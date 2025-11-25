Magda Elkadi Saleh, daughter and granddaughter of senior Muslim Brotherhood leaders, has used her control of Florida Islamic schools, national Islamic organizations, and migrant-resettlement networks funded in part by millions in taxpayer vouchers to advance the Brotherhood’s long-term project of building Sharia-aligned institutions and parallel governance across the state.

This article is a part of RAIR Foundation USA’s series on Islamic Schools in America. See the list below.

Magda Elkadi Saleh is not just a principal at Florida’s Bayaan Academy; she is the heir to one of the most powerful Muslim Brotherhood dynasties ever established in the United States. A co-founder of the Universal Academy of Florida and former head of the American Youth Academy, Saleh stands at the forefront of a multigenerational project to reshape America into an Islamic nation. Her work directly advances the vision of her late father, Ahmed Elkadi, a pivotal U.S. Brotherhood leader and disgraced physician.

Most Americans have never heard of the Elkadi family. Yet they are one of the most powerful, multigenerational Muslim Brotherhood dynasties ever established on American soil, and their operations have taken root in one of the most conservative states in the country: Florida. For more than half a century, the Elkadi patriarchs and matriarchs built and led the very institutions identified in the Muslim Brotherhood’s own Explanatory Memorandum as tools for a long-term “civilizational jihad”: Islamic Society of North America (ISNA), North American Islamic Trust (NAIT), the American Muslim Council, and the Islamic Centers Cooperative Fund.

And in Florida, Magda Elkadi Saleh has been allowed to operate, expand, and embed her Brotherhood-aligned institutions with the full cooperation of legislators who have aided and abetted her network, directing taxpayer dollars into her schools, publicly celebrating her, and granting her a legitimacy she could never have achieved on her own.

What RAIR has exposed happening across Texas, now the “Mecca of America” for Islamic institutional expansion, is unfolding in Florida as well. The Sunshine State has become a primary target for the Brotherhood’s U.S. project, and one of the most effective entry points is school choice vouchers. A program designed to rescue children from failing public schools has become a taxpayer-funded gateway for building Sharia-aligned enclaves, Islamic infrastructure, and long-term population bases.

Florida’s expanded universal voucher system, effective since 2023-24, provides approximately $8,000 – $10,000 per student annually to eligible families attending private schools. While the intent of the school choice program is honorable, terror-tied Islamic schools have exploited the program, transforming a well-meaning policy into a taxpayer-funded engine for Islamic institutional expansion.

Magda Elkadi Saleh’s Muslim Brotherhood Legacy

At the center of the expansion stands Magda Elkadi Saleh, the daughter and granddaughter of some of the most influential Muslim Brotherhood leaders in American history. Today, she carries her dynasty’s work forward. She operates where Islamic influence is most lasting and least visible: children, schools, and newly arrived migrant communities.

The following 2021 video illustrates the intent to expand Islam in Florida. The appeal states:

“The 14-Acre Bayaan Powerhouse has been officially approved by Pasco County, Florida. Donate to help build it now!”

From the description:

“For over 5 years, Sister Magda Elkadi has been providing Muslims with counseling, food, living assistance and professional development! Now she’s building the 1st Islamic Community Center in Pasco, Florida – The 14-Acre Bayaan Powerhouse!”

Watch:

As principal of Bayaan Academy, overseer of refugee resettlement through Radiant Hands (where she serves as President), and as a senior figure in the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA), the Council of Islamic Schools of North America (CISNA), and the Islamic Society of Latin America (ISLA), Magda Elkadi Saleh is shaping the next generation of Islamic enclaves in Florida exactly as her Brotherhood lineage envisioned – through institutions built to make the United States “closer to what Allah has decreed.”

In fact, both of Magda’s parents (Ahmed Elkadi and Imam Elkadi) have “devoted much of their lives to the Brotherhood”. The family connection does not stop at Magda’s parents. According to a foundational 2004 article at the Chicago Tribune, both her maternal and paternal grandfathers were “early Brotherhood leaders in Egypt”.

As reported at RAIR, Saleh’s maternal grandfather was Mahmoud Abu-Saud, an economist and early Muslim Brotherhood leader “who had been repeatedly jailed in connection with his Brotherhood activities:”

Abu-Saud “was active in Muslim organizations and was a co-founder of the now-defunct American Muslim Council along with the notorious Abdul Rahman al-Amoudi, who was sentenced in 2004 to 23 years for terrorism financing and plotting to assassinate Saudi Crown Prince Abdullah.”

