The DOJ has indicted 15 Antifa Minnesota members who were involved in planning and carrying out violence against ICE agents. The 94-page indictment reveals a network of aliases, secret Signal chats, surveillance teams, and coordinated criminal operations by violent communist thugs.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Fifteen Minnesota Antifa members were indicted Tuesday by the Department of Justice and charged with conspiracy to impede or injure federal officers during the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Operation Metro Surge in Minneapolis. The militants are members and associates of a Twin Cities Antifa cell network, according to prosecutors.

Antifa Foot Soldiers Indicted

The defendants are allegedly involved with Twin Cities Direct Action, according to US Attorney for Minnesota Daniel Rosen. That group was later rebranded as Direct Action Minnesota, or “DAMN,” a collective that organizes anti-ICE operations across the Minneapolis area.

The Post Millennial is reporting that the 94-page indictment contends that the radicals were trained in surveillance, rapid mobilization, shield tactics, blockade operations, and methods designed to interfere with federal immigration enforcement. They are being charged with conspiracy to impede or injure federal agents and officers, working together from January through June 2026 to prevent ICE and other Department of Homeland Security personnel from carrying out federal duties.

The Black Cat Workers Collective, a Minneapolis-based Antifa affinity group, was also accused of being part of the operation. The violent group “promotes militant tactics, physical confrontation, and revolutionary political objectives while organizing actions against ICE and law enforcement.”

Tuesday morning, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) raided the militants’ homes. Twelve of the fifteen members were arrested. Two of them remain at large, and another is already behind bars.

From the Washington Free Beacon:

The defendants, two of whom are still at large, blocked the roadways surrounding the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building using trucks, flipped trailers, debris, and metal anti-vehicle obstacles known as Czech hedgehogs on January 23 and March 1, according to the indictment. Others carried human shields and formed a human wall to “physically resist the efforts of law enforcement, and to aggressively ‘wedge’ or break through teams of officers on foot.”

According to the Post Millennial, the fifteen named in the indictment include:

Isaac Auman Sant, aka “Isaac Datto,” “Ike”

Emmett James Doyle, aka “Plotnikov”

Cameron Kennedy, aka “Cam,” “Olive Knife,” “Knife”

Callum Robinet, aka “Juliet K,” “Juliet,” “Cal”

Erik Davis, aka “Erico”

Brian Stillwell Apland, aka “Tiny”

Kyle Wagner, aka “Kaos”

Hannah Margaret Van de Water Davis, aka “Gabriel Van De Water,” “Nube”

Treasure Cay Thoreson, aka “Schatzi”

Nathan Junho Kim, aka “Moon Bear”

Alec Stewart, aka “Mac”

Douglas Misterek, aka “Doug,” “D Munny Big Dog Orf Orf”

Dustin Scott Beisell, aka “Sparky”

William Morgan, aka “Willow,” “Willow Tree”

Natasha Rakotz, aka “Anuran”

Rallying Violent Communist Forces

Andy Ngo at the Post Millennial further noted in his report, “Kyle Wagner faces additional charges of solicitation to commit a crime of violence and making interstate threats. Isaac Auman Sant and William Morgan are additionally charged with interstate stalking. Morgan is also charged with assault on a federal officer and destruction of government property. Natasha Rakotz is also charged with assault on a federal officer using a dangerous weapon or causing bodily injury.”

Antifa is usually cautious in keeping its members’ identities hidden from the public, but Wagner just couldn’t help himself earlier this year, posting videos urging members to arm themselves and commit violence against federal agents. He openly declared he was a proud Antifa member as well, while fundraising.

“It’s time to suit up. Boots on the ground,” he said in a January 24 video while donning a bulletproof vest and providing cross streets near his home for agitators to rendezvous. “I’m not talking about peaceful protest anymore. We’re not talking about having polite conversations anymore.”

“Sorry, but welcome to America 2026, where the Second Amendment is the only thing that’s going to keep you f**king protected from literal f**king Nazi gunmen that are killing innocent people in the street with impunity,” he added. “Get your f**king guns and stop these f**king people.”

“We want to know who they are. We will identify every single one of them, and we will prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law. If it has to be done at the barrel of a gun, then let us have a little f**king fun,” Wagner said.

