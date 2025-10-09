Florida’s “school choice” vouchers are bankrolling Tampa’s Hifz Academy — a mosque-run K-12 institution that, by its own handbook and videos, prioritizes Qur’an memorization, Sharia conformity, and ideological separation over American civic education — creating a taxpayer-funded pipeline of students whose primary allegiance is to the Ummah, not the United States.

While most parents send their children to school to prepare for life as productive American citizens, Florida taxpayers are now financing schools that train children to serve a very different master — the Ummah, or global Islamic community.

At the center of this controversy is Hifz Academy in Tampa — a K–12 Islamic school operated by the Islamic Society of Tampa Bay Area (ISTABA), a mosque network that critics and watchdogs have described as having extremist associations and a Sharia-centered agenda. Here, children are not being educated for citizenship in a free nation — they are being systematically molded to think, live, and act as loyal subjects of Islamic supremacy.

And shockingly, it’s being done with your tax dollars.

Through Florida’s Step Up for Students scholarship program — a multibillion-dollar state initiative that now funds more than half a million children — Islamic schools like Hifz Academy receive millions of dollars each year under what critics describe as the deceptive banner of “school choice.” With average awards of roughly $8,000 per student and tuition around $10,000, the state is effectively covering nearly the entire cost of an education built around Qur’an memorization, Sharia conformity, and ideological separation from American civic life.

Hifz Academy even boasts about it. Its Student-Parent Handbook lists Florida’s Step Up, McKay, and AAA scholarships — all taxpayer-funded and overseen by the Department of Education — as the school’s main lifeline. “Parents interested in determining if their children qualify… should contact the Registrar’s Office,” the handbook instructs, providing direct links to the state websites. In plain terms, Florida’s education bureaucracy is, in effect, funneling public money into what critics call a religious indoctrination pipeline that rejects American values and advances Sharia-centered teachings and Islamic supremacy.

Watch the full video report — subtitled in English by RAIR Foundation USA — for the complete story.

Re-engineering identity with taxpayer cash

The video’s opening line sets the agenda bluntly: Islamic schools in America “are a necessity,” not a luxury, because “the third generation loses its identity.” In other words, assimilation into American life is a problem to be corrected.

The school’s stated mission is not to educate children for civic life in a pluralistic democracy but to restore Islamic identity. According to its own promotional material, every student is expected to memorize the entire Qur’an and 500 hadiths, while internalizing that “the Qur’an teaches you the compass of life” for living in America. Administrators claim this religious focus doesn’t weaken academics, boasting that students often complete high school a full year early and earn two years of college credit. The result is an entire generation conditioned to see Western culture as spiritually dangerous and to seek refuge within the Ummah.

The handbook enforces absolute religious uniformity: “Members of Hifz Academy’s administration, faculty, staff, parents and/or students are not allowed to promote any religious beliefs and/or practices besides those that are accepted and/or taught by Hifz.” In other words, Christianity, Judaism, or even moderate Islamic viewpoints are forbidden from being mentioned — by staff, parents, or students — on or off campus.

Indoctrination at Hifz Academy is not limited to rote memorization. The school hosts what it calls an “Islamic Education Exhibition,” where students recreate Muhammad’s battles, the city of Jerusalem, and “the invasions” of Islamic history through elaborate projects. Teachers say this exercise “deepens the idea and makes it a reality.” In other words, children are taught not just to study Islam’s conquests, but to relive and celebrate them.

“When the Qur’an Becomes a Child’s Compass in America”

When an American child is taught that the Qur’an must be their compass, it means they are being trained to navigate life not by the principles of liberty, equality, and individual conscience — but by a totalitarian code that divides the world into “believers” and “unbelievers,” “the pure” and “the impure.”

This appears less like religious education and more like ideological conditioning. The Qur’an, as taught in classical Islam, does not simply offer spiritual guidance; it defines a political and social order where Muslims are commanded to dominate, not coexist. It instructs followers to see non-Muslims as inferior, to avoid friendship with them, and to fight until “religion is for Allah alone.”

