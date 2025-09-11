This video’s resurgence, with millions of views, overshadows real threats.

A debunked January 2025 video, showing Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) threatening Notre-Dame, has gone viral again. The video, first shared on January 26, 2025, went viral two days later after UK-based Jim Ferguson’s “Freedom Train International” reposted it with subtitles. This week, the video resurfaced, amassing millions of impressions once more.

The clip depicts hooded figures burning a cathedral model while demanding the release of Jihadi Brahim Aouissaoui. Aouissaoui, a then-21-year-old Tunisian national, carried out an attack on October 29, 2020, at the Basilica of Notre-Dame in Nice, France, killing three people: Nadine Vincent, Simone Barreto Silva, and Vincent Loques. One of his victims was decapitated. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole in February 2025.

Why Would HTS Release this Video After they Dissolved?

The “terrorists” featured on the viral video were supposedly with HTS, who announced its dissolution in December 2024 following its role in overthrowing the Assad regime in Syria. Their leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, became the so-called “interim” president of Syria, and HTS’s military factions were integrated into the Syrian Ministry of Defense.

The United States revoked HTS’s Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) designation on July 8, 2025.

This is the first red flag. It makes zero sense why HTS would put out such a video right when they are attempting to get foreign credibility and after their terrorist label was removed.

Syrian President and former HTS Leader Ahmed al-Sharaa

Here is the original timeline:

From the subtitles added by Jim Ferguson:

We demand the government of France to release our brother Brahim Aouissaoui! If he is not set free, the God’s wrath will be upon your people here in France! Your churches will burn by God’s will!

Note that Jim Ferguson’s organization added a closing screen to the video. His update took the video from :26 seconds to :31 seconds.

Russian Propaganda?

In January, a French outlet “20 Minutes” debunked the video in an article where they compared it to another fake video and blasted it as “a crude forgery” and inconsistent with HTS tactics. “There is certainly nothing authentic about this video,” the article, translated from French, explains. The video is likely tied to Russian disinformation efforts, according to the piece. The clip’s style, inconsistencies in the Arabic dialect, and the fact that it was spread on Russian-language platforms mirror a similar false video from before the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Another article at France 24 agrees with the assessment, noting that several of the early amplifying the video were involved in known Russian hoaxes in the past, including Moscow-based Russia Today propagandist Chay Bowes.

As reported at RAIR Foundation USA, Russia is attempting to create a so-called “Multipolar” world, which is a scam designed to prop up Russia in particlular and to degrade the West. Part of the strategy, as written by “Putin’s Brain” Aleksandr Dugin, is to “introduce geopolitical disorder” in America.

But Europe is a target at well. During a Multipolarity conference in 2023, Dugin encouraged his supporters to “riot” and “start civil war” in Europe:

Not only Ukraine is ruins, but Europe itself is [in] ruins, and I think it is the last call to rebel, to revolt. I think, that in order to reaffirm the European culture, identity and sovereignty, people of Europe need to riot against your illegitimate powers, you need to start civil war in Europe…If you are part of humanity, let start rebellion, if you are part of global elite, prepare yourself to die…

After Brahim Aouissaoui’s heinous crimes, a video like the one discussed would cause stress and anger among French citizens. A bonus would be the threat to the iconic Notre-Dame Cathedral, which went up in flames in April, 2019. Considering that over 1500 Catholic churches have been attacked since 2000 in France, it is difficult to imagine the pain that another threat to Notre-Dame would bring, particularly since there was never accountability for the 2019 fire.

High-Profile Accounts: Irresponsible Amplifiers

Fast forward to this recent regurgitation of the video. The first account sharing the video this time around appears to be Faraz Pervaiz, who posted it on September 8, 2025 at 11:00 am Eastern Time.

At the time of this writing Pervaiz received 8,300 reposts and 3.2 million views on X. Many others followed, including the “Right Angle News Network”, which received 18,000 reposts and 6.7 million views on X.

https://twitter.com/FarazPervaiz3/status/1965067603631563008

Influencers should prioritize fact-checking over clicks – otherwise, we’re all playing into the hands of bad actors.

Fake Videos Diminish Real Threats

This video’s resurgence, with millions of views, overshadows real threats. Actual terror risks exist, as proved every day at RAIR Foundation USA. But if citizens are constantly confronted with fake content, they will begin to become numb to it. The iconic story about the “Boy who Cried Wolf” comes to mind. Constant lies will cause confusion and lead to mistrust.

This video is almost certainly a fabrication, likely tied to Russian influence operations aimed at stoking geopolitical chaos in Europe. It’s a classic example of how fake content can exploit real tragedies – like the 2020 Nice terror attack or the 2019 Notre-Dame fire – to foster anger and resentment.

Community Notes and Accountability

Elon Musk has been a strong advocate for “Community Notes” on X, which are designed to clarify or debunk posts like the false terror video. Earlier this week, he wrote “Community Notes corrects everyone, no exceptions.” There is no doubt that if applied, Community Notes indeed is a great tool. But it has to be applied. As of the time of this writing, there are no Community Notes on the posts that share these videos.

High-profile accounts have the trust of their followers. It would be in everyone’s best interest if they posted factual content. Obviously fake content will only ultimately discredit them in the long run.

