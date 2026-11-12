Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is now going after Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) in his state after the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) was forced to flee. He has subpoenaed the communist organization and wants to know where they are getting their funding and why they are so cozy with communists in Cuba and China. There’s the conservative spine Americans are yearning for.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Fresh off teaming up with Governor Ron DeSantis and attorney Chuck Cooper, forcing the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) to close up shop and flee Florida after the Islamic group was designated a terrorist organization, hero Attorney General James Uthmeier has officially gone beast mode on the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). The communists are suspected of taking money from China and Cuba, and they have been put on notice with subpoenas by the AG. Imagine that… a real conservative with principles.

Communist/Islamic Supremacist Hunters

Uthmeier made the announcement one week after the midterm elections concerning the possible illegal funding. Florida is home to Republicans who don’t quit or fold to Islam or communists.

“Floridians who give to organizations operating in our state have a right to know where that money comes from and how it is used. Today, my office issued an investigative subpoena to the Democratic Socialists of America under Florida’s Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act, and our laws governing the solicitation of funds,” Uthmeier declared in a video announcement on social media.

The AG’s office is investigating whether DSA accepted “contributions or support from foreign sources of concern,” including Cuba and China. They probably won’t have to dig too deep to find that evidence. Uthmeier also said they are working to determine if fundraising from Florida donors has been “fully transparent and lawful.”

“This includes scrutiny of recent DSA delegations to Cuba, where national leaders and national political committee members met with Cuban government officials, as well as a delegation to China,” he added.

Enemies Foreign and Domestic

The DSA delegation was all cozy with Code Pink, which multi-millionaire Neville Roy Singham funds out of communist China. There’s your connection. They were all in Cuba together recently — communists of a feather.

“It also covers travel fund solicitations that sought tens of thousands of dollars to cover costs for those trips and related activities involving Florida chapters,” he continued, noting that Florida laws strictly prohibit accepting contributions from “foreign sources of concern.”

“They require organizations to be honest and transparent about how money is raised and used. The subpoena seeks the documents needed to determine compliance. We will follow the facts. We will enforce the law, and we will not allow foreign adversaries to influence Florida through the back door of nonprofit fundraising,” the AG asserted.

DSAers, such as Angie Nixon in Florida, who is also a foot soldier for CAIR, should take notice.

More from Blaze Media on the DSA’s shady foreign dealings:

A Network Contagion Research Institute report published in February concluded that the DSA “exhibits multiple indicators warranting a [Foreign Agents Registration Act] compliance inquiry, including repeated foreign-facilitated engagements, receipt of apparent in-kind benefits, and subsequent U.S. political advocacy aligned with the interests of the Venezuelan, Cuban, and Chinese governments, all of which are subject to U.S. sanctions.” At least six delegations have been sent by the DSA to communist China, Cuba, and Venezuela since 2021, the NCRI claimed in the report. Delegates weren’t just hobnobbing with regime toadies. They were, for example, given access to Venezuelan ex-President Nicolas Maduro and Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel. The report noted further that DSA delegations to these nations appear to have received “foreign-facilitated access, in-kind support, and material benefits” that apparently went undisclosed in publicly available filings.

The DSA are Communists

The Democratic Socialists of America has brazenly gushed over Islamic and communist regimes. One DSA leader, Ahmed Husain, praised Communist China as offering an “incredible positive vision” of socialism for “everyone” to embrace, according to Breitbart News.

“DSA is one of the largest, is the largest, socialist organization in America. We have 200 chapters across the country in all states … and what we try to do is build up the US land. We try to do our part in both sides of struggle, whether that’s housing, whether that’s labor needs, whether that’s using elections as a site of struggle,” Husain remarked last summer as socialists welcomed a delegation from communist China.

“And across all of these different sides of struggle, we try to push socialism into the masses of America. We try to build up a positive vision, and I think China is an incredible positive vision of socialism for everyone around the world, whether it’s here or overseas, and many other countries,” he contended.

The DSA has also called for an end to “nationalistic posturing toward China.” The organization also has its own “Mao” faction of communists.

Meanwhile, DSAers like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are calling the investigation a political attack, which is the standard communist comeback.

There was a time when America would not tolerate communists or terrorists in its midst. Now, a growing number of young Americans are saying the US deserved 9/11 and are embracing communism. A lack of education and the twisting of history have made them vulnerable to the Red/Green Alliance, and it is taking its toll on our country.

As the RAIR Foundation has pointed out, every red state left in the US should be doing what DeSantis, Uthmeier, and attorney Charles Cooper are doing. Kick out the Islamic supremacists in your midst and neuter the communists. Florida is leading the way.

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