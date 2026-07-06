While Americans celebrated their independence this holiday weekend, Muslims were openly conducting dawah in the heart of Chicago — the Islamic invitation to submit that, according to their own doctrine, must come before jihad and subjugation.

By Amy Mek

In Chicago this holiday weekend, while Americans gathered to celebrate freedom and independence, Muslims openly took over public spaces in the heart of the city—streets, parks, and busy areas—passing out Qurans and actively recruiting people to join what they call the “army for Allah.”

Many Christians glance at this and shrug:

“They’re just doing what we do—spreading their faith.”

They are not.

This is dawah, Islamic proselytization and recruitment. It is not the same as Christians spreading the Gospel.

What Dawah Actually Is

Dawah means “invitation” or “call” to Islam. On the surface, it looks like sharing a religion. In reality, classical Islamic doctrine treats it as the required first step before something far more serious. Islamic law spells out the sequence clearly. The authoritative manual Reliance of the Traveller (a Shafi’i fiqh text approved by Al-Azhar University, Sunni Islam’s highest authority) states:

The caliph makes war upon Jews, Christians, and Zoroastrians provided he has first invited them to enter Islam… and the war continues until they become Muslim or else pay the poll tax.”

First dawah. Then jihad.

This is not a modern “extremist” invention. It is black-letter Islamic jurisprudence that has existed for centuries.

Osama bin Laden Followed the Same Pattern

Even after 9/11, in his November 2002 “Letter to America,” bin Laden still began with dawah, the Islamic invitation to Islam, before explaining his reasons for jihad:

The first thing we are calling you to is Islam… to reject the immoral acts of fornication, homosexuality, intoxicants, gambling, and trading with interest… You are the nation who, rather than ruling by the Shariah of Allah in its Constitution and Laws, choose to invent your own laws as you will and desire.”

He did not start with grievances. He started by calling America to Islam first. Only after that did he move to justification for war.

This is the Islamic order: First, the invitation. Then jihad if the invitation is refused.

This is not some modern invention. Islamic law and the example of Muhammad make this sequence clear: dawah comes first, and only after rejection does fighting become permissible. Bin Laden was simply following that doctrine.

Real-World Example: Naveed Akram (2025)

One of the jihadists who carried out the terror attack at Bondi Beach, Australia (targeting Jews during Hanukkah), was Naveed Akram. Years earlier, videos show him as a young man passionately doing street dawah—preaching Islam publicly and urging others to spread the message. He was ideologically committed long before he picked up weapons. Dawah was the training ground.

This is not rare. It is the pattern.

How This Differs from Spreading the Gospel

When Christians share the Gospel, they proclaim Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior—personal faith, repentance, love for neighbor, and “render unto Caesar what is Caesar’s.” The New Testament commands persuasion and endurance under persecution, not military conquest tied to invitation.

There is no equivalent Christian doctrine that says: “Invite them to Christ first… then make war until they convert or submit and pay tribute.”

Islam’s dawah is recruitment into a total system (deen) that includes political and military dimensions. The ummah is not just a spiritual community—it has a doctrinal mandate for expansion.

The One-Way Tolerance Trap

In Muslim-majority countries, Bibles are routinely banned or restricted. Christian evangelism is illegal in many places. Apostates from Islam face prison, social death, or worse.

In America and the West, dawah operates freely in public spaces, targets families and young people, and anyone who notices the doctrinal difference is smeared as “bigoted.”

This is not pluralism. This is submission disguised as tolerance.

The Bottom Line

Dawah is happening openly across the country, including in red states, yet the public is still told it’s just harmless interfaith outreach.

It is not.

Islamic doctrine is explicit: dawah is the required first step. Only after the invitation is refused does the option of subjugation or jihad become permissible. This is not my interpretation; it is stated clearly in classical Islamic law.

This is not the same as Christians handing out tracts or sharing the Gospel. One is persuasion. The other is the opening move of a system that historically links invitation to expansion and conquest.

The double standard is glaring: the West protects dawah while much of the Muslim world bans Christian evangelism and punishes apostasy. It’s time to stop pretending otherwise.

First, the invitation. Then the slaughter.

Wake up.

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