Fired for Faith: Canadian Father Matt Alexander Exposes School Board’s LGBTQ Indoctrination of Toddlers (Video)
The Alexander family’s ordeal — firings, punishments, and attacks for refusing LGBTQ indoctrination — exposes Canada’s schools as enforcers of ideology over truth and freedom.
In the small Ottawa Valley town of Pembroke, hundreds gathered for an annual freedom rally featuring doctors, scientists, analysts, and educators who sounded the alarm on what they described as Canada’s “quiet cultural revolution.” Among the most powerful testimonies came from Matt Alexander — a former teacher with 23 years of service — who revealed how…