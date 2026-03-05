Eman Elkholy, Principal of the Universal Academy of Florida (UAF) – a top-ranked Islamic private school co-founded by Muslim Brotherhood-linked figure Magda Elkadi Saleh – quietly removed a paragraph from her biography highlighting her extensive involvement with the AlMaghrib Institute and studies under controversial scholars like Yaser Birjas and Yasir Qadhi, following exposure by RAIR Foundation USA of these ties to terror-linked networks.

Eman Elkholy, the Principal of the Universal Academy of Florida (UAF), scrubbed references in her biography after RAIR Foundation USA exposed her terror-tied history.

According to their website, the UAF “is ranked among the Top 15 Best Islamic Private Schools in the United States”. This school, with an unsuspecting captive audience of “more than 830 students”, was co-founded by Magda Elkadi Saleh in 1992. Elkadi Saleh has been pivotal in the creation and administration of multiple Islamic schools in Florida.

Magda Elkadi Saleh and the Muslim Brotherhood

It cannot be overstated how deeply Magda Elkadi Saleh is tied to the Muslim Brotherhood, not just in America but from it’s founding in 1928 in Egypt. Her father Ahmed Elkadi was the “General Mas’ul”, or national leader, of the U.S. Muslim Brotherhood during the 1980s. He was on the “Board of Directors” of the Muslim Brotherhood leadership along with Hamed Ghazali, who also is deeply involved with education in Texas.

Magda Elkadi Saleh’s maternal grandfather Mahmoud Abu-Saud worked closely with Muslim Brotherhood founder Hassan al-Banna, helping him to expand the violent philosophy of “Sina’at al-Mawt”, or “industry of death”, which exalted dying to further the cause of Islam. Abu-Saud “helped Banna expand the Brotherhood”, according to a 2004 article at the Washington Post.

Eman Elkholy Scrubs her Biography

Eman Elkholy’s bio used to include the paragraph:

For over a decade, I was actively involved with AlMaghrib Institute, where I studied under esteemed scholars such as Shaykh Muhammad Alshareef (rahimahullah), Shaykh Yaser Birjas, and Dr. Yasir Qadhi. During that time, I started serving as a tribal Ameerah, overseeing the logistics of on-site Almaghrib courses. I also served as a Young Muslim (YM) local coordinator, eventually becoming a national coordinator.

In a telling move that underscores the sensitivity of these exposures, Principal Eman Elkholy quietly scrubbed the once-prominent paragraph from her biography detailing her deep involvement with the AlMaghrib Institute, where she studied under controversial figures like Yaser Birjas and Yasir Qadhi, and her leadership roles there.

From RAIR at the time:

Currently, the Principal of UAF is Eman Elkholy, who proudly declares in her bio that she “was actively involved with AlMaghrib Institute [i.e. ‘Jihad U‘], where [she] studied under esteemed scholars such as [the late] Shaykh Muhammad Alshareef [AlMaghrib Institute was founded by Canadian Muhammad Alshareef in 2002 in Houston, Texas] (rahimahullah), Shaykh Yaser Birjas, and Dr. Yasir Qadhi.” As reported at RAIR, Yaser Birjas served as a guest speaker earlier this month at a fundraising dinner for Bayaan Academy [Headed by Magda Elkadi Saleh]. Birjas showed his true colors in the wake of the October 7 Hamas massacre. On the day of the attack, he amplified Omar Suleiman – a cleric who openly targeted critics of Hamas while the bodies were still warm. In response to Jordan Peterson’s post, “Give ’em hell,” directed at Netanyahu to strike Hamas, Suleiman did not condemn Hamas; he replied, “Go to hell,” directed at Peterson, and Birjas chose to repost Suleiman’s attack rather than condemn the massacre.

This is not the first time Yaser’s colleague Omar Suleiman has expressed sympathy for terrorists. Suleiman has also supported the Holy Land Five, who were convicted of financing the terrorist organization Hamas, and “Lady al-Qaeda,” Aafia Siddiqui. How many terrorists must one support to be taken seriously? Principal of UAF Eman Elkholy also referenced that she was trained under “esteemed scholar” Yasir Qadhi. Qadhi is the leader of The Meadows, a rebranded version of the infamous EPIC City in Plano, Texas. As reported at RAIR, Qadhi works with Muslim Brotherhood leader Tareq Al-Suwaidan and is a “member” of the Muslim Brotherhood front group: the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS), which is tied closely to Hamas. According to the 2004 Chicago Tribune report, the Muslim Brotherhood has had “a significant and ongoing impact on Islam in America, helping establish mosques, Islamic schools, summer youth camps, and prominent Muslim organizations.” Florida’s school-choice program, meant to save kids from failing public schools, now bankrolls a network spawned from the Muslim Brotherhood.

On August 2, 2024, Shaykh Waleed Basyouni, president of the AlMaghrib Institute, expressed his condolences following the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in an Israeli airstrike in Tehran the prior month.

On Facebook, Basyouni wrote:

“Inna lillah wa ina ilahi rajaoun. Ismail Haniyeh, a long time political leader in Hamas and former elected PM of a short lived Palestinian Authority government, was assassinated while on a visit to Iran according to media reports. I have no doubt in my mind that such violence will only lead to more suffering of the people who live in the Holy Land. May Allah have mercy on him [Ismail Haniyeh] and all those who were killed in this conflict. May Allah bring peace and justice to the holy land.”

Eman Elkholy also serves as a board member of the Council of Islamic Schools in North America (CISNA), an accreditation and standards body founded as an initiative of the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA).

Notably, Magda Elkadi Saleh, also a member of CISNA, served as ISNA’s Vice President. Her father Ahmed Elkadi served on ISNA’s Executive Council in 1984 and later received ISNA’s “Mehboob Khan Community Service Recognition Award” in 2002. In 2013, ISNA, identified as a partner in the Muslim Brotherhood’s 1991 Explanatory Memorandum, gave Magda’s mother Iman Abusaud Elkadi the same award (See page 24). As discussed, Iman’s father Mahmoud Abu-Saud was very close to the Muslim Brotherhood founder Hassan al-Banna in Egypt. Abu-Saud, along with his daughter Iman and son-in-law Ahmed Elkadi, was pivotal in bringing the Muslim Brotherhood to America.

Here is Eman Elkholy’s bio as it stands today, absent the glowing paragraph about her background:

What remains is a sanitized, generic statement about her nearly 20 years in education as a “calling” to serve youth, with no mention of those formative Islamic affiliations.

This discreet edit, following RAIR’s spotlight on the connections, highlights a broader pattern: as scrutiny intensifies on Muslim Brotherhood-linked networks infiltrating American education through taxpayer-funded school-choice programs, key figures quietly distance themselves from past associations that could alarm parents and policymakers.

Yet the ties persist through family legacies, institutional founders, and ideological pipelines, raising urgent questions about whether Florida’s voucher system is unwittingly subsidizing the very parallel structures the Brotherhood has long sought to embed in the West.

