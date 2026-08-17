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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
3h

Bilzerian’s shtick is not courage. It is old poison in influencer packaging: Holocaust revisionism, anti-Jewish conspiracy theories, Israel obsession, and racialized attacks on a Jewish opponent. Reports have documented his repeated antisemitic rhetoric, including his defense of calling Fine a “fat Jew” and claims about Jewish power. That belongs nowhere in American civic life, left or right. The Republican Party should treat this as a firewall moment. Antisemitism is not America First. It is not conservatism. It is a parasitic ideology that always ends in tyranny, violence, and national disgrace.

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