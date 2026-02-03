“There are 57 countries where you can live under Sharia. We will make sure the United States is not number 58.”

Florida Rep. Randy Fine revealed he’s being deposed next Monday in a criminal case against a man who sent death threats against him and his family — threats like:

And Fine says the reason for the threats was simple: He made a statement that exposed what Americans are not allowed to say.

“I know where you live… I’m coming to kill you… I’m going to kill your children in front of you.”

He said if someone yells “Praise Jesus”, people smile.

If someone says “Baruch Hashem”, nobody panics.

But if someone shouted “Allahu Akbar” in a crowded room?

“We’d all be looking for a place to hide.”

Then Fine went further — and this is the line that detonates the narrative:

“We need to stop using the term radical Islam… it is mainstream Islam.”

Fine argued Americans have been lied to — pressured to believe terror is an “extremist” deviation, when in reality:

“The radicals are the ones who DON’T want to kill us.”

He pointed to the normalization of Sharia culture and supremacy ideology across Europe, warning America is being marched toward the same fate — and ended with a blunt promise:

There are 57 countries where you can live under Sharia. We will make sure the United States is not number 58.

