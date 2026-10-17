Unhinged DSAer Florida Democratic Senate candidate Angie Dixon is against prisons unless they are used to house Trump and her Republican opponent Ashley Moody. She doubled and tripled down on it during a CNN interview where Senator Chris Murphy looked like he wanted to bolt for the exit as her campaign imploded live on-air.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Florida Democratic Senate candidate Angie Nixon appeared on CNN Wednesday, claiming that she never wanted to abolish prisons because she wants to imprison President Trump and her Republican opponent Sen. Ashley Moody. Nixon, who is a card-carrying member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), which has pushed for eliminating prisons as part of its platform, went full fascist during a CNN interview while Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) sat stunned next to her, watching her campaign implode in real time.

Political Implosion Incoming

On CNN’s “The Arena,” hosted by Kasie Hunt, Nixon whined about the “lies” being told about her concerning abolishing prisons – she claims she only wants to abolish for-profit prisons.

“Why would I want to do that when I want her locked up and punished in jail for what she has done,” Nixon said, referring to her political opponent, incumbent Republican Senator Ashley Moody.

“I want her locked up and punished in jail for what she has done. And so we are going to continue to stump on this campaign trail all across the state, from the panhandle to the Keys. And, we’re looking forward to them calling me ‘senator’ on November 3rd,” she delusionally proclaimed.

“You want your Republican opponent locked up?” Hunt asked, not believing her ears.

“Yeah, basically, yes. Because of what she did. Yes, I absolutely would want that to happen. Yes,” Nixon stated, digging her political grave deeper.

Senator Chris Murphy sat there looking like a deer in the headlights. He nodded along, trying to suppress a cringe. The way he gave her the side-eye, he was probably regretting big time pledging $100,000 to help get Democrats elected in Florida.

User Robert James commented on X, summing it up nicely: “Face of a man who knows her campaign is over and he’s made a huge mistake. Democrats are a f*cking joke.”

False Political Accusations

Nixon asserted that Moody is “a lying, cheating, thieving, scamming person, who basically took $10 million from sick kids for the Medicaid program. And she rerouted that into two political slush funds for Ron DeSantis to defeat two citizen-led ballot initiatives.”

How to open yourself to a lawsuit and deservedly so. Nixon is everything she claims Moody is – it’s classic deflection.

Lawfare is always the name of the game for communists, as the Post Millennial makes clear:

A state grand jury found in August that the DeSantis administration “misappropriated” taxpayer money by diverting $10 million from a Medicaid settlement into the Hope Florida Foundation. The grand jury said that those funds passed through multiple organizations before landing in bank accounts for Republican political action committees and were used to defeat an effort to legalize marijuana, per CBS News. The grand jury said that then-state attorney general Moody was aware of the plans and authorized her chief deputy to sign the agreement.



In October, however, a Florida appeals court ordered that the grand jury report be expunged, ruling that the grand jury had overstepped its authority by accusing people of wrongdoing without indicting them. The court said a grand jury could investigate and report its findings, but could not declare unlawful conduct and decide not to bring charges or accuse people of wrongdoing by name without indicting them. The grand jury had said in its report that there was insufficient evidence to bring forth charges.

The charges are highly suspect – especially during an election season. Nixon, of course, decried the state appeals court decision on Wednesday as “corruption through and through.”

“Moody has been a rubber stamp to Donald Trump and when he decided to cut Medicaid here in the state,” she whinged. “I will be calling for a full-on investigation as it relates to what Ashley Moody and them have done.”

A Desperate DSAer

Just like her comrades in the DSA, Nixon supports “Medicare for All” and is said to be facing an uphill battle against Moody in Florida. Bernie Sanders has announced that he will be in Florida this weekend to campaign for her, according to the Hill.

The Islam-loving bonkers communist does not stand a chance in deep red Florida. Moody leads Nixon by seven percentage points, according to the latest RealClearPolitics polling average. You can bet it’s probably more than that.

Just like Democrats in general, Nixon is obsessed with throwing Republicans into prison. See Joe Biden. Given the chance, she would do so, just as Democrats did with the January 6th defendants.

And you know when a Democrat steps in it politically, their first recourse is to throw the racism card… hard. Nixon claims she got a racist phone call and shared it on X.

The problem is this leftist ruse has been tried so many times that absolutely no one believes it anymore. You guys need a new playbook. If the voicemail were real, she would be taking it to the police and the FBI.

Instead, Nixon used the claim to fundraise for her campaign.

The anti-communist sentiment on X is widespread now. In fact, Democrats in Nevada are running non-stop attack ads making outrageous claims against Republicans here in the state. My response… vote straight Republican no matter what. Never vote for lying commies.

Remember, Nixon is a socialist who claims she’s not a socialist while schmoozing with Islamic supremacists and idolizing cop killers. The DSAer is not someone that Floridians can stomach, and she comes off more like a rabid animal than a serious Senate contender. Just say “No” to Angie Nixon and the DSA.

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