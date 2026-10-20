Police have lost control in the streets of France as Jewish business, synogogues, and homes are targeted. Roaming bands of Muslims and communists are armed with AK47s and Scorpion submachine guns as the BBC claims the protests are “mostly peaceful.” France has fallen.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

As images streamed of France literally on fire, the BBC took a page out of the Black Lives Matter/George Floyd riots reporting in America and unbelievably called the protests “mostly peaceful.” This occurred as rioters roamed the streets armed with AK47s and Scorpion submachine guns. Nothing to see here… in planned attacks, the Muslim migrants and communists targeted synagogues and Jewish businesses, leaving those that belong to the followers of Mohammed untouched. Still think this is about education and economics? Get real.

First They Came for the Jews

French journalist Paul Amar did an interview on CNews in France to discuss the violent Red/Green Alliance riots happening in the country and now across Europe.

One poor woman begged the mob not to destroy the business she works at, but the militant thugs pushed through the doors and mercilessly destroyed it anyway.

Amar pointed out that, at least in Marseille, Jewish shops were looted and burned. Muslim ones were spared.

“The degree of preparation for that day was very significant. They had the prefect’s address; her residence was set on fire,” he noted.

“You can find the town hall’s address; it is always in the city centre,” he added. “But the prefectures’ address …they had the addresses of quite a few Jewish shop owners.”

“On one street in Marseille, I learned this this morning, all Jewish-owned businesses were set on fire,” Amar reported. “Businesses run by Muslims were not. That level of preparation raises questions. And the intelligence services knew.”

“When chaos and violence take over the streets, synagogues are the first to suffer,” Sacha Roytman, CEO of CAM, said in a statement. “The desecration of the synagogue in Paris is a clear warning sign: What begins against Jews never stops there.”

“It can’t be a coincidence that they chose to target a Jewish place of worship,” the congregant told IsraJ. “They must have thought that since they are Jewish, there must be money there.”

Not a single mosque was touched by the riots. Not one.

Spineless Macron Grovels

French President Emmanuel Macron attended a Celine Dion concert while his city burned, effectively telling citizens, “Let them eat cake!”

He hypocritically blasted the “unbridled violence” as rioters ravaged France over the weekend. Public buildings were burned, hundreds of shops destroyed and looted, and more than 2,500 people arrested in cities across the country, according to The Guardian.

As other leftist European leaders have whined over the chaos, he said in a televised address, “Watching these images, we have all asked ourselves how could French people do this to France?” He tried to straddle the political fence as well, saying there was a place for peaceful demonstration but decried those who “destroy, ransack and loot.” Just like his political comrades, he blamed “factious groups from the ultra-left, joined by numerous delinquents.”

Another Caves to Islamic Pressure

Sadly, Marine Le Pen appeared to join the ranks of those making room for the Islamic thugs who are behind the destruction and terror in France. She now says Islam is “compatible with the Republic.”

“In Limoges in central France, where the 19th-century town hall was burned down, the mayor, Guillaume Guérin, said the people who stormed his building ‘were not demonstrators that defend causes’ but ‘people organised for war.’ He said those who stormed and torched the town hall had told a building caretaker he would be killed, and told elected officials they would ‘burn.’ He said there had been a failure of the state to deal with the crisis. ‘Around 3.30pm our municipal police, although present in number, found themselves no longer able to fight against the violence of rioters because they had run out of ammunition,’ Guérin said. He called this ‘a colossal failure of the state,’” according to The Guardian.

Does that sound “compatible with the Republic?”

“Mostly Peaceful” Protests

Meanwhile, the BBC and other media outlets are covering for the Red/Green Alliance savages. While literally showing masked rioters surrounding a car on fire, clashing with police, and storming a store, a BBC reporter called the violent protests “mostly peaceful.”

James Waterhouse, BBC’s Paris correspondent, ridiculously stated, “In Paris and beyond, half a million people had filled cities across France to protest over the future of their country.”

“They were mostly peaceful, but as we saw in the capital, in the wings were those who wanted to take advantage of the disorder,” he added.

No mention of communists, Antifa, or the biggie… Islamic foot soldiers.

And it’s no surprise that the media is keeping the Palestinian flag out of view during its coverage.

Nothing says “mostly peaceful” like AK47s and Scorpion submachine guns.

Organized Revolt

Multiple outlets are now reporting that up to 54 radical groups are fueling the protests. That is no doubt true… but when you distill it down to ideology, you get Islam and communism.

Dozens of leftist groups are in the mix, including self-described communists and socialists, “Yellow Vests,” free Palestine activists and Islamic organizations, a new investigation has found, according to the New York Post.

Of the 54 groups, only 16 were identified as student- or youth-led, according to Fox News. The media outlet further found that there is an international coalition of 28 communist and socialist organizations that it dubbed “Chaos Inc.,” which has been trying to trigger coordinated labor strikes across 12 European countries.

