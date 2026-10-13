RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

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jimy uranwala's avatar
jimy uranwala
Oct 13

Send her back to Somalia. And before you call me, racist, I am from India.

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Deborah Taylor's avatar
Deborah Taylor
Oct 13

It's about dang time these Jihadi Jezebel whores of Hamas are held accountable for their fraud & crimes against humanity. We had better see some arrests, military tribunals & firing squads soon!

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