So when American taxpayers fund schools that boast of raising children who “live by the Qur’an,” they are not financing the left’s propaganda of multiculturalism; they are, in effect, funding what critics warn is the creation of a parallel civilization on U.S. soil. A civilization rooted in doctrines that preach supremacy, separation, and submission, the very antithesis of American freedom.

Every verse those children memorize, every hadith they recite, reinforces a worldview that calls their non-Muslim neighbors “the worst of creatures” and teaches that loyalty to Islam comes before loyalty to country.

As the handbook proudly states, “Students are instructed in Qur’an, Islamic Studies, Arabic, English, Mathematics, Science, and Social Studies.” Religious study isn’t elective — it’s the foundation of the curriculum, on equal footing with math or science.

If the Qur’an is their compass, then America is not their home; it is their mission field.

This is how identity re-engineering happens: not with violence, but with indoctrination. A generation molded to believe that divine law supersedes the Constitution, that Islamic supremacy is justice, and that their duty is not to integrate but to prevail.

While Western leaders look the other way, children are being taught to see America not as a nation to belong to, but as a land to be conquered — peacefully if possible, forcefully if necessary.

This is the real meaning of “the Qur’an as a compass.” It is the seed of civilizational jihad, planted in the classroom, watered by taxpayer dollars, and shielded by political cowardice.

This isn’t education — it’s the quiet construction of a rival civilization, built classroom by classroom, while Florida’s leaders look the other way.

Half the day for the Qur’an, half for academics — and all on your dime

Hifz Academy dedicates half of each school day to Qur’an memorization, Arabic, and Islamic studies — an explicit goal of “producing graduates who have memorized the entire Qur’an.” The other half is devoted to basic academics, but the religious mission is the dominant focus.

The school’s system goes even further: once students complete their recitations, they receive what staff call a “recitation certificate,” reportedly “delivered to the Messenger of Allah.” In classical Islamic terms, this Ijazah represents a direct chain of authority tracing back to Muhammad himself, granting graduates the right to teach and lead others.

The principal insists this dual-track system is “not about education alone” but about “shaping identity.” In his own words:

“Our goal here goes far deeper than education itself… We’re shaping identity.” The principal said their mission “goes far deeper than education itself,” describing it as an effort to “shape identity.”

That identity, by their own admission, seems to be Islamic first, American last.

The handbook also warns parents that if they “spread negative comments in the community or through any social media about Hifz Academy,” their children “will be asked to leave the school immediately.” In short, dissent is punished collectively — a chilling display of the authoritarian culture these children grow up under.

This culture of silence has had devastating real-world consequences.

The Islamic Society of Tampa Bay Area — the same parent organization that operates Hifz Academy — has already faced serious allegations of misconduct and cover-up. In 2021, multiple victims came forward accusing ISTABA’s longtime youth director, Ehab Ghoneim, of sexually abusing and drugging minors he met through mosque programs. According to court filings and local news investigations, mosque officials allegedly ignored or downplayed early warnings, reassigning the volunteer rather than removing him entirely. The lawsuits claim ISTABA leaders failed to notify parents and instead sought to protect the institution’s reputation.

Ehab Ghoneim

The parallels are unmistakable: the same authoritarian system that punishes parents for “spreading negativity” also silences victims, protects insiders, and prioritizes image over accountability. When children are raised in a culture where questioning authority is forbidden — and where loyalty to the institution trumps truth — abuse and corruption thrive unchecked.

In that light, Hifz Academy’s threat to expel students whose parents criticize the school is not just a rule — it’s a warning. It reflects a deeper, systemic intolerance for dissent that has already enabled exploitation within the very network that runs the school.

A network expanding at breakneck speed

Founded in 2011 with barely a dozen students, Hifz Academy has swelled to more than 500 and plans to double again. It sits at the heart of Tampa’s Grand Mosque complex — a vast campus that already includes prayer halls, classrooms, health facilities, and community programs. The school’s administrators say the goal is simple: to ensure every Muslim child has a place there, protected from the surrounding society.

“If the student is left in the American society, he will be displaced… lost. So, he should learn his religion and learn the Qur’an.”