Saleh’s maternal grandfather also served as president of the North American Islamic Trust (NAIT), “the investment vehicle for the U.S. Brotherhood.” Still active today, NAIT holds legal title to Islamic properties in 42 states with a collective market value of several hundred million dollars, while its Islamic Centers Cooperative Fund (ICCF) pools resources from over 400 Islamic centers to provide interest-free loans for mosque and school construction, and it previously launched North America’s two leading Sharia-compliant mutual funds (Amana and Iman).

ISNA, NAIT, CAIR, the Muslim American Society (MAS), and the Muslim Students Association (MSA) were all referenced by U.S. federal prosecutors as part of the Brotherhood’s U.S. support network during the Holy Land Foundation trial, the largest terror-financing case in American history. NAIT and ISNA were listed as unindicted co-conspirators, a designation that reflected their documented relationships with Hamas and the Brotherhood’s international infrastructure.

That Magda holds leadership roles in these bodies is not incidental, it places her at the center of the exact network the Brotherhood spent decades embedding inside the United States.

Ahmed Elkadi was found by multiple investigators, including the Hudson Institute and the Investigative Project on Terrorism, as the General Mas’ul, or national leader, of the U.S. Muslim Brotherhood during the 1980s. His mission mirrored the Brotherhood’s Memorandum: build mosques, schools, trusts, youth camps, and financial networks across America to form the backbone of a future Islamic social order.

Radiant Hands

As reported at RAIR, Salah’s Radiant Hands, an affiliate of Islamic Relief USA, is a nonprofit that “provides financial assistance, housing support, and employment services for refugees and new immigrants”.

As an aside, Radiant Hands has received support from militant left Florida Congresswoman Kathy Castor, who has numerous ties with Muslim activists, including CAIR-Florida and Emgage, whose PAC endorsed her in 2022.

Radiant Hands has worked with CAIR-Florida‘s Abdullah Jaber and Hatem Fariz, who pleaded guilty in 2006 of providing nonviolent support to Palestinian Islamic Jihad. As reported at RAIR, he received a 37-month prison sentence for that crime and later “also admitted committing wire fraud and money laundering in Illinois”.

As also observed at RAIR, Magda Elkadi Saleh, who is “directing Islamic school pipelines” is “also involved in importing, funding, housing, and stabilizing new migrant populations in Florida.”

While Radiant Hands sounds like an innocuous community organization, it is a part of the Muslim Brotherhood’s vision to ultimately turn America into an Islamic state.

The Islamic Community School

Magda Elkadi Saleh follows in her father’s footsteps of creating Islamic schools in Florida. Ahmed Elkadi established the Islamic Community School (ICS) in Springfield, Florida. The ICS was replaced by the Panama City Advanced School (PCAS), which is still in operation today. In May, 2019 on their now-deleted “History” page, PCAS hails the Muslim Brotherhood leader as the founder of the ICS. The archived page also notes that many of the students have received the taxpayer-funded “Bright Future Scholarships“. In 2021, the PCAS posted an advertisement for Florida state funding on Facebook.

On September 17, 2023, Rabbi Moshe Matz and Sr. Magda Elkadi Saleh published an Op-Ed in the Fort Myers News-Press arguing that “school vouchers provide the broadest array of choices,” noting that nearly 4,000 students attended Islamic schools on state scholarships the previous year.

All three schools associated with Magda Elkadi Saleh: Bayaan Academy, American Youth Academy (AYA), and Universal Academy of Florida (UAF) – receive taxpayer dollars through Florida’s school choice programs.

Creating ‘Muslim States’ in America

As current principal of Bayaan Academy in Tampa, Florida – an Islamic K-12 institution drilling Quranic memorization, Hadith, and Fiqh (jurisprudence) as a core component of its Islamic Studies curriculum into young minds – Saleh is operationalizing the Muslim Brotherhood’s “ultimate goal,” as exposed in a 2004 Chicago Tribune investigation:

“create Muslim states overseas and…someday in America as well.”

Before her time at Bayaan, Magda Elkadi Saleh served for eleven years as principal of the American Youth Academy, a school renamed from “Islamic Academy of Florida (IAF)” after its terror-tied leaders were exposed, convicted, and deported. IAF was founded by Sami Al Arian and his allies, including the late Ramadan Shalah, who taught at the school in Temple Terrace and was also the leader of the U.S.-designated foreign terrorist organization Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).

Sami Al Arian was convicted of providing material support to the PIJ and ultimately deported in 2015. To this day, the school’s leaders and supporters celebrate Sami Al Arian as detailed at RAIR.

