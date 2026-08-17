Neo-Nazi influencer Dan Bilzerian is running against “The Hebrew Hammer” Randy Fine in Florida’s 6th District. The Jew-hater doesn’t stand a chance against Fine but he has put out a Hitleresque AI video depicting the Trump-endorsed Republican as an evil Jew. It’s the most despicable video to air in a long, long time.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Florida neo-Nazi podcaster Dan Bilzerian is running against “The Hebrew Hammer” Randy Fine in the August 18th Republican primary in Florida’s 6th District. Big mistake for oh, so many reasons. Fine will wipe the Hitlerian floor with the disgusting influencer who is promoting Jew-hatred and pro-Adolf Hitler messaging for all he’s worth… which isn’t much. President Trump has notably endorsed Fine.

A Jew-Hating, Islamic-Supporting, Iran-Loving, Neo-Nazi Enters the Chat

Bilzerian is a professional poker player and a social media influencer once known as the “King of Instagram” for flaunting a lifestyle of luxury, fast cars, women, and guns.

He has openly spewed his Jew-hatred during his campaign, making no bones about challenging Fine because he’s Jewish, while pushing anti-Jewish conspiracy theories against “The Hebrew Hammer,” the Jewish community, and Israel.

Jew-Hatred on Steroids

The influencer just posted a shocking video that is so anti-Jewish it’s sickening. It’s possibly the most heinous and brazen smear video I have ever seen as far as propaganda goes. In a sane world, this would get Bilzerian banished from public view permanently – but here we are.

It’s a two-and-a-half-minute AI-generated video where the neo-Nazi repeatedly calls Fine a “fat Jew” and accuses him of raping children, Satanism, and embracing money and Israel over the United States. It describes Fine as a “Jewish [supremacist]” and “Satan’s creepy little [minion]” over imagery of Fine hugging a bag of money, according to the Jewish Insider.

The video goes on to brand Fine as a “Satanic whore,” showing horns on his forehead, while calling him “Shylock,” who was a Jewish moneylender in William Shakespeare’s play The Merchant of Venice.

Bilzerian doesn’t even attempt to hide his idolatry of Hitler, showing footage in the video that asks, “Should we revisit that Austrian painter’s opinions?”

Towards the end of the video, it shows Fine being tarred and feathered and behind bars.

“The Hebrew Hammer” Claps Back at Bilzerian

“Celebrating Hitler. Having horns grow out of the heads of Jews. Showing me violently assaulted,” Fine said, responding to the video. “If this appeals to you, I don’t want your vote. We have a choice on Tuesday, to embrace the kind of Nazism that led to the Holocaust or to repudiate this filth and reaffirm American values and character. Let’s send a resounding message on Tuesday.”

Last week, Fine had a swastika spray-painted on a campaign sign outside an early voting site. Bilzerian accused Fine of staging the incident, which I’m sure is the exact opposite of what’s true.

Unbelievably, this nut case has 2.1 million followers on X. He has more than 30 million Instagram followers. His message to these zombies is that “Jewish supremacy is the biggest threat to the world today,” calling Judaism a “terrible” religion, engaging in Holocaust revisionism, expressing a desire to murder “evil” Israelis, and claiming Jews were involved in the 9/11 attacks.

Republicans Take Aim at “This Brazen Nazi”

A number of Republicans have taken a stand with Fine, condemning the pro-Hitler Bilzerian ad.

“This brazen Nazi—who’s urging us to ‘revisit’ the opinions of Hitler—revels in Jew hate & defends Sharia law. This evil has no place in the Republican Party. Get back to the Democrats—go join Mamdani, El Sayed, Omar, AOC & all the other Communist Islamists,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) commented on X.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) called Bilzerian “disgusting” and asserted that “every single Republican needs to condemn this evil, and every single news outlet needs to expose how bad and antisemitic he is.”

