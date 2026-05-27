Marxist influencer Hasan Piker and CodePink co-founder Medea Benjamin have been subpoenaed for information on a convoy they took to Cuba and whether they violated the law. Piker also admitted that Singham has funded most of the radical leftist movements in the U.S.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Marxist political influencer Hasan Piker and CodePink co-founder Medea Benjamin are feeling the heat as the Feds launch an investigation into as many as 40 Americans who joined a communist convoy that traveled to Havana, Cuba, to cuddle with tyrants. And either not caring, or blundering under pressure, Piker has admitted that pro-CCP Tycoon Neville Roy Singham (who is married to Jodie Evans, the co-founder of CodePink) is the financier of leftist “political movements” here in the United States. That has long been suspected.

Ramifications for Cuddling with Cuba

The subpoenas are part of a wider investigation that is digging into U.S. organizations and leaders and whether they violated laws and sanctions by supporting Cuba’s communist regime, according to Fox News Digital.

From Fox News:

Piker and Benjamin are among those caught in a federal inquiry into whether activists who traveled to Cuba in March violated U.S. sanctions laws through the financing, coordination or delivery of goods to Cuba, including potential contacts with Cuban government personnel or entities on the island. The administrative subpoenas were sent to the pair by the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control The administrative subpoenas — called “Requests for Information,” or RFI — seek financial, logistical and communications information revolving around trips the two widely bragged about making to the island nation in March with delegations of the “Nuestra América Convoy,” or “Our America Convoy,” from a global network of communist sympathizers, activists and influencers who brought supplies to the country’s ruling Communist Party of Cuba, according to sources familiar with the matter.

This particular investigation is part of a broader one being conducted by officials at the Treasury, State, and Justice departments to root out and contain malign foreign influence operations inside the United States, particularly activities tied to support for political violence, extremist movements, or acts the U.S. government classifies as terrorism.

Funding a Color Revolution

Federal authorities and political leaders are taking a harder look at these communist sympathizers as concern grows over foreign actors and aligned organizations trying to control our politics, the national narrative, mobilize activists, create rifts between the left and right, and normalize violent rhetoric.

Singham has been a busy little revolutionary. He’s reportedly dumped more than $278 million into nonprofit groups that have pushed pro-China, pro-Cuba, anti-U.S. narratives and street protests for almost a decade, according to Fox News. All of that since he married Evans in February 2017, and he’s done so from the collective protection of China. His communist bride is also being investigated for her role in the March trip. CodePink received $1.33 million following Singham marrying Evans.

More from Fox News:

In mid-March, organizations in the Singham network — from the Venceremos Brigade to People’s Forum, a hub for communist causes in New York City — were leaders of the Nuestra American Convoy, which included an estimated 650 delegates from 33 countries and 120 organizations. The organizations included Democratic Socialists of America, a U.S. nonprofit that promotes Piker as a headline member. The investigation by the Office of Foreign Assets Control is part of a broader dragnet that includes as many as 40 American citizens who joined foreign nationals, including a controversial Brazil activist, Thiago Avila, who are part of a global network of anti-U.S. Marxists, communists and socialists. Additional subpoenas are expected.

These Marxists are well-organized and have spent years defending communist regimes, from Cuba to China, while presenting their work as humanitarian aid, anti-war organizing, and “solidarity” with people “oppressed” by the “imperialist” U.S “colonial power.” The Trump administration is determined to expose them and bring them down as subversive influencers.

NGOs, Activists, and Communists

The Justice and Treasury Departments are investigating 145 U.S. nonprofits and activist groups with $1 billion in collective revenues. More than enough to fund a color revolution.

Those on the junket reportedly stayed at a “hotel the U.S. State Department has put on a ‘Cuba Restricted List,’ as businesses directly tied to the communist government of Cuba, designated a state sponsor of terrorism,” according to Fox News.

U.S. law mandates a raft of broad restrictions on financial transactions involving Cuba, primarily through the “Cuban Asset Control Regulations,” administered by the Office of Foreign Assets Control. Unlicensed travel-related transactions and the export of goods or services to Cuba are generally prohibited, with limited exceptions for journalism, humanitarian projects, educational programs, and certain activities meant to support the Cuban people.

