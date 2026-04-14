Turning Point USA Frontlines reporter Savanah Hernandez was violently assaulted by an Iranian-Ukrainian family outside an ICE facility. The father viciously shoved her to the ground. Four wound up being arrested and the DOJ/FBI are investigating.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

TPUSA Frontlines reporter Savanah Hernandez was viciously attacked outside an ICE facility in Minneapolis on Saturday, and it was caught on video. Four people have now been arrested and are being charged over the assault. Three of them are tied to the attack on Hernandez and a deputy, while another faces a gross misdemeanor charge of obstruction with force against a deputy. The FBI and DOJ have now opened an investigation into the violent incident, and the journalist is vowing that she will pursue charges.

An escalation of violence

While reporting on the anti-ICE protest taking place outside the Whipple Building, Hernandez was savaged by a family identified as Paige Ostroushko and her parents, Chris and DeYanna, according to the Post Millennial. On Instagram, the man who shoved Hernandez is identified as Chris Ostroushko and goes by “Minnesota Angry Man.”

“I was just brutally assaulted by multiple people outside of the Whipple ICE facility in Minneapolis. Multiple people swung on me and a grown man pushed me to the ground. My glasses are broken. ANTIFA still alive and well. I’m talking with police about pressing charges,” Hernandez posted on X after the attack.

Video taken during the assault showed multiple people hitting Hernandez, as well as Chris, the balding man with a blue jacket, who shoved her to the ground.

She went on to vow that she would do all she could to make sure they were charged with the assault.

“Found out that the 3 people that attacked me today are a family that states they’re Ukrainian-Iranian. After the daughter assaulted me, the mom came up and attacked me stating ‘you f*cking hit my daughter?’ The man who violently pushed me to the ground then screamed ‘don’t touch my f*cking daughter’. Prior to their assault, all three had come up to me and were calling me a ‘b*tch’, screaming in my face, putting dildos in my face, blowing whistles in my ears and then assaulted me as I was trying to leave,” Hernandez said in a post to X.

Assault as a family affair

The father who shoved Hernandez to the ground shared a post of his daughter being briefly detained as the song “F*ck the Police” played in the background. His daughter was later released, but said her boyfriend was also arrested during the assault.

Hernandez went on to post a photo of the man who shoved her down, commenting, “This is the man who just threw me to the ground outside of the Whipple ICE facility as I was walking out to leave. I had multiple women also swinging on me simply because they found out I worked for TPUSA. I wasn’t even interviewing people today.”

“You’re not going to get away with this. I am going to do everything in my power to make sure you’re charged for the brutal attack you committed against me,” Hernandez said on X.

Perversion and violence at anti-ICE protests

The radical leftists screamed, “Suck my d*ck” during the protest as they waved their dildos at authorities surrounding the building.

It would seem that the dildos are commonly used by Antifa and protesters of ICE.

Frontlines journalist, Jonathan Choe, noted, “My colleague Savanah Hernandez was just punched and knocked to the ground by a group of Antifa soy boys in Minneapolis. @GovTimWalz, get your failing state under control.”

Charges are forthcoming

Independent journalist Breanna Morello reported that the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that charges will be filed.

From the Post Millennial:

Paige Ostroushko, who goes by the name “MN Angry Daughter” on social media, posted a video claiming that Hernandez was the aggressor and that she was the victim. In the video, she also called Hernandez a “f*cking piece of sh*t Turning Point b*tch.” Her Instagram account has since reportedly been deactivated. Video footage showed the moment when law enforcement arrived to arrest Paige Ostroushko, where she immediately ran from the police and appeared shocked as to why she was being detained. Hernandez posted that she had to have the sheriff’s department drive her to safety due to the mob violence. “Am looking forward to seeing these charges all the way through,” Hernandez added.

The aftermath

Hernandez woke up on Sunday with a severe headache and a stiff neck after the altercation. But that didn’t stop her from posting another angle of the video that showed her being attacked. In it, Chris shoved her to the ground, and then he was held back by multiple men.

“I’ve truly never experienced such a violent man in my life. Didn’t even speak a word to him today and he was so angry and aggressive. I’m in pain because of how hard he pushed me,” she posted on X.

“I’m happy to report that charges will be brought against this man, his wife and daughter,” the TPUSA reporter wrote.

The Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Justice, Harmeet Dhillon, posted on X that they were “on it.” On Sunday, the FBI opened a formal federal criminal investigation.

Familiar faces of violence and intimidation

Notice the familiar face – he’s one of the instigators who stormed a church in Minneapolis along with disgraced reporter Don Lemon.

The father, Chris Ostroushko, previously appeared on The Bulwark podcast, which dubs itself as the “flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community.” They called him a “regular guy” and painted him as a non-violent activist.

From the Post Millennial:

During his appearance, Ostroushko reacted to footage of himself being interviewed while protesting in north Minneapolis following a second ICE-related shooting in the city. In a video titled “EXCLUSIVE: Why a Regular Guy Snapped on Camera,” he discussed his views on immigration enforcement, claiming that ICE agents detain individuals and, in his words, “still beat the sh*t out of them.” He also angrily claimed that he knows people who have been detained for “driving home from work.” “I’m just here trying to stand up for community,” he said. “We’re all human beings.”

In January, the Star Tribune ran an article calling Chris “a bald soccer dad” who had turned into an “unlikely activist.” That claim aged very poorly.

Antifa and radical leftists are getting more and more violent as the left defends them at all costs, while decrying ICE for legal actions. At this rate, if things aren’t controlled, someone will eventually get killed, and you will see the left celebrate it, just as they did with the former leader of TPUSA, Charlie Kirk.

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