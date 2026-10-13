In a pre-dawn raid, HSI, DHS, and the DOJ swarmed Muslim Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s DC home in an ongoing investigation concerning her immigration status and her involvement in corruption. The Minnesota Somalian was incensed and vowed she would not be silenced.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) got a nasty surprise this morning as Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) conducted a pre-dawn raid on her DC home Monday. Numerous HSI agents were seen at her home going in and taking out boxes of evidence. This is reportedly part of an ongoing criminal fraud investigation into the Somali-born Congresswoman’s immigration paperwork, which was filed by her father when she was a child.

Feds Raid Omar’s DC Home

Omar’s website claims that she arrived in the United States in March 1995, when she was 12 years old. She came with her family as a Somali refugee after spending approximately four years in a refugee camp in Kenya. She became a naturalized US citizen in 2000, at age 17.

Fox News reported the raid first thing on Monday, and it immediately went viral. The Trump administration has repeatedly hinted at going after the Somalian Congresswoman over her immigration status and possible corruption.

The Muslim politician responded on X to the raid, blasting President Trump and claiming that he was endeavoring to “target political enemies” with “baseless lies.”

“I’m ok,” she added hours after the raid. “Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement. For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation. I will not be silenced.”

“This raid by Trump’s DHS is an outrageous abuse of power and an unprecedented escalation in the weaponization of federal law enforcement to target political enemies. For a decade, Donald Trump has relentlessly targeted Congresswoman Ilhan Omar with inflammatory rhetoric, repeatedly putting a target on her back,” Jacklyn Rogers, Omar’s Communications Director, told Just the News in a statement.

“Now, those attacks have escalated to a pointless federal raid. The Congresswoman has done nothing wrong. No president should be able to use the power of the federal government to intimidate his political enemies,” she added.

No One is Above the Law

The raid began around 6 a.m., with HSI (a branch of ICE) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents swarming the property. The Department of Justice (DOJ) also joined the operation.

“Today in the Washington, DC, area, Homeland Security Investigations executed a judicially authorized search warrant secured by the Department of Justice. This enforcement action is part of an ongoing federal investigation,” a DOJ spokesperson told Fox News Digital in a statement.

The DOJ later verified that the investigation was “criminal” in nature.

Standing in the Halls of Infamy

In May, Vice President JD Vance said the Justice Department was examining whether Omar had committed immigration fraud.

“It certainly seems like something fishy is there, but everybody’s entitled to equal justice under the law,” Vance said.

“We’re going to investigate it,” the vice president said during a White House press conference. “We’re going to take a look at it. If we think that there’s a crime, we’re going to prosecute that crime. And that’s something that the Department of Justice is looking at right now.”

Border Czar Tom Homan remarked in September that Omar was the subject of an ongoing “criminal” investigation. He did not specify the probe’s nature.

Homan emphasized at the time that no one is above the law and that denaturalization remains possible in proven cases of immigration fraud.

Omar brushed off the probe, telling a reporter that Homan had been “saying some dumb sh*t” and denied that she was under investigation or had been contacted by authorities.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin hinted at further actions against the Muslim Congresswoman during the Republican midterm convention last month.

“We know that she married her brother to try to bring him to the United States,” Mullin told podcaster Benny Johnson on September 10. “We know he lives now in London.”

Mullin confirmed an “investigation” into Omar and that “something’s gonna happen.”

“There may be more to this, the whole family migration and possibly some illegal activity for them to come to the United States to begin with,” the secretary continued. “… If we can prove it, that you shouldn’t have been here in the first place, we will deport you.”

Raided on Columbus Day by Design: “Who’s the real INVADER?”

HSI is the principal investigative arm of DHS, investigating cross-border criminal activity and global threats. Those include human trafficking and child sexual exploitation, drug smuggling, and cybercrime. The agency is a major player in counterterrorism operations.

Omar has been embroiled in scandal for a long time now. Chief among her problems are questions surrounding her brother and her financial disclosures.

From Fox News:

In 2024, the Congresswoman reported that her husband possessed between $6 million and $30 million in assets. A more recent 2025 financial disclosure report shows Omar’s revised value of shared assets between her and [her] husband to sit at a maximum of $125,000 — a multimillion-dollar drop from the year prior, a difference of about 29.9 million. The lower estimate of their assets, $20,000, compared to the low and high debt estimates, $30,000 and $100,000, would imply the Minnesota Democrat could have a negative net worth. Both she and her husband have separate debts, each ranging somewhere between $15,000 and $50,000 — from her own student loans and her husband’s credit card debt, according to the disclosures. Omar has repeatedly refused to clarify the disclosures. During her tenure in Congress, she has been plagued by allegations that she married her brother in 2009 in an alleged immigration fraud scheme. A federal prosecutor recently told Fox News Digital that the statute of limitations could hinder an investigation into that matter.

Omar’s son also made headlines this summer when his residence was raided in connection with allegations that his felon roommate possessed illegal firearms and ammunition.

An Escalation Against Omar

The raid escalates the government’s actions against Omar.

According to the Gateway Pundit, “Border Czar Tom Homan confirmed the raid this morning, adding that the investigation had been ‘ongoing for a while’ and that law enforcement had obtained a judicially authorized warrant for the search.”

President Trump has accused Omar of being connected to fraud rings across Minnesota that received more than $800 million in defrauded or suspected fraudulent funds from pandemic-era and state-run social service programs that the federal government reimburses. One such sham charity, Feeding Our Future, scammed the state for more than $250 million. Those investigations are ongoing.

Omar denies any involvement or connection to the fraudsters, stating in May that the claims were “flat-out false.”

Dems Circle the Wagons for Omar

Omar, 44, represents Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District, which includes Minneapolis. She has been in office since 2018 and is part of a group of progressive Democrats referred to as the “Squad,” which includes Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA), and Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar (D-CA) declared in a joint statement that “the Trump administration’s raid on Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s home is deeply disturbing and raises serious questions about the continued corrupt weaponization of the federal government against Donald Trump’s adversaries.”

“For years, Donald Trump and far-right extremists have relentlessly targeted Congresswoman Omar with vile personal attacks and baseless accusations. Now, less than 30 days until the midterm election, his violent mass deportation machine has descended upon the home of a duly elected Member of Congress and her family,” the statement continued.

The Democrats claimed that “the American people deserve transparency,” adding that they “will deliver full accountability for the rogue abuse of power from the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice.”

It’s a pretty good bet that Omar figured things would never go this far after all her profane blustering. It would seem the Trump administration is serious about holding her accountable. She may get to see Somalia again sooner than she planned.

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