The FBI and DHS raided more than 20 Somali-run businesses in Minneapolis on Tuesday. Right on cue, Governor Tim Walz tried to take credit for the raids, prompting FBI Director Kash Patel to smack him down… hard.

The FBI and other federal authorities raided more than 20 childcare facilities in Minneapolis, MN, on Tuesday in a sweeping investigation targeting the Somali fraud rings in that state. And right on cue, ironically, after the City of Minneapolis denied any involvement whatsoever, Governor Tim Walz unbelievably attempted to take credit for the raids, really ticking off FBI Director Kash Patel.

(Video Credit: LiveNOW from FOX)

This is the same corrupt Democrat who accused the Trump administration of exploiting his state’s fraud issue for political purposes. Walz gives hypocrites a hilariously bad name.

FBI and DHS Target Somali-run Businesses Across Minneapolis

The Feds took direct aim at Somali-owned businesses in the raids, with a special emphasis on childcare facilities that registered their daycare with the state but were allegedly billing for care that was not provided. The fraud is so massive and widespread that it is almost certain to ensnare certain politicians who are involved in it. Authorities executed 22 federal search warrants in Minnesota on Tuesday morning, but no arrests were made.

“Today the FBI with federal, state and local law enforcement is involved in court-authorized law enforcement activity as part of an ongoing fraud investigation,” a Department of Justice spokesperson stated, according to Fox News.

(Video Credit: CBS News)

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) also confirmed the raids, posting, “Homeland Security Investigations in cooperation with our law enforcement partners executed criminal search warrants in Minneapolis relating to the rampant fraud of U.S. taxpayers dollars.”

Two of the raids were conducted at the Quality Learing Center and Baby Halimo Child Care, both in Minneapolis.

“The task force and the DOJ will be relentless in exposing these fraudsters wherever they may be hiding,” Vice President JD Vance posted on X.

Tim Walz Attempts to Take Credit for Raids

Walz attempted to step into the spotlight and act like he was leading the operation, which is just laughable. He stated that the raids were carried out by federal and state law enforcement after state agencies “caught irregular behavior and reported it.” This, despite the City of Minneapolis saying that no local enforcement was involved.

Actually, independent investigator and blogger Nick Shirley was the one who exposed the fraud. In December, Shirley claimed that he and his team uncovered over $110,000,000 in fraud in a single day when they visited Minneapolis to investigate. His video showed numerous childcare facilities that were vacant or non-operational storefronts, and some were occupied by Somalis who refused to answer his questions. Then Vice President JD Vance picked up the ball and ran with it, tossing it to the FBI.

More from Fox News:

The Quality Learning Center received national attention after blogger Nick Shirley visited several childcare addresses only to find an assortment of vacant or non-operational storefronts, closed businesses or angry Somali occupants who refused to answer questions or entertain the pair’s mock efforts to “register” a child with the supposed daycare. Minnesota has been under the spotlight for years for Medicaid fraud, including a massive $300 million pandemic fraud case involving the nonprofit Feeding Our Future. It drew renewed national attention in 2025 as convictions piled up and the state became a flashpoint in the Trump administration’s broader “war on fraud.” In 2022, during former President Joe Biden’s administration, 47 people were charged. As of December, 57 people have been convicted, either because they pleaded guilty or lost at trial. Most of the defendants are of Somali descent.

“If you commit fraud in Minnesota you’re going to get caught — and that’s exactly what we saw today,” Walz wrote on X. “We catch criminals when state and federal agencies share information. Joint investigations work, and securing justice depends on it.”

Then he incredibly called for a joint investigation into the fatal shootings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good during federal immigration enforcement operations earlier this year, “instead of cherry picking when we seek justice and when we turn a blind eye.” Attempting to deflect from the fraud engulfing the state and Walz himself, the governor predictably pointed a finger at ICE and President Trump instead.

Patel immediately clapped back, “Come again? This FBI and DOJ with our DHS partners drafted and executed every search warrant today. But go ahead and take credit for our work while we smoke out the fraud plaguing Minnesota under your governorship.”

But Walz’s lame attempt at grandstanding still won’t save his political career.

From the Daily Wire:

Fraud in state-run programs exploded under Walz’s watch going back to 2018. Since then, dozens of Somalis have been arrested and charged with defrauding numerous Minnesota social programs, including the federally funded Feeding Our Future nonprofit, which engaged in a massive fraud scheme during the COVID pandemic. The scandal also derailed Walz’s hopes for a third term as governor as he announced in January that he was ending his re-election bid because of the growing fraud issues in his state.

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) expressed his gratitude to officials for their efforts to combat alleged fraud in a statement released on Tuesday.

“President Trump and his administration have made it crystal clear — our country will not tolerate waste, fraud, and abuse, and we are not going to allow people to take advantage of Americans’ generosity. Thank you to the U.S. Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security for taking action against Somali fraudsters. Minnesotans and US taxpayers across the nation are grateful,” Emmer commented.

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