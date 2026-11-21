Christian patriots showed up at a city council meeting in Bartow, Florida, after a Muslim imam was invited to give the opening prayer. They recited the Lord’s Prayer and chanted “Christ is King!” and “USA!” before police escorted the protesters out. This is how we fight back.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Christian patriots in Bartow, Florida, stood up and rebelled against Imam Sajid Bhuiya of the town’s Masjid Al-Nur Mosque, who recited an opening prayer at a city council meeting on Monday evening. They started chanting “USA!” and broke out into a prayer of their own. These are Americans who realize the US Constitution is not a suicide pact and will not bow before Islam as communists and Islamic supremacists attempt to shove it down our throats.

Florida Christians Drown Out Imam

Viral footage shows the Christian protesters packed inside the meeting as the imam stepped up to the lectern to give the invocation. The Islamic prayer did not go as planned. Christians began reciting the Lord’s Prayer in unison, according to Fox News.

The southeast regional director of the conservative activist group Citizens Defending Freedom, Robert Goodman, said news of Bhuiya’s scheduled appearance began circulating on social media last weekend. He personally shared the news on social media. Goodman reported that roughly 100 people from different groups attended the meeting.

“Citizens Defending Freedom believes Christian voices deserve to be heard on matters affecting our communities, families, and freedoms, which is why we joined many other concerned citizens and organizations Monday night,” Goodman told Fox News Digital in an interview.

He pointed out that the Quran teaches forced submission and permits men to strike their wives, while viewing the opinions of women as lesser than the opinions of men.

“We have every right to challenge teachings we believe conflict with human dignity, equality, religious liberty and America’s founding principles, because we must be intolerant of intolerance while respecting every person’s right to believe differently,” he declared.

Patriots Take a Stand Against Islam in the Sunshine State

According to Fox News, attendees were not bashful about voicing their opinions. Some went so far as to tell the imam to go back to his own country, which Goodman clarified that neither he nor his organization supports.

“The disrespectful remarks made by two or three individuals Monday night do not represent me or Citizens Defending Freedom, because as Christians, we are called to speak truth with conviction and respect, not insults,” Goodman remarked.

A city official invited Bhuiya to deliver the invocation, according to Goodman. Most commission members sat quietly, observing the commotion as police intervened and handled the crowd.

Predictably, the police escorted the Christian protesters out of the building, though no arrests were made.

After that occurred, Bhuiya spoke, quoting passages from the Quran that he said are meant to unify people.

“This is a reminder that our differences in background, culture and faiths should not prevent us from treating one another with dignity,” he said.

The city of Bartow released a statement attempting to explain the Imam’s appearance at the meeting and then castigated the protesters. It noted that residents, “joined by individuals from other cities, attempted to prevent the imam from speaking and the Mayor from proceeding to conduct the business at hand.”

“For years, it has been tradition to open Bartow City Commission meetings with a prayer offered by either a faith-based leader or one of the City’s elected officials,” the statement proclaimed. “While historically the opening invocation/prayer is one based on Christian traditions, the opportunity is open to all faiths. This is consistent with the United States Constitution.”

And there it is… the weaponization of the Constitution against Americans to further Islam. Muslims use our own founding documents against us to further their conquest.

In the statement, city officials called for residents, “including religious leaders of all faiths, to come together to ensure that Bartow continues to be a welcoming place for all who live, work and play in Polk County’s capital city.”

It left out the fact that Americans are at war with Islam, which is trying to conquer our nation from within. These Christian patriots recognize that fact and spoke up. Good for them.

Inviting imams to open meetings is happening all over the nation, and Americans in general are fed up with it. It is the same leftist type of tactic where they work to change the demography of the US to gain political control and keep it. This is not an Islamic nation… our founding is based on Christian principles, and other religions are welcome and recognized. But not Islam – it is a political construct shielded as a religion, and its goal is to conquer and subjugate Americans.

Patriots in other cities across the nation are finding their voices as well, and they are taking action against the Islamic incursion.

Florida is showing the way again… this is how it’s done.

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