakers’ own records.

Years earlier, RAIR documented that the Husseini Islamic Center hosted Iranian cleric Dr. Farrokh Sekaleshfar, who preached that “death is the sentence” for homosexuality under Islamic law and suggested getting rid of such people “out of compassion” because they were “contaminating society” – statements delivered mere weeks before the Pulse nightclub jihad massacre in Orlando that killed 49. The center’s “Project Orange” expansion is part of the broader Islamization of Central Florida suburbs.

The Opening Weekend

The two-day grand opening and gala featured the leadership of the World Federation of Khoja Shia Ithna-Asheri Muslim Communities (KSIMC). President Alhaj Safder Jaffer and Vice President Alhaj Habib Meghjee served as emcees, highlighting the global Khoja network’s institutional backing for this Florida project.

During the Day 1 ceremony, Quran 48:6 was recited:

“And [that] He may punish the hypocrite men and hypocrite women, and the polytheist men and polytheist women – those who assume about Allah an assumption of evil nature. Upon them is a misfortune of evil nature; and Allah has become angry with them and has cursed them and prepared for them Hell, and evil it is as a destination.”

This verse is deeply problematic. It explicitly places Allah’s anger, curse, and the preparation of Hell upon hypocrites and polytheists. In Islam, the term “polytheists” (mushrikīn) is widely understood to include Christians, because the belief that Jesus is the Son of God and the doctrine of the Trinity are regarded as forms of shirk – associating partners with Allah. In other words, this verse is branding Christians as cursed and destined for eternal fire. This is the core of the ideology: non-Muslims, especially Christians, are spiritually inferior, objects of divine wrath, and ultimately marked for damnation.

Keynote speaker Dr. Sayed Moustafa al-Qazwini, the California-based imam from the prominent Qazwini clerical family with deep Iranian ties, delivered a carefully calibrated message tailored for the cameras and local officials. He declared:

“It hurt me, it really hurts me, when I see a pastor spending 17 years at the church, then he comes to a meeting for a city council, and he says Islam wants to take over this country America…..How can I take over America? With what? This is wrong. Muslims are here not to take over America. Muslims here are to respect America, contribute to this country, serve this country, with integrity, with honesty. Muslims are God-fearing, law-abiding… America should be proud of American Muslims. This country should be proud of the Muslims. We are not a threat. We are your friends and your neighbors.”

The audience was told Muslims are law-abiding. The obvious question remains: whose laws? American constitutional law – or Sharia?

The Record vs. the Rhetoric

The same imam who insisted Muslims pose no threat and have no desire to “take over” America has a documented history of far harder messaging. In a Friday sermon delivered on November 6, 2026, just two weeks before the Florida gala, at his Islamic Educational Center of Orange County, Al Qazwini invoked the Quranic destruction of the people of Thamud and declared that God will one day “destroy the entire civilization” of the disbelievers and take them “with no mercy.” He stated that time is being given so their sins may increase before the final, merciless reckoning.

This is not an isolated slip. Al Qazwini has previously promoted conspiracy theories claiming ISIS was an Israeli creation. In a June 23, 2017 sermon at the same California center, he stated that ISIS was “the production of the Israeli intelligence” and that “most of their officers were trained in Israel, including Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi.”

In November 2023, Al Qazwini declared that the Jews killed their prophets, possess a sense of entitlement, and are liars, while stating that the enemies of Gaza are the enemies of mankind and humanity. In May 2024, he offered condolences on the death of Iranian leaders and praised ICC arrest warrants against Netanyahu and Gallant as a “brave step,” describing the inclusion of Hamas leaders as “unfortunate” because they are “resisting humiliation.” As recently as March 2026, he publicly prayed to “exit life as a martyr – like Khamenei, may Allah be pleased with him – not in bed, home, or hospital.”

When the public face speaks of “law-abiding” neighbors while the pulpit speaks of annihilating the civilization of the disbelievers “with no mercy,” promotes antisemitic tropes, praises Iranian leaders, and expresses a desire for martyrdom in the mold of Khamenei, the hypocrisy is hardly subtle.

The Money

By the end of the gala the center announced it had raised $775,613. In the context of a rapidly expanding parallel infrastructure in a red-state suburb, that figure is not merely impressive – it is strategically significant.

Law Enforcement Pandering

On Day 2, Deputy Muhajan of the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office addressed the gathering. The group then played a video message from Sheriff Dennis Lemma. The sheriff apologized for his absence due to Thanksgiving family obligations but emphasized that his office members were present “to celebrate alongside you and represent our entire organization.”

Lemma praised the new facility as “truly remarkable” and “so much more than a place of worship,” describing it as a place where children will learn their faith and heritage and where generations will serve the greater community. He referenced standing with the community “during their darkest times” (widely understood as a reference to the aftermath of the Pulse attack) and affirmed that the Sheriff’s Office is “proud to stand with you” in both difficult moments and celebratory ones.

Once again, American law enforcement is providing the optics of legitimacy and partnership to an expanding Islamic institutional footprint – the same pattern RAIR has documented across the country.

The World Federation Connection

The prominent role of The World Federation of Khoja Shia Ithna-Asheri Muslim Communities President Safder Jaffer and Vice President Habib Meghjee as emcees signaled the global Khoja network’s full institutional endorsement of this Florida expansion. The World Federation is the central coordinating body for Khoja Shia communities worldwide. It has faced serious internal controversy in UK courts over the handling of more than £34 million in donations from a single Middle Eastern donor, much of it directed to organizations in Iraq and Lebanon – regions under heavy Iranian and Hezbollah influence. The Federation maintains long-standing institutional ties to the maraji in both Najaf and Qom. Its president has served for years as a key liaison to those centers of Shia clerical authority.

Whether the World Federation directly underwrote the Sanford expansion is unclear, but its senior leadership’s high-visibility participation signals institutional endorsement and network support for the project.

The Advance Continues

The Husseini Islamic Center’s grand opening is another concrete step in the construction of Shia institutional power in Central Florida – complete with Iranian-linked speakers, Quranic verses that curse polytheists and hypocrites, massive fundraising, and the public blessing of local law enforcement.

RAIR Foundation has been sounding the alarm on this center for years. The new facility, the $775,000 raised in a single weekend, the soft messaging that collapses under scrutiny of the speakers’ own sermons, and the sheriff’s video tribute all confirm that the advance continues – often with the active cooperation of the very institutions sworn to protect the constitutional order.

Florida leaders and citizens would do well to pay closer attention.

Share