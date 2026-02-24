RAIR Foundation USA

Richard Luthmann
1h

There are no gray areas here. A state that threatens to kill its own citizens for changing their religion is a warped theocratic-authoritarian regime. Period. This is not a cultural nuance. It is coercion backed by violence. The Iranian government fuses clerical dogma with state power to crush dissent and enforce obedience. That is tyranny in its purest form. Freedom of conscience is the bedrock of civilization. When a regime declares that leaving a faith warrants death, it forfeits moral legitimacy. The world should not sanitize it, excuse it, or “contextualize” it. Call it what it is: oppressive, brutal, and indefensible.

