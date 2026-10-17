RAIR Foundation USA

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Ben kingren's avatar
Ben kingren
Oct 17

The Democrats are the enemy of America and the American people, they are Domestic Terrorists!

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Deborah Taylor's avatar
Deborah Taylor
Oct 17

ITS TIME TO SEND THESE JIHADI JEZEBEL WHORES OF HAMAS BACK TO HELL WHERE THEY CAME FROM!

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