Notably, Al Arian’s ally Hatem Fariz was also convicted of providing material support to the PIJ. He served his time and now works at the Masjid al-Qassam, named after Izz ad-Din al-Qassam, a “1930s Syrian militant killed fighting the British Mandate who inspired the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas’s military wing.” The Masjid al-Qassam sits directly next to the American Youth Academy and they work closely together.

Before her time at the AYA, Magda Elkadi Saleh co-founded the Universal Academy of Florida (UAF) in 1992. The UAF has featured speakers Zulfiqar Ali Shah (ex-Islamic Circle of North America [ICNA]) president, tied to Al Qaeda via Jamaat-e-Islami, “South Asia’s most powerful Islamic supremacist movement and a close ideological ally of the Muslim Brotherhood.”) and Abdul Malik Johari (fundraiser for convicted PIJ recruiter Ali Al Timimi, linked to the “most dangerous” Dar Al Hijrah mosque).

Currently, the Principal of UAF is Eman Elkholy, who proudly declares in her bio that she “was actively involved with AlMaghrib Institute [i.e. ‘Jihad U‘], where [she] studied under esteemed scholars such as [the late] Shaykh Muhammad Alshareef [AlMaghrib Institute was founded by Canadian Muhammad Alshareef in 2002 in Houston, Texas] (rahimahullah), Shaykh Yaser Birjas, and Dr. Yasir Qadhi.”

As reported at RAIR, Yaser Birjas served as a guest speaker earlier this month at a fundraising dinner for Bayaan Academy. Birjas showed his true colors in the wake of the October 7 Hamas massacre. On the day of the attack, he amplified Omar Suleiman – a cleric who openly targeted critics of Hamas while the bodies were still warm.

In response to Jordan Peterson’s post, “Give ’em hell,” directed at Netanyahu to strike Hamas, Suleiman did not condemn Hamas; he replied, “Go to hell,” directed at Peterson, and Birjas chose to repost Suleiman’s attack rather than condemn the massacre.

This is not the first time Yaser’s colleague Omar Suleiman has expressed sympathy for terrorists. Suleiman has also supported the Holy Land Five, who were convicted of financing the terrorist organization Hamas, and “Lady al-Qaeda,” Aafia Siddiqui. How many terrorists must one support to be taken seriously?

Principal of UAF Eman Elkholy also referenced that she was trained under “esteemed scholar” Yasir Qadhi. Qadhi is the leader of The Meadows, a rebranded version of the infamous EPIC City in Plano, Texas. As reported at RAIR, Qadhi works with Muslim Brotherhood leader Tareq Al-Suwaidan and is a “member” of the Muslim Brotherhood front group: the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS), which is tied closely to Hamas.

According to the 2004 Chicago Tribune report, the Muslim Brotherhood has had “a significant and ongoing impact on Islam in America, helping establish mosques, Islamic schools, summer youth camps, and prominent Muslim organizations.”

Florida’s school-choice program, meant to save kids from failing public schools, now bankrolls a network spawned from the Muslim Brotherhood.

Ramadan Proclamation

Despite her deep ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, Magda Elkadi Saleh has been embraced as a civic pillar by the City of Temple Terrace. In March 2025, the city council honored her with a Ramadan proclamation, hailing her as an “esteemed leader” whose “dedication to our community” inspires all, without a whisper of scrutiny for the Brotherhood-affiliated infrastructure she expands through taxpayer-funded schools like Bayaan Academy.

Far from probing these networks or their Sharia-driven agenda, Temple Terrace publicly certified her legitimacy, whitewashing the very expansion of parallel Islamic power structures on the public dime.

Florida Islamic Schools Tied to Foreign Actors

In May 2025, students from Bayaan Academy traveled to Washington, D.C. on a school trip that prominently featured a guided tours of the Diyanet Center of America, a sprawling $110-million complex in Lanham, Maryland built and wholly owned by the Republic of Turkey’s Directorate of Religious Affairs (Diyanet).

The Diyanet Center functions as an overseas arm of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s government, staffed by Turkish diplomats and imams on the Turkish state payroll, and has repeatedly hosted events promoting Erdoğan’s authoritarian brand of political Islam, including speeches that celebrate the Ottoman conquest of Constantinople, criticize Western “crusader mentality,” and frame Turkey’s foreign policy in religious-civilizational terms hostile to Israel and the United States.

