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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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This is the breath of fresh air: RICO-style thinking and conspiracy law applied to something other than Italians in tracksuits. If La Cosa Nostra existed without a corporate charter, Antifa can exist without a national president and membership cards. The left wants impossible formalism for its own militants and guilt by association for everybody else. No sale. Masks, aliases, Signal chats, surveillance, blockades, shields, threats, and anti-ICE targeting can prove coordination if the evidence holds. Due process still matters. But consequences matter too. Political violence is not protest. Organized intimidation is not speech. FAFO has entered discovery.

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