(Originally published July 9, 2025)

Dr. Tareq Al-Suwaidan is banned from entering the United States due to his promotion of jihad, antisemitic incitement, and open support for Hamas. Yet the very agenda that got him banned is thriving on American soil, most visibly through his ideological ally, Texas imam Yasir Qadhi. Many of the Islamic networks, organizations, and student movements Al-Suwaidan helped build during his time in the U.S. remain active today, operating at full speed under tax-exempt status and carrying out his vision. While barred from U.S. entry, Al-Suwaidan continues to recruit American Muslim operatives and bring them to Islamic-majority countries for ideological training, often alongside Qadhi, who now pushes the same agenda here at home.