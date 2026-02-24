February 23, 2026 – In a brazen display of Sharia’s iron-fisted tyranny, Iranian hardliner Ayatollah Seyyed Ahmad Khatami delivered a venomous sermon during Tehran’s Friday prayers on February 20, 2026, openly threatening execution for anyone who publicly renounces Islam. This isn’t some fringe rant—it’s straight from the heart of Iran’s theocratic regime, where apostasy isn’t just a sin; it’s a death sentence designed to crush dissent and enforce total obedience.

The explosive video, exposes the raw hatred at the core of Islam. Khatami, no stranger to spewing regime propaganda, declares with chilling nonchalance: “Sure you’re free… You’re a Muslim, and now you wanna be non-religious. To hell with you and your beliefs. I wish for your decapitation.”

But he doesn’t stop there. If you dare to “go around telling others” or “undermine Islam, religion and Quran,” the verdict is swift: “We will kill you and we will kill you good.”

This is Sharia in action. Under Iran’s uncodified fatwas, public apostasy (irtidad) is a capital offense, a tool wielded by the mullahs to silence protesters and maintain their grip on power.

Executions may be “rare” in official stats, but the threat alone has deterred countless Iranians amid ongoing uprisings, where over 43,000 have been slaughtered in crackdowns. Khatami’s words echo the regime’s playbook: keep your disbelief private, or face the blade.

Who is this architect of oppression? Ayatollah Seyyed Ahmad Khatami, born May 8, 1960, isn’t just any cleric—he’s a regime insider with blood on his hands. Appointed by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in 2005 as Tehran’s temporary Friday prayer imam, Khatami also sits on the Assembly of Experts (which handpicks the Supreme Leader) and the Guardian Council (vetting laws and candidates for “Islamic compatibility”). His sermons aren’t mere religious musings; they’re regime directives, gatekeeping political orthodoxy and fanning the flames of jihadist fervor

This is the face of “moderate” Iran? Hardly, it’s the enforcer of a system that views freedom as heresy. The video’s translation rings true, cross-verified against reports from sources like Jihad Watch, capturing Khatami’s Persian venom in stark English. Subtitles timed to his tirade reveal the full horror:

“Sure you’re free… To hell with you and your beliefs. I wish for your decapitation.”

“But if you go around telling others… No… we won’t allow it.”

“If you wanna be a kuffar… Go be a kuffar and do whatever the hell you want at home.”

“Then come to the streets and let it be known that you left [Islam]… We will kill you and we will kill you good.”

This is Sharia unmasked: not a “religion of peace,” but a system of coerced submission and total governance. While the world fixates on selective outrages like Gaza, Tehran’s internal jihad, executing apostates, oppressing women, and crushing protests, go unchecked. It’s a strong reminder of the stealth jihad creeping into the West, where similar fatwas inspire honor killings and no-go zones.

RAIR Foundation USA stands unapologetically against this barbarism. We expose the truth to ignite resistance.

