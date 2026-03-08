Friendswood Police busted a ruthless organized criminal network of six suspects who stole $2.8 million from at least six elderly Texas victims through a sophisticated gold scam originating from Indian call centers, laundered via Hawala, and eerily resembling a modern ‘jizya’ tribute extracted from non-believers—recovering $766,000 for one devastated 81-year-old while asset forfeiture targets the predators’ luxury spoils.

This article is adapted from the Friendswood Police Department’s official release on March 6, 2026

A multi-state fraud investigation has uncovered a sophisticated criminal network responsible for stealing millions of dollars from elderly victims through an elaborate gold-based scam that stretched across several Texas counties and extended beyond the United States.

The case began in December 2025 after an 81-year-old resident of Friendswood, Texas, was deceived into converting $766,000 of life savings into 177 one-ounce Canadian Gold Maple Leaf coins. According to investigators, the victim was contacted by a scammer posing as a federal employee who falsely claimed the victim’s financial accounts had been compromised and that the gold purchase was necessary to protect their assets.

Authorities later discovered that the same scheme had already been used successfully months earlier. In September 2025, a second Friendswood resident, age 76, was similarly targeted and defrauded of $134,000 using nearly identical tactics.

What initially appeared to be isolated incidents quickly evolved into a sprawling criminal investigation. Detectives soon determined that the operation involved multiple couriers, coordinated pick-ups of physical gold, and an organized network of suspects operating across the Houston metropolitan region.

Arrests Begin as Investigators Identify Suspects

Smitaben Thakor, 43, of Sugar Land, was arrested on December 29, 2025, in connection to the theft of the gold, on a Galveston County Warrant for Theft from an Elderly Person with a bond of $1 million.

After her arrest, Detectives identified a second suspect connected to the gold theft, Samirali Ghabrani, 48, of Missouri City. Ghabrani was arrested on December 31, 2025, and later charged by the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office with Theft of Property >= $300,000, with a $1 million bond. He is also being detained on an immigration hold at the Galveston County Jail.

Upon further investigation, Detectives identified an additional suspect, which led to the execution of multiple evidentiary search warrants in the 17900 block of Carluke Court in Richmond and at a restaurant in the 11700 block of Wilcrest Drive in Houston.

Police Recover Majority of Stolen Gold

During the search of the residence in Richmond, police recovered 157 of the 177 gold coins stolen from the 81-year-old Friendswood victim. The department also seized evidence connected to the fraud operation.

Mudassir Iqbal Lakhani, 35, of Richmond, and Iqbal Ibrahim Lakhani, 60, of Richmond, were both arrested at the residence and charged by the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office with Theft of Property >= $300,000 and currently have bonds set at $5 million each.

Further investigation linked a Houston jewelry business to the gold scheme. On January 9, 2026, Friendswood Police executed an evidentiary search warrant at this business located at 100 Sharpstown Center in Houston and seized evidence related to the fraud operation.

As the investigation progressed, information was obtained on the location of the remaining stolen gold coins, which were believed to be at a residence in Missouri City. On Monday, February 2, 2026, Friendswood Police arrived at the residence and recovered the remaining portion of the stolen gold.

Additional Arrests in Organized Criminal Operation

On March 4, 2026, with the assistance of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney’s Office, Friendswood Police executed an evidentiary search warrant at a residence in the 26000 block of Kingshill Drive in Kingwood.

Zohaib Muhammad, 39, of Kingwood, was arrested on a warrant issued by the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office for Theft of Property >= $300,000 (Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity). His bond was set at $5 million.

Additionally, Friendswood Police apprehended Samir Ali, 36, of Atascocita, on a traffic stop near his residence. He was taken into custody on a warrant issued by the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office for Theft of Property >= $300,000 (Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity). His bond was set at $5 million.

All six individuals are now charged with 1st degree Felony Theft with an enhancement of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity through the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office.

M. Lakhani, I. Lakhani, Muhammad, and Ali currently have bonds set at $5 million each. Thakor and Ghabrani each remain held on $1 million bonds.

Asset Forfeiture Proceedings Underway

Friendswood Police, in coordination with the Fort Bend and Montgomery County District Attorney’s Offices, have initiated asset forfeiture proceedings targeting property believed to have been purchased with proceeds from the gold scheme, including several luxury vehicles, large amounts of cash, and high-end jewelry.

“The Friendswood Police Department’s quick and precise actions in this case reflect our unwavering dedication to protecting our community, especially our elderly residents who are often targeted by criminals,” said Chief Josh Rogers.

“Through the relentless efforts of our investigators, we were able to recover $766,000 of our victim’s life savings and return it to its rightful owner. This outcome would not have been possible without the close coordination and support of our partner District Attorney’s Offices and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Together, we acted swiftly, efficiently, and with precision for our victims. As the investigation expanded into multiple jurisdictions, we worked closely with the Fort Bend, Montgomery, and especially Galveston County District Attorney’s Offices, who assisted us with search warrants, arrest warrants, subpoenas, and asset seizure actions.

Investigations of this nature are critical to protecting vulnerable members of the community and holding offenders accountable.”

Additional Victims Identified Across Texas

During the course of the investigation, four additional victims were identified and resided in Humble, Cypress, Cleburne, and New Braunfels. Collectively, these victims lost approximately $1.9 million to the scammers.

Those investigations remain ongoing as law enforcement works to identify additional victims and further uncover the scope of the organized fraud operation, which has connections extending beyond the United States.

Friendswood Police urge family members and friends to remain vigilant and stay engaged with their loved ones to help prevent them from becoming victims.

How the Nationwide Gold Scam Works

The gold theft scheme, which is being reported across the United States, operates through a coordinated network of conspirators whose objective is to unlawfully enrich themselves by defrauding elderly victims through false pretenses and fabricated threats.

The fraud begins in call centers located in India, where callers impersonate federal agents, bank investigators, or representatives of major companies to convince victims that they are under investigation or that their assets are at risk.

The scammer contacts the victim and provides forged government documents to convince them that posting a monetary fee is required to avoid arrest or protect their finances.

The victim is told the payment must be made in gold.

The scammer then arranges for a courier to pick up the gold using a password system to confirm the exchange. The courier collects the gold or cash and delivers it to another group member, who pays the courier and moves the money through laundering channels.

The funds are eventually transferred through a Hawala network, which is an informal, trust-based money transfer system that operates outside traditional banking and allows the conspirators to move and conceal the proceeds across international borders.

Anyone who believes they or their loved ones may have been targeted by this scam is asked to contact local law enforcement.

