“Tampa is now considered the second best Islamic city in America—after Dallas” is not a compliment—it is a declaration that Florida’s taxpayer-funded schools, mosques, and markets are being used to construct a permanent Islamic parallel society in plain sight.

TAMPA, Fla. — What appears at first glance to be a benign Arabic-language YouTube video promoting life in Florida is, upon closer examination, something far more consequential: a clear, deliberate, and unapologetic recruitment campaign encouraging Arabs and Muslims to relocate to Tampa, not to integrate into American society, but to join and expand a parallel Islamic ecosystem built inside the United States, with the help of U.S. taxpayer dollars.

There is no need to speculate. The speakers say it plainly, in Arabic, on camera, and they repeat it throughout the video.

Over the course of the video, multiple speakers explain why Tampa has become one of the most desirable destinations for Muslim families in America, how Islamic institutions have rapidly expanded, and how U.S. government policies, particularly Florida’s education funding programs, are being leveraged to subsidize controversial Islamic schooling, community growth, and long-term settlement.

Their words reveal a coordinated transformation that has accelerated dramatically over the last five years, especially after COVID.

Tampa as a Destination: “People Care About Moving Here”

The video opens with a blunt assertion: while global events dominate news cycles, “most Arabs in America don’t care about what’s happening—they care about moving to Tampa.”

Speakers explain that Tampa has been attracting Arabs and Muslims for at least five to six years, but that migration surged after COVID, driven by relocations from New York, Michigan, Texas, California, and other states.

This movement is not described as an economic necessity or a temporary relocation. It is framed as a strategic settlement.

Again and again, speakers emphasize that Tampa offers something rare in America: a place where Muslims can live according to Islamic customs, raise children in Islamic institutions, and exist without cultural friction—because American society can largely be avoided.

Islamic Education: The Primary Recruitment Engine

The most heavily emphasized factor driving this migration is not weather, housing, or jobs. It is Islamic education—paid for, in large part, by the state of Florida.

Speakers repeatedly explain how Florida’s school choice and scholarship programs allow parents to withdraw children from public schools and enroll them in private institutions, including Islamic schools, while the government covers 70 to 80 percent of the tuition costs.

One speaker describes this arrangement plainly:

“It’s like hitting two birds with one stone. You teach your children in Islamic schools, and the government helps you pay for their expenses.”

This is not an offhand remark. It is the central selling point of the video.

Multiple Islamic schools are highlighted, some with more than 1,500 to 2,000 students each. Administrators explain that Tampa now has at least five major Islamic schools, with more under construction, and that waitlists are so long that four additional Islamic schools are still needed.

One education leader states clearly that Islamic schooling is no longer a secondary option for Muslim families—it has become the default.

What the Video Leaves Out: RAIR’s Prior Investigations Into Florida’s Islamic Schools

What the recruitment video does not disclose, but what RAIR Foundation USA has documented extensively, is that many of the Islamic schools being promoted in Tampa are highly controversial institutions with documented ties to radical leadership networks and Muslim Brotherhood–aligned organizations operating inside the United States.

RAIR’s investigative reporting has shown that Florida’s Islamic school system has become a primary institutional pipeline for Islamist ideology, not merely religious instruction. Multiple schools receiving taxpayer dollars through Florida’s school choice and voucher programs have been founded, operated, or overseen by individuals with direct lineage, leadership roles, or long-standing affiliations within the Muslim Brotherhood’s U.S. infrastructure.

At the center of this network is Magda Elkadi Saleh, a prominent Islamic school administrator in Florida and the daughter and granddaughter of senior Muslim Brotherhood leaders. RAIR has documented Saleh’s role in building and expanding several Islamic schools in the state—including Bayaan Academy, American Youth Academy, and the Universal Academy of Florida—all of which receive public funding through Florida’s education programs.

RAIR has further shown that these schools are not isolated entities. They operate within a national ecosystem of Brotherhood-linked organizations, including the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA), the Council of Islamic Schools of North America (CISNA), and the North American Islamic Trust (NAIT)—groups identified by U.S. federal prosecutors during the Holy Land Foundation terrorism financing trial as part of the Muslim Brotherhood’s U.S. support network pasted.

In multiple cases, RAIR has documented how Islamic schools in Florida embed Sharia-based instruction, ideological conditioning, and cultural separation alongside standard academics, while publicly presenting themselves as benign “faith-based” or “values-centered” institutions to avoid scrutiny.

This context is critical because the schools being advertised in the Tampa recruitment video are not simply meeting parental demand. They represent the most durable and effective layer of Islamic institutional expansion, shaping identity, loyalty, and worldview from early childhood while being subsidized by U.S. taxpayers.

The strategic focus is not on adults, but on children, because children ensure continuity, permanence, and generational expansion long after the initial migration wave has settled.

In other words, the very institutions marketed as Tampa’s greatest strength are the same ones RAIR has repeatedly warned are being used to normalize Sharia-adherent governance models, cultivate insular communities, and advance a long-term ideological project fundamentally at odds with American constitutional principles.

A Parallel System, Not Integration

Throughout the video, speakers repeatedly stress that Tampa allows Muslims to live without needing mainstream American institutions.

They describe a self-contained environment where:

Arabs and Muslims “don’t feel like foreigners”

Life “feels like your country”

The community provides everything internally

Families do not need to rely on outside systems

The growth is described in concrete terms:

Arabic restaurants expanding from one to more than twenty

Arabic supermarkets growing from one to ten

More than twenty mosques now operating in the region

Mosques located “between every mile”

Arabic signage becoming common throughout neighborhoods

This is not framed as diversity or multicultural coexistence. It is framed as Islamic community consolidation.

