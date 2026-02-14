Just months after being exposed, the Islamic Center of Orlando is doubling down—expanding its footprint, erecting minarets, and accelerating a long-term strategy to entrench its influence in the heart of Central Florida.

Just months after RAIR Foundation USA blew the lid off the Islamic Center of Orlando’s (ICO) deep ties to the Muslim Brotherhood and radical Islamist agendas, they’re at it again – accelerating their massive expansion project with no signs of slowing down. Between Disney World and Universal Studios, where families come for magic and fun, ICO is building symbols of dominance: towering minarets, expansive courtyards, and more. This isn’t innocent “community growth” – it’s institutional infiltration, plain and simple.

In a new video update released by ICO themselves, they boast about occupying their newly built 24,000-square-foot mosque for over six months now and diving headfirst into Phase 2: The Courtyard. Concrete foundations for arch walls, columns, and sidewalks; two imposing minarets flanking the main entrance; tiling and paving across the courtyard floor; electrical and lighting setups. They aim to complete this in just 12 months.

Don’t be fooled by the glossy renderings and calm narration. This video is not just a construction progress report; it’s a victory lap for the ongoing “civilization jihad” we’ve been warning about.

ICO is not just a place of worship – it’s a hub for embedding Muslim Brotherhood ideology into America’s fabric. Through “interfaith” iftars that twist Bible verses to claim Islamic supremacy, partnerships with terror-linked groups, and hosting radicals who glorified the October 7 Hamas atrocities, ICO has been systematically infiltrating Central Florida’s churches, schools, and universities.

ICO welcomed Sami Hamdi with open arms just three months after he raved about feeling “euphoria” over the Hamas attacks in a London mosque. “How many of you felt the euphoria?” he asked his audience, reveling in the slaughter. Thanks to RAIR’s relentless work, we exposed him and got him kicked out of America.

The connections run deep. ICO’s ties to the Muslim Students Association (MSA) – the Brotherhood’s student arm founded in 1963 – have turned local campuses like the University of Central Florida (UCF) and Valencia College into indoctrination pipelines. Taxpayer-funded events platform speakers who distort Christian theology, asserting that Muhammad is prophesied in the Bible and that Islam supersedes all other faiths.

ICO also collaborates with Islamic Relief, the Hamas-tied “charity” banned in multiple countries for funneling funds to terrorists. Their list of speakers is no less troubling: Sheikh Wisam Sharieff, later charged in a horrific child pornography case; Imam Siraj Wahhaj, an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing who refuses to denounce Al-Qaeda or Hamas.

Even Imam Muhammad Musri from a linked mosque bragged about turning churches into mosques: “The people who are part of that community, one day will be Muslims. So we will make it into a mosque… Today, we bring back the favor… and turn their churches into mosques.”

ICO’s leaders have lamented not snapping up local churches for conversion and are eyeing massive expansions: a Pre-K to 8th-grade school, an 18,000-square-foot sports complex, and a 22,000-square-foot community center.

Now, with Phase 2 underway – concrete pouring, minarets rising – Central Florida is becoming a Brotherhood beachhead. These aren’t just buildings; they’re symbols of conquest in a tourist paradise. Interfaith dinners? A Trojan horse for subversion. University ties? An indoctrination machine. And all while potentially tapping into donations and even indirect taxpayer support through academic partnerships.

Parents, churches, citizens: Demand answers before it’s irreversible. No more blind “diversity” while radicals push their ideology into our schools and communities.

For the full details on ICO’s dark underbelly, read our original report here: Civilization Jihad Comes to Florida: The Muslim Brotherhood’s Orlando Invasion.