“This is where ICE has come to die,” he threatened.

(Video Credit: The Economic Times)

Once again, we see a subversive leftist group using Signal chats to plan their attacks. They also utilized rapid response networks and a system known as “Whipple Watch” to target federal vehicles, track agents, and relay intelligence to militants. Antifa foot soldiers stalked and surveilled agents, following them from federal facilities to other locations while coordinating responses in real time.

More from the Post Millennial:

The alleged conspiracy centered on the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Fort Snelling, which houses ICE operations for the Upper Midwest. The militants organized both “hard” and “soft” blockades intended to shut down access to the facility. The indictment describes plans involving homemade shields, trailers, vehicles, and physical barriers placed in roadways used by law enforcement.



Similar tactics were deployed by Antifa in Portland and other cities during the deadly 2020 BLM-Antifa riots after George Floyd died.



Prosecutors say the groups used planning meetings, fundraising campaigns, shield-building operations, and coordinated Signal chats to prepare for their direct actions.



Prosecutors say organizers promoted and used one event on Jan. 23 to recruit participants for roles including blockade teams, commuting teams and riot groups.

Cameron Kennedy, one of the defendants, is quoted in the indictment spewing anarchist slogans on social media, calling for fellow travelers to “become ungovernable” and “actively resist” “Nazi occupation forces.”

Isaac Auman Sant, another suspect, wrote about his “firsthand account” of his activity in Minneapolis in January. He is a writer for Crimethinc, an Antifa terrorist collective that publishes violent extremist material.

Textbook Infiltration Furthering Violent Confrontations

Rosen said the agitators “infiltrated and exploited lawful protests to more efficiently carry out its unlawful direct actions targeting operations involving ICE, as well as other law enforcement and state law enforcement.”

“Today’s charges and arrests reflect a broad federal effort to address organized lawless behavior which seeks to disrupt the execution of federal law, endanger law enforcement, and, importantly, endanger the very communities that these defendants falsely claim to be protecting,” Rosen said during a press conference. “They all joined in agreement, a conspiracy, to interfere with lawful immigration enforcement operations. The conspiracy was not to interfere by their voice, but to do it by force.”

“Direct Action Minnesota emphasizes their violent militant approach to politics, and are highly critical of non-violent peaceful protest,” Rosen noted, claiming that the organization is “dedicated to direct action against federal law and immigration enforcement.”



“This action is not peaceful. It’s obstructive, disruptive, and unlawful. The organization trains its members in the aggressive use of shields against law enforcement, surveillance, operational planning, and rapid mobilization against law enforcement actions,” he further commented.

Antifa Members Rage Over Incarceration of Their Comrades

Antifa members, who identify as “revolutionary anarchists,” reacted quickly to their comrades being busted.

“One of our comrades was arrested, and all of their electronics were confiscated,” a member stated, according to the Post Millennial. “Please alert all of your groups. Stay safe.”

“This indictment is important to read for everyone engaged in political action right now,” urged the violent extremist group People’s City Council, Los Angeles. “You should be discussing this with your comrades and organizing groups.”

Other members of this group reportedly sought to get their hands on trailers and trucks to use in blockades and were actively recruiting from out of state.

A gaggle of Antifa members gathered outside the federal courthouse in Minneapolis in support of those arrested. Those in attendance included the communist legal group, the National Lawyers Guild.

More Charges Coming

Some of the members are facing additional charges, including making interstate threats, interstate stalking, assault on a federal officer, destruction of government property, and solicitation to commit a crime of violence.

“Today’s announcement is the result of a thorough investigation into a deeply troubling trend: coordinated violence targeting federal law enforcement officers in an effort to cause chaos and impede law enforcement operations,” said Special Agent in Charge Michael McCarthy of HSI St. Paul.

“We have uncovered evidence of organized groups deliberately planning and executing criminal acts, including assaults, threats, destruction of government property, and attempts to impede federal officers. We fully respect and defend the First Amendment right to peaceful protest. However, when protest crosses the line into violence or criminal activity, it becomes unlawful and will not be tolerated. Our message is clear: you may disagree with the laws, and you have the right to protest them, but you must abide by them or face the consequences. The law is not optional, and any attempt to undermine it through violence or intimidation will be met with swift and decisive action,” he declared.

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