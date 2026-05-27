RAIR Foundation USA

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

Hasan Piker is not just some dumb streamer yelling into a webcam. He is part of a broader left-wing influence ecosystem: CodePink, ANSWER, PSL, Cuba solidarity networks, anti-U.S. agitation, pro-CCP money questions, and activist infrastructure that keeps showing up wherever America’s enemies need domestic cover. RAIR reports that federal investigators are examining up to 40 Americans tied to the Cuba convoy and whether financing, logistics, coordination, or goods crossed legal lines under sanctions law. Excellent. The First Amendment protects speech. It does not protect unlawful foreign-agent games, sanctions evasion, or communist influence operations. Subpoena everything. Follow every dollar.

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