That “protection” means shielding students from the very culture and values of the United States — the freedoms of speech, conscience, and equality that the Qur’an-based curriculum openly rejects. Administrators present this separation as a sacred duty, vowing they “must find space for every Muslim child,” even if it requires massive fundraising and construction. And with Florida’s Step Up for Students program covering up to $8,000 per child, that “protection” is being bankrolled not just by mosque donors — but by Florida taxpayers themselves.

The segregation extends beyond the classroom. Even recreation is designed to keep children anchored to the mosque. Inside the youth center, the Baraka Judo Club offers martial arts classes, explicitly “to bring the community here to the masjid and engage them so they don’t go outside.” Physical training becomes another tool of social control — a way to fortify discipline while discouraging interaction with the broader American world.

This isolationist mindset is reflected even in visitor rules: “School visitors are asked to dress modestly, even Islamically, if possible. For female visitors, clothing should be loose, and a Sharia-adherent head covering is recommended.” Hifz isn’t merely a school — it’s an extension of the mosque’s ideological space.

And the ambitions don’t end there. Once the new expansion is complete, administrators plan to add college-level Islamic courses on-site — transforming Tampa’s Grand Mosque into a cradle-to-college system of indoctrination, from preschool to higher education, all sustained by public funds and your tax dollars.

The Step Up scam: Islamization under the banner of ‘school choice’

Florida’s Republican leadership touts “school choice” as empowering parents. In practice, it has opened the floodgates to state-funded ideological training centers that reject the very principles America was founded on.

The Step Up for Students voucher program, marketed as a lifeline for struggling families, has become a financial pipeline into mosques and madrassa-style institutions. Hifz Academy proudly confirms it survives on this taxpayer subsidy, calling it a “blessing from God.”

But this is not charity — it’s a Trojan horse. The money that should educate Florida children to think freely and participate in civic life is instead building the next generation of Islamists fluent in Arabic, indoctrinated in Sharia law, and taught to see themselves as soldiers of the Ummah.

We’re not just a school — we’re shaping the Ummah

Throughout the video, administrators make no secret of their mission. They praise students who become imams in mosques across America, and teachers proclaim that their “dream” is for the Qur’an to “become part of their character” and “a source of pride for the Ummah of Prophet Muhammad. They proudly boast, “We educate our children to become imams… They will spread in all mosques.”

These are not the words of educators building Americans. These are the words of ideologues cultivating loyalists to a transnational religious movement — all inside a mosque complex, all subsidized by your taxes.

We are funding our own demise

The most chilling moment comes when the principal says Islamic schools “have become a necessity” because the American environment is corrupting Muslim youth. His answer? Create a parallel society — funded by the very nation his institution seeks to separate from.

This is what happens when lawmakers ignore the ideological infrastructure being built in plain sight. Florida’s so-called ‘school choice’ has, according to critics, effectively become a state-funded Islamic choice — one that encourages children to resist integration into American civic life.

As the Hifz Academy proudly declares, it’s not just teaching academics — it’s training the Ummah inside America. And unless citizens and legislators act now, that Ummah will soon be graduating thousands more children every year — all on our dime.

The principal even boasts, “We are preserving our religion and Qur’an more than any other Arab country.” To him, America has become the new cradle of Islamic revival—a nation funding the very movement that seeks to replace it.

The school’s own dress code section dictates that all female students wear sharia-adherent clothing such as the hijab and abaya, and all male students wear a thoub and kufi — even during off-campus activities, dual-enrollment college courses, or field trips. The handbook states flatly: “Students must abide by all policies, including Hifz Academy dress code, at all Hifz Academy-sponsored events, whether on or off campus.” This is religious Sharia coercion with public dollars.

Florida: Stop funding indoctrination

The Step Up for Students program must be audited, reformed, and stripped of eligibility for any school that functions as a mosque extension or Sharia seminary. The public has a right to know which institutions are receiving state funds — and what worldview those dollars are advancing.

America cannot survive if it bankrolls those who reject its values. As the video from Tampa makes unmistakably clear, we are paying for our own cultural and civilizational replacement.