Belgian authorities foiled a homegrown Islamic terror plot after two militant Muslim students—one of Chechen origin and one of Moroccan descent—planned to use a weaponized drone to assassinate Prime Minister Bart De Wever, Mayor Els van Doesburg, and Dutch leader Geert Wilders, exposing how jihad has infiltrated Europe’s schools, technology, and institutions from within.

Antwerp, Belgium – European authorities have foiled a chilling Islamic terror plot to assassinate Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, Antwerp Mayor Els van Doesburg, and Dutch freedom leader Geert Wilders using a weaponized drone.

Three Muslim suspects were initially detained in the operation, but only two men—Abdulla B., a 23-year-old Chechen, and an 18-year-old of Moroccan origin—remain in custody and have been charged with attempted terrorist murder, preparing a terrorist act, and participation in a terrorist organization.

Belgium’s Federal Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that the pair were Muslims who meticulously planned to deploy a drone carrying an improvised explosive device (IED) against their targets. Police discovered a 3D printer, steel ball bearings, and a makeshift bomb during raids in Antwerp and Deurne, suggesting the suspects were manufacturing weaponized drone components.

From Cybersecurity Student to Jihadist

The 23-year-old Chechen, described by classmates as a “quiet computer specialist,” was enrolled in a cybersecurity program at Antwerp’s AP University. Authorities suspect he used his technical expertise to build or modify the drone. His accomplice, the 18-year-old, studied Defense and Security at a local school — a program designed to prepare students for careers in law enforcement, the fire service, or the military — where, ironically, he was being trained for public service. Police found an active explosive in his residence.

Both suspects are Belgian nationals — one of Chechen origin and the other of Moroccan descent — highlighting how jihadist radicalization continues to take root among young men born and raised within Western societies. A third suspect, born in 2007, was also detained during the coordinated raids but was released later that day after investigators determined there was insufficient evidence to hold him.

Despite their mild public personas, investigators believe the two charged suspects grew more militant online and through extremist networks in Belgium’s Islamic underworld — a recurring pattern in Europe’s deepening Muslim crisis, where homegrown jihadis increasingly exploit Western freedoms, technology, and institutions to wage ideological war against them.

Targeting Democracy’s Frontline

The arrests shocked Belgium’s political establishment and highlighted how Islamic supremacists increasingly seek symbolic, high-profile targets at the heart of European democracy.

Prime Minister De Wever, who has long warned about the dangers of Islam and defended Europe’s cultural identity, was previously targeted by terrorists during his tenure as Antwerp mayor. His current premiership has made him an even higher-profile target for Islamic supremacists who view him as a “symbol of resistance” to their ideological ambitions.

Prime Minister De Wever

Also listed as potential targets were Antwerp Mayor Els van Doesburg and Dutch Party for Freedom (PVV) leader Geert Wilders, one of Europe’s most outspoken critics of Islamization.

Antwerp Mayor Els van Doesburg,

Wilders Forced to Halt Campaign Amid Ongoing Threat

After receiving confirmation from the Dutch National Coordinator for Counterterrorism and Security (NCTV) that his name was listed among the assassination targets, Geert Wilders suspended all his campaign activities.

Although the NCTV claimed there was “no residual threat,” Wilders made clear that he no longer feels safe:

“The NCTV does not expect a residual threat, but I have a bad feeling about this and am therefore suspending all my campaign activities for the time being.”

For Wilders — who has lived under 24-hour armed protection in a government safe house for over 20 years because of Islamic death threats — the suspension marks yet another victory for Islamic intimidation over Western democracy. Once again, European leaders are learning that jihad doesn’t need to succeed with bombs to achieve its goals — fear alone can silence dissent.

Wilders stressed, “Islamic terror knows no borders, only blind hatred and deadly violence. We love life; they love death.”

A Growing Wave of Islamic Terror in Europe

Belgian authorities report that more than 80 terrorism cases have been opened so far in 2025—surpassing the total number from all of 2024. The rapid growth of jihadist activity underscores a disturbing resurgence of radical Islamic cells operating in Western Europe, particularly in Belgium and the Netherlands—two of the continent’s most Islamized nations per capita.

Minister of Justice Annelies Verlinden called the attempted assassination “an attack on the foundations of our democracy,” while Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot warned that “the terrorist threat remains real and evolving.”

The Pattern: From School to Sharia

The case once again reveals how Islamic terrorists have penetrated Europe’s educational systems, where young men trained in science, technology, and defense are turning those skills into tools of jihad.

Both suspects were reportedly Belgian citizens—born and raised within the very societies they sought to destroy—showing that the threat is not only imported but cultivated domestically through mosques, Islam’s holy books, and online propaganda.

Europe’s Political Cowardice and the Cost of Denial

While Belgian leaders scramble to assure the public that “all threats are under control,” they continue to refuse to confront the ideological roots of Islamic terror. The government’s immediate focus on “polarization” and “extremes on both sides” reveals the same moral equivalence that has paralyzed Europe for decades.

Prime Minister De Wever’s own party, the N-VA, even used the moment to attack political opponents on the right, blaming “divisive rhetoric” rather than the Islamic ideology driving these attacks.

Western Denial

This foiled plot is not an isolated incident—it’s part of a long and bloody pattern of Islamic terror metastasizing across Western democracies, enabled by political timidity and cultural denial. From London to Brussels to Stockholm, governments have chosen appeasement over truth, criminalizing “Islamophobia” while jihadists openly plot assassinations of their elected leaders.

Europe’s leaders are learning—too slowly—that you cannot coexist with an ideology that seeks your submission or death.

