Florida is supposed to be a red state.

A firewall.

A stronghold for America.

So explain this:

In 2021–2022, while Floridians were distracted, progressive Rep. Anna Eskamani - the same far-left activist who marches for abortion, fundraises for drag shows, and pushes every far-left cause imaginable- was central in helping bring Afghan refugees into Central Florida.

She wasn’t alone.

CAIR-Florida - the state’s most aggressive Islamic political machine - was right there with her, pushing resettlement plans, lining up local partners, and preparing the ground for a massive demographic shift.

This is the Red–Green Axis in action:

Far-left progressives and Islamic networks teaming up to reshape a state they both want to control - until they eventually fight each other for power.

And Floridians never got a say.

💥 How Bad Was It?

Anna Eskamani said it herself:

Florida takes 5,000+ refugees every year

Central Florida leaders were preparing housing, supplies, translators, and airport “welcoming teams”

Groups were rushing to get federal contracts

Afghans could stay permanently under rushed visas

No one could even tell how many were coming

And remember: These were Afghan migrants from a collapsed state, with:

No vettable documents,

No verified identities,

and no way to check for extremist ties.

Yet your leaders imported them anyway, all while pretending Florida is “secure.”

🟥 Do Floridians Realize How Many Sleeper Cells Were Imported?

💥 FLORIDA’S GOP IS COMPROMISED

This is the same GOP-controlled legislature that: unanimously passed a CAIR-backed “Muslim-American Heritage Month”, celebrated a community led by CAIR, an organization repeatedly tied to extremists refused to oppose the very forces openly working to Islamize Florida

Republicans had the votes.

They had the power.

They surrendered anyway.

WHY!? Were they terrified of being called “Islamophobic.”

🔥 And Anna Eskamani?

Always at the Center.

While the GOP hides under their desks, she pushes the agenda:

Afghan resettlement

CAIR partnerships

“Islamic Heritage” normalization

Red–Green activism

and nonstop pressure to flip Florida

She is the Democrats’ bridge to the Islamic political machine, and the GOP keeps letting her win.

🛑 Florida: You Are Being Softened for a Demographic and Political Takeover

If a “red state” like Florida won’t fight Islamic resettlement and won’t stand up to CAIR…

What chance does the rest of America have?