Ironically, the afore-mentioned IUMS recently held a conference with Diyanet in Turkey. The Middle East Forum referred to the conference as a “terror” conference “rife with calls for ‘armed resistance’ and ‘global jihad.’” Hamas ally and IUMS President Sheikh Ali Muhyiddin al-Qaradaghi was a speaker at the conference, along with Hamas official Marwan Abu Ras.

When public funds – indirectly laundered through “school choice” vouchers – are used to send impressionable children on curated field trips to a foreign government’s ideological outpost, it raises urgent questions about oversight, and transparency. Are Florida taxpayers unwittingly subsidizing exposure to a regime whose official religious apparatus has urged “armed resistance” against Israel, led prayer processions for the victory of Hamas fighters, and promoted “hostility toward Israel” alongside sympathy for groups that Washington has formally designated as terrorist organizations?

The inclusion of the Diyanet Center on an official Bayaan Academy itinerary is a red flag that demands rigorous auditing of how state scholarship dollars are spent and what values are being imparted to students on taxpayer-supported trips.

Linguistic Evasion

Islamic schools across the United States and beyond are inherently bound to Sharia, the divine legal and ethical framework derived from the Quran and Sunnah that governs every facet of Muslim life, including worship, family relations, business ethics, criminal law, judicial procedure, public administration, governmental structures, etc. To teach Islam authentically is to teach Sharia, as it forms the inseparable core of Islam.

Sharia is Islam. There is no separating the two.

Yet, amid growing scrutiny, these schools strategically sidestep the loaded term “Sharia” in public materials, curricula descriptions, and websites, opting instead for neutral phrases like “Islamic principles,” “Fiqh” (jurisprudence), “Aqeedah” (creed), or “character development through Sunnah.”

This is why a recent article criticizing Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier for calling out the teaching of Sharia in Islamic schools is ridiculous. In response to RAIR Founder Amy Mek’s post warning that school choice vouchers are being used to fund “Sharia-run Institutions,” Hifz Academy and Bayaan Academy in Florida, WLRN Public Media retorted that “Neither of the schools name Sharia law on their websites”.

Besides, the article, written by Natalie La Roche Pietri, chides:

“Sharia law is Islam’s moral code as outlined in the Quran. It guides worship practices, personal behavior and family principle, as well as some legal code integrated in Muslim-majority countries.”

Azhar Subedar of the South Florida Muslim Federation “which represents over 30 of the region’s mosques, Islamic schools and community organizations” was quoted as stating: “[I]t’s no-brainer that when you talk about America and the Constitution and being an American citizen, we already have a system of justice here, and it cannot be overwritten by any other system.”

La Roche Pietri also cited Khurrum Wahid, Florida attorney and national chairperson for Emgage, a Muslim political organization that works closely with democrats and even endorsed Bernie Sanders in 2020. Wahid said that questioning whether taxpayers are funding Sharia is “about bigotry and we have to start all calling it what it is.”

This linguistic evasion allows Islamic schools to secure accreditation, attract families, and access public funding while embedding Sharia’s mandates – such as ritual prayer, modesty codes, halal transactions, and gender-specific roles – into daily routines and lessons, ensuring students internalize divine obedience under the radar of Americans.

As Amy Mek explains:

“Across the nation, activists and politicians are invoking ‘freedom of religion’ to defend not private belief, but a foreign political system – Sharia – a code of law that dictates every aspect of life: speech, marriage, economics, and governance.”

Magda Elkadi Saleh’s institutions – Universal Academy of Florida (UAF, co-founded and led by her from 1993–2004), American Youth Academy (AYA, headed 2004–2015), and Bayaan Academy (current head since ~2015) – exemplify this dynamic, delivering Sharia through integrated programs like QAIS (Quran, Arabic, Islamic Studies) that cover Fiqh rulings on salah (prayer), zakat (charity), marriage contracts, and ethical conduct alongside mandatory abayas/hijabs at AYA to enforce modesty.

Islam is not just a “religion” but an entire way of life as advanced through Sharia, a political system that is completely incompatible with America’s system of freedom as espoused by the U.S. Constitution.

These schools, in addition to the Hifz Academy, have collectively drawn over $18 million in Florida vouchers since 2015, blending Sharia with academics.

The linguistic tactic mirrors the Brotherhood’s own stated strategy. The Explanatory Memorandum explicitly instructs its U.S. operatives to avoid revealing the political nature of Sharia in the early stages, instead building institutions under the protective cover of “religious freedom” until they have enough size and legitimacy to enforce full Islamic norms.

Brotherhood-aligned schools, mosques, and nonprofits in the United States – including those Saleh leads – deliberately avoid using the word “Sharia” as a calculated deception.