Hasan Piker Gets Nervous

Which brings us back to Hasan Piker, one of the most influential political streamers on Twitch with 11.3 million followers. He’s a Muslim communist who hates America and incites blood in the streets against capitalists every chance he gets.

He’s the Turkish-born nephew of a Turkish American socialist political operative named Cenk Uygur, founder of the Young Turks YouTube channel and a co-founder of Justice Democrats, a socialist organization that helped elect far-left lawmakers, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Ilhan Omar, and Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

Piker may be a huge influencer, but he’s not very bright. Back on March 10, when he joined the commie convoy, he posted a photo of himself on Instagram, with the subtle caption “I’M GOING TO CUBA.” He posed with Evans in Havana, who, of course, was wearing a white Palestinian scarf, or kefiyyeh, around her neck.

Piker may not be a brain trust, but he’s smart enough to squirm since the Justice Department’s indictment of Cuban dictator Raúl Castro. He called it a “sham” with “no legal standing,” as if he would know. The Islamunist went on to assert that it was a pretext for escalating U.S. pressure on Cuba and then called Trump a “playground bully.” Note to Piker: This playground is in our hemisphere and under The Donroe Doctrine, communists are no longer permitted to play there.

In a six-hour livestream on Monday, Piker titled: “FEDS ARE AFTER ME,” and adorned with two cursing emojis, he claimed that he believes federal investigators are targeting Singham and the organizations he supports, including CodePink and the self-declared communist organizations ANSWER Coalition and Party for Socialism and Liberation, for the “political” work they do. That admission comes at about the 37-minute mark.

Those organizations and others that Singham has footed the bill for have organized, coordinated, and staffed most of the anti-U.S. protests the nation has been subjected to over the past decade.

“I think that ultimately the target is probably Singham and his operation from PSL to ANSWER Coalition to CodePink — like anything that he has ever financed,” Piker remarked during the stream.

Singham appeared at a Shanghai conference in November 2025 at the Golden Tulip Hotel, where he praised Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party’s vision for a “new world order.”

Piker hotly defended his benefactor, “Not sure how much money he has now, but he’s been a funding vehicle for a lot of political movements in the country, like a lot of activism, and they hate that s—, so they’re trying to jam them up. They’re trying to hit him on anything and everything they possibly can. That’s it, that’s the goal here. That’s the broader goal.”

Subversive Communist Groups

CodePink has made a name for itself by being a very large pain in the ass at Congressional hearings, defense industry trade conferences, and the homes of government officials. They call themselves “anti-war,” but they are communist revolutionaries. They love communists, dictators, and tyrants. That includes the murderous mullahs of Iran, the communist tyranny of China, the hellish landscape of North Korea, the bloodthirsty Russians, and, of course, the repressive Cubans.

An even larger group under the microscope currently includes Isra Hirsi, the daughter of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN). The Feds are looking into whether Omar funded her daughter’s jaunt to Cuba. The Somalian representative refuses to answer on that count.

Others are on the Justice Department’s naughty list as well.

From Fox News:

According to sources, the Office of Foreign Assets Control is also investigating CodePink’s DC Coordinator, Olivia DiNucci, a former Division I basketball star from Emerson College in Boston. Her unassuming, girl-next-door persona often gains her entry into coveted spaces that she then disrupts with loud theatrics. She joined a convoy led by the Brazilian activist, Avila. Federal investigators are examining whether the caravan’s financing, logistics, coordination or delivery of goods crossed legal lines under U.S. sanctions law, sources said. Legal experts told Fox News Digital that the subpoenas could determine whether prosecutors pursue a criminal case under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, known as IEEPA, or whether the matter remains a civil enforcement issue handled by the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, which administers U.S. sanctions programs. The Office of Foreign Assets Control can impose civil penalties under a “strict liability” standard, meaning the government does not have to prove intent. The Justice Department, by contrast, generally must show that a defendant willfully violated the law in a criminal case, often through evidence of concealment, evasion or knowing participation in prohibited transactions.

For far too long, communists like Piker, Benjamin, and Evans have been free to bring violence to our streets and attempt to collapse the United States so that a new form of government can emerge in a color revolution. The money behind them has to be halted and seized.

Hopefully, the investigations will bear fruit, and for a change, these people will have to pay a price for their treasonous actions.

Share