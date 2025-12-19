By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

A Florida Islamic cleric named Dr. Fadi Yousef Kablawi gave a sermon earlier this month declaring that the US deserves divine punishment from Allah and has only been spared because of devout Muslims living in the country. He also called President Trump “human garbage” and asserted that the dirtiest Somali’s feet are cleaner than his face, while claiming Secretary of State Marco Rubio is “gay,” and that the mere prospect of a caliphate gives him nightmares.

(Video Credit: Uncovering Islam)

Cleric says the US deserves divine punishment

According to Breitbart, the sermon was given at the North Miami Islamic Center in Miami, Florida.

“I believe that this system in this country has committed so much injustice in the world that people who committed way less injustice in history — Allah punished them at mass scales,” Kablawi proclaimed. “Yet those people in this country, Allah is not punishing them, and they have committed way more injustice.”

The sermon first appeared on the mosque’s Facebook page, and then the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) picked it up. They monitor all kinds of Islamic activity, including sermons and Middle Eastern media, as well as Muslim communities across the globe.

According to Kablawi, Allah has spared America only because of faithful Muslims who are invading the country to subvert it from within.

“When I think about it, one of the main reasons for that is because we Muslims are living amongst them,” he remarked. “Out of honoring us — not all of us… some of us who are holding tight to their religion the way He wants… Allah is not punishing this country at a large scale.”

Imam calls President Trump garbage

Then he began his attack on President Trump, Rubio, Americans in general, and non-Muslims in his sermon.

“Somalis are garbage?” the cleric raged. “You don’t even know how to clean yourself after the bathroom. These infidels do not know how to clean themselves after using the bathroom…”

“Somalis are garbage? You, garbage. You, human garbage,” Kablawi went on. “The foot of the dirtiest Somali is cleaner — most probably — and has less microbes and bacteria than your face that you hardly wash.”

He was referring to President Trump calling Somali immigrants in Minnesota, who fraudulently stole over $1 billion meant for children during COVID, “garbage.” Trump told them they should get out and go back to their country of origin.

Slanders Rubio

This imam has been spewing hate for years in North Miami. He proceeded to attack Rubio next. Marco Rubio is a married, devout Catholic. Kablawi mocked him and disparaged Rubio over his comments concerning radical Islam and the very real threat of an Islamic caliphate.

“Secretary of State [Rubio], this gay guy, talking about radical Muslims,” Kablawi began. “He talks like a girl… ‘Their little caliphate.’ A little caliphate, you retard? This is what’s making you have sleepless nights. Nightmares you are having.”

It’s Rubio that seems to be giving Kablawi nightmares, which is a very good thing.

A history of hate

RAIR Foundation USA has written on this cleric previously at length… from Amy Mek:

Dr. Fadi Yousef Kablawi (Abu Ubeidah) is the founder of North Miami Islamic Center (NMIC), also known as Masjid As-Sunnah An-Nabawiyya center in Miami, Florida. The NMIC includes a Masjid (Another term for mosque) and a children’s school, The Reviver Academy. The Sharia adherent center was first incorporated by Dr. Kablawi in September 2010. Kablawi, who has multiple diplomas in Islamic Shari’ah from a Saudi school, has a long history of targeting Jews, Christians, LGBTQ, women, and Hindus. Furthermore, the terror-tied Imam with a criminal background brags of Muslim refugees reviving dominating Europe by 2050. Dr. Kablawi is a danger & threat to America. The radical propaganda he spews during his sermons at his Miami mosque, encourages violence and hate towards non-Muslims and Muslims who he deems not radical enough. Furthermore, Kablawi also indoctrinates children who are being taught to be sharia-compliant.

He is a Miami dentist who immigrated to the US from Jordan. His rhetoric is consistently extremist, and he deserves a face-to-face with US officials over his threats.

More from Breitbart:

He has referred to “the tyrannical Jews,” prayed for the annihilation of “the Zionists,” called for the seizure of Jewish land and property, and claimed that “Nazi Zionists” and their supporters in Washington are worse than Adolf Hitler. In those sermons, Kablawi also asserted that there is no difference between Republicans and Democrats, alleging that both parties are “led by Satan,” while praying for Allah to support jihad in Gaza and to “bring annihilation upon the accursed Zionists.” He has also called the establishment of Shari’a law “freedom for Mankind” and said the United States does not belong to Americans but to Allah alone.

Kablawi also echoes sentiments of Hitler himself, which makes sense since it was the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem who repeatedly suggested to the head Nazi that he should exterminate the Jews.

“A Miami-based imam criticized those who seek peace and normalization with Jews, whom he referred to as ‘the offspring of apes and pigs’ that are behind all corruption worldwide, in a Friday sermon,” according to the Times of Israel.

“Criminals — [those] people are criminals. There is no corruption in the world that the [Jews] are not behind. [You should] know it for a fact,” he added in his sermon in 2021.

It is unfathomable why this vicious Islamist is allowed to continue spewing hatred in Miami and inciting violence against not only Jews, but the president, his cabinet, Americans, and those who are not Muslim. This has been going on there for decades and should not be allowed.

The Trump administration needs to act against all Muslims who are calling for the overthrow of our Republic and to instill a caliphate in its place. They should be deported immediately.

Share