Islamic Society of North America (ISNA)

The Muslim Brotherhood established a presence in the United States starting in the late 1950s through immigrant activists and students. It did not operate under its own name but instead created or influenced a network of organizations aimed at building Muslim community infrastructure, promoting Islamic education, and advancing what internal documents describe as a “civilizational jihad” to influence Western society from within.

Key evidence comes from the 2007–2008 Holy Land Foundation (HLF) trial, where U.S. prosecutors presented internal Muslim Brotherhood documents, such as the 1991 Explanatory Memorandum, listing many Brotherhood-created or Brotherhood-aligned institutions operating inside the United States.

Shockingly, many of these organizations are still active today despite their radical origins. Several maintain close relationships with American elected officials, which may explain why Republican leadership has repeatedly failed to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization. The Hamas-linked Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) remains the most influential of these groups.

As reported by RAIR Foundation USA, Magda Elkadi Saleh served as Vice President (USA) of the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA). Her father, Muslim Brotherhood leader Ahmed Elkadi, served on ISNA’s Executive Council in 1984 and later received ISNA’s “Mehboob Khan Community Service Recognition Award” in 2002.

For context, Mehboob Khan was an early founder of the Muslim Students Association (MSA) in the mid-1960s and remained active as MSA expanded into what eventually became ISNA.

One of the organizations, the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA), evolved directly from the Muslim Students Association (MSA).

ISNA today coordinates hundreds of mosques, Islamic centers, and affiliated institutions across the country, and its annual conferences routinely draw tens of thousands of participants, making it the largest Muslim organizational gathering in North America.

Magda’s Own Words Confirm the Institutional Lineage

In the following video, Magda Elkadi Saleh introduces herself as Vice President of ISNA, head of Bayaan Academy, and an active member of both the Council of Islamic Schools in North America (CISNA) and the Islamic Schools League of America (ISLA) the same institutional network identified by federal prosecutors as part of the Muslim Brotherhood’s U.S. support structure.

During this address, Magda stresses that the mission of Islamic educators is to orient American society toward Islamic law and values, a framing fully consistent with the Muslim Brotherhood’s long-standing doctrine of reshaping Western societies through education, youth pipelines, and long-term institutional penetration.

She also boasts of bringing CAIR-Florida Director Abdullah Jaber into her school to address students, further binding her educational network to CAIR, which Texas Governor Greg Abbott, only days ago, designated, along with the Muslim Brotherhood, as a foreign terrorist organization and transnational criminal organization under Texas state authority. At the same time, Florida Congressman Randy Fine has moved to designate CAIR a Foreign Terrorist Organization at the federal level. And now, President Trump has announced that he intends to designate the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization, highlighting just how serious this national security threat has become.

Magda urges Muslims nationwide to “strengthen ISNA” and expand its leadership ranks, presenting herself not merely as a school administrator but as a national organizer operating within the Brotherhood-aligned infrastructure.

Through her own words, Magda confirms that ISNA, CISNA, ISLA, youth programs like MINA, and Islamic schools such as Bayaan Academy operate as an integrated system, a coordinated pipeline for shaping the next generation of ideological leaders across the United States.

Magda also notes that ISNA “grew” directly out of the Muslim Students Association (MSA), placing her role within the same institutional lineage she credits with building Islam’s infrastructure in America.

The continuity between the Brotherhood’s founding generation and its second generation is unmistakable. The very institutions her father’s cohort built – ISNA, NAIT, MSA, ICNA, MAS – now serve as the national scaffolding Magda uses to normalize and expand a Sharia-aligned school system in Florida. The Explanatory Memorandum warned that American laws, liberties, and public programs would be exploited to build Islamic institutions until they formed an alternative governance structure inside the West. That plan is no longer theoretical. Magda Elkadi Saleh is now carrying it out in Florida – quietly, systematically, and funded by Florida taxpayers.

This is why the necessary policy response is the one politicians refuse to confront: designate the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization and sever every taxpayer channel into its U.S. network. Without that, Americans will continue paying for the Brotherhood’s long-term plan.

Florida taxpayers are bankrolling the patient, smiling, hijab-clad vanguard of a civilizational project whose founders never hid their endgame. Until legislators summon the courage to distinguish genuine religious liberty from subsidized ideological conquest, citizens will remain involuntary investors in the Muslim Brotherhood’s century-long dream of an America that kneels five times a day toward Mecca.

RAIR’s Florida Investigative Series

Share