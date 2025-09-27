PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A Florida man has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to a children’s classroom at a Chabad center just days before the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah.

Blake Richard Hoover, 31, of Punta Gorda, was taken into custody Monday and charged with arson and criminal mischief. Authorities confirmed those counts are being pursued as hate crimes.

According to a criminal complaint, Hoover’s mother, Kelly, contacted police after seeing news reports of the blaze at Chabad of Charlotte County. She suspected her son, noting that he returned home that night carrying an empty spray paint can and a gas can that had gone missing earlier.

Investigators said fuel was found inside and outside the classroom’s burned window, with the letter “J” spray-painted multiple times on the building’s exterior. Kelly Hoover told officers that her son harbored “hatred toward homosexuals and Jewish people” that had grown worse in recent years.

“This type of crime will not be tolerated in Sarasota County,” Sheriff Kurt Hoffman wrote on X, pledging that any attacks on religious institutions would be met with the “full force” of law enforcement.

If convicted, Hoover faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 20 years in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.