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee declared that Bilzerian’s messaging is “possibly the most disgusting … I’ve seen” and said he had “taken Jew-hate to a new low.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) branded the attacks “vile” and “disgusting” and said that all leaders on both sides should reject them.

“Antisemitism and outward hatred of Jewish communities have no place in our politics or in America, and we will continue to call them out wherever they arise,” Johnson proclaimed. “On Tuesday, voters will reject the revolting rhetoric, and I am proud to endorse [Fine] as he works to continue delivering results for every family in [Florida’s 6th Congressional District].”

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-FL) stated that the video is “vile and has zero place in our politics, let alone the Republican Party.”

Democrats Can’t Stomach Bilzerian Either

It wasn’t just Republicans that sandblasted Bilzerian over his unfettered Jew-hatred either. Enter the Democrats from across the aisle. When you’ve crossed the line for the unhinged leftists, you’ve lost the room.

“The hateful campaign being run by Daniel Bilzerian in Florida is blatantly antisemitic and shocks the conscience,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) sanely noted for once. “People of goodwill regardless of political affiliation must reject his vile attacks on the Jewish community. This cannot and will not stand.”

A group of Jewish House Democrats — Reps. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA), Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR), Lois Frankel (D-FL), Laura Friedman (D-CA), Dan Goldman (D-NY), Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Greg Landsman (D-OH), Mike Levin (D-CA), Seth Magaziner (D-RI), Jamie Raskin (D-MD), Brad Schnieder (D-IL), Kim Schrier (D-WA), Brad Sherman (D-CA), Eugene Vindman (D-VA) and Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) — all condemned the attacks on Fine.

“This is a candidate for Congress, on the ballot in Florida on Tuesday. It’s blatant antisemitism, and could lead to violence against Jews,” Landsman noted. “Unless he did this on his own, there is an AI company that created this. Which one? Plus, the social media platforms that don’t just allow this, but most likely boost it to millions. Everyone should be condemning this.”

“We don’t agree with Randy Fine on much, if anything, and have condemned his racist, Islamophobic statements,” the Democrats blathered. “But the grotesque, antisemitic campaign video posted by Republican Daniel Bilzerian has no place in America. We unequivocally condemn Bilzerian and his hateful antisemitic attacks.”

Of course, the solution for the Democrats was to censor Bilzerian, and they called for social media platforms to take down the video and other anti-Jewish posts by the influencer. They also called on the National Republican Congressional Committee and all Republicans to condemn and disavow Bilzerian and his backers.

Hate Speech for the Masses

A new investigation by Combat Antisemitism Movement’s Antisemitism Research Center (ARC) has shown that a third of the content posted to Dan Bilzerian’s campaign account is anti-Jew hate speech, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The X account for Bilzerian’s congressional campaign, @ElectBilzerian, has nearly 81,000 followers. It contains numerous posts on the topics of Holocaust denial, alleged Jewish blackmail schemes, and supposed Jewish plots to subvert American sovereignty. The guy’s a real peach.

Bilzerian’s campaign account claims that the whole purpose of the elections should be to purge “Israel from every city, county, district and state in America.”

Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) found that 33% of Bilzerian’s campaign content is anti-Jewish hate speech.

Speaking of “Drooling Retards”:

And just look at who gives Bilzerian money:

He routinely says, “Let’s get that fat disgusting Jews out of the office,” referring to Fine. He also tweeted a reply to a post by Elon Musk, calling him “a poor goy slave owned by Jews.”

Last week, he tweeted, “Our government is nothing but a tool for Israeli hegemony and Jewish supremacy.” And on August 9, Bilzerian reposted a tweet, claiming, “It’s not red against blue… It’s us against the Jew,” that included “100%.”

Israel’s Diaspora Ministry has ranked Bilzerian the “world’s leading antisemitic influencer for 2025.” Small wonder he won that title.

Fine is favored by a wide margin to win. Florida, you don’t need the likes of Bilzerian – he’s a throwback to the Third Reich’s hatred of Jews and the death camps. Send him packing.

Share