One speaker explicitly states that what he disliked about Chicago was that “American society is very American.” Tampa, by contrast, is praised for allowing Muslims to live according to their beliefs, customs, food culture, and religious norms with minimal exposure to American social life.

“The Second Best Islamic City in America”

Perhaps the most striking moment in the video comes when multiple speakers repeat the same claim:

“Tampa is now considered the second best Islamic city in America—after Dallas.”

Speakers explain that as more Muslims move in, neighborhoods grow together, children are raised inside the same belief system, and Islamic identity becomes generational. One man explains that when families settle in these areas, “you grow up with the place, the neighborhood grows up, and the children grow up.”

The objective is continuity—not assimilation.

Symbols Matter: The Meaning of “Al-Aqsa”

One of the locations highlighted in the video is associated with the name “Al-Aqsa.”

This is not a neutral label.

“Al-Aqsa” does not historically refer to Jerusalem. The term simply means “the farthest” and originates from Qur’an 17:1, which describes Muhammad’s night journey from Mecca to “the farthest mosque.” The Qur’an itself does not name Jerusalem, and no mosque existed there until decades after Muhammad’s death.

The term “Al-Aqsa” was later applied to Jerusalem as a religious and political claim, asserting Islamic ownership of the city.

In modern Islamist usage, “Al-Aqsa” is not merely geographic—it is ideological. Its use signals religious entitlement and a territorial narrative that has been central to Islamist mobilization worldwide.

RAIR Foundation USA has previously documented how this same pattern of symbolic naming and ideological branding has been replicated throughout Tampa’s growing Islamic enclave—not only in mosques, but in schools, markets, and social spaces deliberately designed to reinforce a specific political and religious worldview.

In earlier Arabic-language footage investigated by RAIR, the camera moves seamlessly from mosque to school to commerce, highlighting what amounts to a mosque–school–market pipeline. One such stop is Ramallah Market, a grocery hub openly described as serving the Arab and Muslim community, with approximately 90 percent of its products imported directly from Palestinian-controlled areas and marketed as an alternative to mainstream American retailers.

The video makes clear that the market is not simply about food. It is about economic separation and ideological continuity, reinforcing boycott-oriented consumption and embedding daily life—groceries, restaurants, supply chains—within a closed, Sharia-adherent system rather than the broader American marketplace.

The same ideological signaling appears in Café 1948, another location prominently featured in past RAIR reporting. The café’s owner states openly that the name “1948” was chosen to reference the founding of Israel and the Arab displacement narrative surrounding it. Inside, the walls are covered with imagery of Palestinian cities—Haifa, Jaffa, Gaza, Ramallah, Jenin—alongside maps, currency, and historical displays framing 1948 not as a contested historical event, but as a grievance to be carried forward.

This is not incidental décor. It is political messaging embedded into everyday social space, where families gather and children are present.

Notably, in much of the footage filmed inside Café 1948, women are largely absent. This mirrors a pattern RAIR has documented for years in Islamic enclaves across Europe, where, as Islamic control over public space increased, women were steadily erased from cafés, markets, and communal venues—first through social pressure, then through enforced norms.

The absence is not explained, but the implication is familiar. In European enclaves, RAIR and other investigators have shown that women who are not dressed in Sharia-compliant attire are often harassed, intimidated, or driven out of such spaces entirely. The question of what would happen if a non–Sharia-compliantly dressed woman entered these establishments is not hypothetical—it has already been answered elsewhere.

Taken together, these symbols—Al-Aqsa, Ramallah, 1948—are not random. They are markers of ideological alignment, reinforcing a narrative of Islamic territorial claim, grievance, and separation from Western civic identity.

Their normalization throughout Tampa’s mosque-adjacent schools, markets, and cafés is not organic branding. It reflects the same ideological language used globally to assert Islamic claims over space, memory, and public life—now embedded quietly, but deliberately, into an American city.

Recruitment, Not Tourism

This video does not merely describe Tampa—it guides relocation.

Speakers discuss:

Which neighborhoods new Islamic immigrants should live in

Which areas are the best for Islamic families

Which gated communities have large Arab Muslim populations

Which districts to avoid because of nightlife, bars, or American social culture that is not Sharia-adherent?

They emphasize cultural insulation and the importance of raising children in Sharia-aherent environments aligned with Islamic morals.

This is settlement guidance, not storytelling.

State Policy as the Enabler

None of this expansion would be possible without policy decisions made by Florida lawmakers—particularly education funding mechanisms that allow taxpayer dollars to flow into private religious institutions with minimal scrutiny.

While these programs were designed to increase parental choice, the video makes clear that they are being actively used to build and scale sharia-adherent Islamic education systems, attract mass migration, and anchor permanent communities.

The speakers do not express gratitude for integration opportunities. They express satisfaction that American systems can be used without requiring cultural compromise or assimilation.

Built in Plain Sight

This is not hidden. It is not a secret. It is not radical fringe rhetoric.

It is said openly:

In Arabic

On camera

For a mass audience

With pride

What this video documents is a deliberate transformation:

Islamic education subsidized by the state

Islamic institutions expanding faster than public infrastructure

Islamic identity marketed as preferable to American assimilation

Arabic-language recruitment targeting nationwide migration

Parallel systems are normalized as “community.”

Florida is not being infiltrated quietly. It is being marketed, loudly, strategically, and in plain sight while our leaders remain silent.

The only remaining question is whether state leaders, policymakers, and the public are willing to acknowledge what is happening, or whether they will continue to look away as an ideological parallel society solidifies within the American homeland.

