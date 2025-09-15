Florida’s Radical Imam Doubles Down on Misogyny (Video)
Britain shut the door on radical imam Abu Usamah At-Thahabi after years of militant sermons, but now Florida has inherited his platform—and the threat of his divisive, hate-filled ideology.
Sheikh Abu Usamah At-Thahabi—the militant Islamic preacher Britain finally rid itself of—has wasted no time poisoning America’s soil with the same toxic message. Now installed at Masjid As-Sunnah in Kissimmee, Florida, the man once caught on camera calling for homosexuals to be killed and glorifying Osama bin Laden is openly preaching against women in positions of authority.