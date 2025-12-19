RAIR Foundation USA

YorktownOct19@protonmail.com
3h

Islam is NOT A RELIGION. Islam is a totalitarian political ideology, the cult of Mohammad, who was born in a barren desert tribal murder-plunder society, had a terrible childhood, and became a psychopath.

The best book is by Ali Sina, an ex-Muslim; Understanding Muhammad: A Psychological Analysis of Islam's Founder. (Prove this book wrong for $100,000.) Sharia Law is considered over every law by Muslims. THEREFORE NO MUSLIM IS CONSTITUTIONALLY ELIGIBLE TO TAKE OUR OATH OF CITIZENSHIP, LET ALONE OUR OATH OF OFFICE-FEDERAL STATE OR LOCAL, COP, ETCETC. because under Sharia Law, all non-Muslims are inferior to all Muslims. Women are inferior to men. Leaving islam is a death sentence; criticizing Mo or Islam is a death sentence. So, there is no equality under the law in Islam, and Islam erases our First Amendment. GET THEM OUT OF HERE! DENATURALIZE ALL OF THEM!

Islam has drowned the world in blood for 1400 years. 9-11-1565, the Siege of Malta. They lost. 9-11-1683, the Siege of Vienna. King John 3 Sobelius of Poland defeated them with allies. 9-11-1697 The Battle of Zenta, they lost. They won one on 9-11-2001. Bushie should have called the "king" of "Saudi" Arabia and told him "Fifteen of these 19 hijackers are Saudis. We're going to bomb Mecca. You can evacuate or not but Mecca will be dust." Then he should have bombed Mecca and come home. When they got bin Laden, he should have been wrapped in pigskin after having been videoed being rolled in pigshit, and then had a big black dog piss on his carcass before being buried in a pigsty.

Without provocation, Muslims went across N Africa, forcibly "converting" pagans, Christians and Jews, invaded Spain in 711 and were there for almost 800 years before Spain was able to kick them out. They lost the Battle of Tours in France in 732 AD. They lost Lepanto in Oct 1571 -the Pope was involved in that one; in 1453 they finally took over Constantinople.

It is way past time for Islam and Muslims to be confronted with the truth; their allah was a pagan Arab idol; Islam is incompatible with civilization, and we will not let them into our countries. There are Muslims leaving Islam, and we should support them. We do need to know, however, that lying is approved in Islam, including while taking an oath; Hiyal, taqqiyah, tawriya, ketman, muruna -Ok to lie to fool non-Muslims, to protect and advance islam, etcetc.

By the way, when Hamas invaded Israel on October 7, 2023, they were commemorating, and trying to erase, the memory of their defeat October 7, 1571 at the Battle of Lepanto.

YorktownOct19@protonmail.com
3h

This is from another writer: The link is at the end. I think this person is correct.. "Islam is a remarkably successful religion that for most of its existence has inspired its adherents to creatively synthesize the often-conflicting requirements of warfare, imperial politics, and missionary zeal. Projecting Western freedom of action backward in time seriously distorts the more dramatic story of ongoing Western weakness that almost destroyed Christendom. The pathos and peril of much of contemporary radical Islam’s protest against the West is not fueled primarily by aggrieved victimhood; it is nourished by an even stronger memory of how Islam’s final victory over Christendom remained for so long a real possibility. Muslim triumphs in earlier centuries were the crucible that forged both Christendom’s fears and Islam’s confidence. "(From another piece.) https://crisismagazine.com/vault/war-without-end-a-brief-history-of-the-muslim-conquests