“Chaos Inc.” has been using the slogan, “Fight for Our Future, Not Their Wars!” They are calling for walkouts, demonstrations, assemblies, blockades, and occupations. Sound familiar, America?

Tricontinental Ltd., a nonprofit funded by US-born Marxist tech tycoon Neville Roy Singham, is behind a lot of this. Think CodePink and BreakThrough News.

Singham toadie Vijay Prashad, a Marxist who is executive director of Tricontinental Ltd., bragged on Saturday that the unrest in France was part of a broader wave of left-wing protests spanning three continents.

“Paris-New Delhi-Buenos Aires. Let fury have the hour, anger can be power,” Prashad posted on X, quoting a line by British punk band The Clash.

Co-founder of CodePink and Singham’s wife, Jodie Evans, stirred the pot as well, calling for other protests worldwide and urging Americans to take to the streets in a recent interview with BreakThrough News.

“I want people to look at France, Spain, and India,” she incited.

Unsurprisingly, along with communists, the Muslim Student Association is in the mix. See Abdul El-Sayed.

Of the remaining 38 groups, you’ll find the expected communist organizations, labor unions, left-wing political parties, radical-left bodies, advocacy groups, and international propaganda outlets. This includes the Gilets Jaunes, or “Yellow Vests,” a radical far-left group that also led protests with other organizations over the weekend, and the far-left socialist political party La France Insoumise, or France Unbowed. Other groups include Extinction Rebellion, the international environmental activist movement; the anti-Israel movement Palestine Emergency; and farmer labor unions.

These are murderous communist and Islamic revolutionaries.

Chaos, Looting, and Destruction

Rioters are hitting Louis Vuitton, Hermes, and Apple. Dior doesn’t trust the French police and has hired private security to protect its business interests.

Mobs looted Galeries Lafayette, a luxury department store in Paris akin to Bergdorf Goodman or Harrods. Gangs of masked thugs were seen smashing storefronts and raiding shelves on Saturday.

And the Louvre was shut down by a bunch of protesters who look and act like demented hippies.

(Video Credit: AP)

Rioters also torched the 140-year-old city hall in the southern city of Limoges, while Lyon’s tourist office was also set on fire.

Close the Borders

President Trump urged Macron to seal off France’s border from the rest of Europe. Anarchy now rules the streets in France as the police have lost control.

(Video Credit: BBC)

“The migrants have taken over France,” the president posted on Truth Social. “They must CLOSE THE BORDERS, FAST!”

Curfews have been imposed, and special riot police have been called up. None of that will work.

France has Lost Control of its Streets

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez offered his resignation on Sunday. Macron asked him to stay “given the need for continued command of law enforcement in the current context,” according to a statement from the Elysee Palace that also instructed the minister to “ensure full transparency about the failures in planning and intelligence-gathering that led to the violence.”

“I submitted my resignation because I am responsible for everything that is happening,” Nuñez told France Inter radio, adding that “the real issue is ensuring that this doesn’t happen again … We obviously need to be better at anticipating the kind of mobilization that is unfolding.”

It’s Macron who should be resigning. His weak and feckless leadership has led France to the brink. He threw the borders open, and the demons flooded in.

One French Leader Steps Up

One of the few sane leaders left in France is Éric Ciotti, the Mayor of Nice, France’s fifth-largest city. He is calling for the government to open terror investigations into the urban youth riots and to ban far-left militant groups like Antifa. He warned that “Islamo-Leftism” is seeking “to overthrow” the Republic.

“The National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office needs to step in and track down these far-left groups—these coordinated, organized structures that seek to attack the institutions of the Republic. It’s clear that institutions were targeted—not just in other cities, but here in our own city as well. They attempted to attack the town hall, for instance, and they also targeted police stations,” the Nice Mayor told broadcaster BFMTV.

Ciotti said that France is facing a “hybrid phenomenon” in which the far-left is coordinating and fueling riots from a “mix of Islamists and drug traffickers, or ‘narco-Islamists’,” and lower-level “armed robbers.”

“We are facing a red fascism, a French Intifada, a form of insurrection where Islamists, Antifa members, rioters, and looters—remotely controlled by the far left with terrorist aims—converge,” he said, referencing the Palestinian terror campaigns against Israel, adding that there are “more Palestinian flags than French flags” at the demonstrations.

“We must pursue these groups to the very end, and any associations that support them should be dissolved,” Ciotti stated.

(Video Credit: Nick Freitas)

These same “terrorists” are targeting Europe first because the people there are generally disarmed. But make no mistake, they have their sights set on America. Right now, they are being subversive in the US, taking over positions of influence and power. It is far more dangerous than outright violence and harder to fight.

Europe is about to fall, and America better brace herself. The enemy is already among us.

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