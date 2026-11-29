Islam continues its advance in Florida, and a county sheriff just provided the optics of its legitimacy.

The new Husseini Islamic Center in Sanford, a major expansion of the Twelver Shia enclave long tracked by RAIR Foundation, opened with a polished gala that raised $775,000 in a single night. The project spans roughly five acres and includes an 8,000-square-foot mosque, a 15,000-square-foot gym, and educational facilities with 18 classrooms.

The keynote speaker was Iraqi-born Imam Sayed Moustafa al-Qazwini. On stage, for the cameras and local officials, he insisted Muslims are not a threat, that they are law-abiding citizens, and that America should be proud of them.

Two weeks earlier, at his own center in California, he delivered a standard Shia sermon invoking the Quranic destruction of the people of Thamud (idol worshipers). He declared that God will one day destroy the entire civilization of the disbelievers with no mercy. He has publicly prayed to die as a martyr like Khamenei and has claimed ISIS was a creation of Israeli intelligence.

This is the same center that years ago hosted Iranian cleric Farrokh Sekaleshfar, who stated that under Islamic law “death is the sentence” for homosexuality and suggested removing such people “out of compassion” because they contaminate society. That sermon was delivered weeks before the Pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando.

On day two of the gala, a Seminole County deputy addressed the crowd. Organizers then played a video message from Sheriff Dennis Lemma. He called the new facility “truly remarkable” and “so much more than a place of worship,” and told the audience his office is “proud to stand with you.” He referenced standing with the community “during their darkest times”, widely understood as a nod to the aftermath of Pulse.

This is the familiar pattern: soft messaging for public officials and cameras, followed by sermons that simply reflect Islamic Shia doctrine. The public hears the polished version while the mosque hears the real doctrine delivered by Iranian-tied clerics who praise the IRGC regime.

They also recited Quran 48:6 at the opening, a verse that places Allah’s anger, curse, and Hell upon hypocrites and polytheists. In Islamic doctrine, that category includes Christians, because belief in the Trinity and Jesus as the Son of God is considered shirk, associating partners with Allah.

A county sheriff is publicly partnering with a Twelver Shia center that platforms speakers who praise Khamenei and that previously hosted a cleric who articulated the classical Islamic penalty for homosexuality.

The advance continues in plain sight, often with the active cooperation of institutions sworn to protect the constitutional order.

RAIR Foundation has documented this center for years. Floridians who want the full report, contact information for Sheriff Lemma, sample public records language, and guidance for reaching Attorney General Uthmeier and Governor DeSantis can find it on RAIR Foundation now.

See Related RAIR Foundation Coverage

EXPOSED: Florida Sheriff Cheers Expansion of Iran-Linked Mosque that Hosts Imams Who Praise Khamenei and Preach Death for Gay People

November 23, 2026

Full investigation into the Husseini Islamic Center’s grand opening, Qazwini’s dual messaging, the sheriff’s video tribute, and the center’s history of hosting Farrokh Sekaleshfar.

Share