Former Navy SEAL Sen. Tim Sheehy speaks the hard truth about Islam and how Iran and Turkey are seeking a global caliphate. The Twelvers want to rule the world and kill anyone who will not bow to them. They fully intend to wipe out Christianity, Judaism, and Western civilization.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Former Navy SEAL Sen. Tim Sheehy (MT-R) bluntly stated the threat that Islam poses to Western civilization in an interview on Mark Levin’s “Life, Liberty & Levin” show Sunday. He pointed out that Muslim theocrats are led by the Iranian regime and Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, both of which have been pushing a global caliphate, seizing key global chokepoints, and extinguishing Christianity, Judaism, and Western civilization, in order for Islam to rule the world.

The Islamic Caliphate

Sheehy is warning Americans and politicians to wake up to the hard geopolitical reality of Islam’s plan to dominate every country and society on Earth. People should listen because the threat is here in the US, and it is spreading fast.

The furtherance of the Islamic caliphate goes far beyond the Middle East. This is why open borders have been so important to Muslims – they are overwhelming countries with their numbers, converting everyone they can, and they are breeding like rabbits in order to gain control. Rather than go to war, they are subversively spreading their Islamic ideology throughout societies and are getting elected to positions of power. This is how you conquer from within, and it is why they are allying with the communists… for now. They literally plan on taking over the globe, and the Ayatollah of Iran is a Twelver who believes in washing the world with blood so the Mahdi can return.

“[Iran’s] call is to literally take over the world. Now, some people think that sounds ridiculous. They say, oh, come on, you guys can’t take that seriously. Well, that’s what they did about a thousand years ago. That’s what they did about 700 years before that; they ruled the entire region, from the Straits of Gibraltar all the way to India,” Sheehy explained.

“Although it may sound silly, they have a deep desire to extinguish Christianity, Judaism, and Western civilization in their sphere of influence. And as Erdoğan tries to rebuild the Ottoman Empire out of Turkey and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps tries to rebuild an Islamic caliphate centered in Iran…” he added.

If You Desire Peace, Prepare for War

Sheehy then went on to tie the march of Islam directly to American interests, energy security, and the cost of inaction.

He said that people do not like high diesel prices, but the alternative of an Islamic caliphate controlling the Straits of Hormuz, Bab-el-Mandeb, the Suez Canal, the Straits of Gibraltar, and the Straits of Malacca in Indonesia would be far worse, which is absolutely true.

Iran should have been dealt with decades ago. They are the largest sponsor of terrorism on the planet, and half the world’s energy and two billion people living on their knees under a united, radical Islamic caliphate are a greater threat to America than going to war with the mullahs. We need to stop the Twelvers once and for all and remove the threat before a nuclear cloud hangs over the entire planet or we are plunged into another Dark Age.

“We may be done with the Middle East. But they are not done with us,” Sheehy astutely concluded. “It’s not the most popular thing for me to say, for my constituents or for the average American who’s tired of fighting in the Middle East. But it is the hard truth.”

It absolutely is. Just because Americans are tired of war does not mean Iran is. They will come after us no matter what, and to let them gain nuclear, biological, and cyber weapons that could take us out is insanity.

Taking the Fight to Iran

Sheehy has warned about this before. He has described the Iranian regime over and over again as murderous and as unwilling to become a “normal country,” driven by a global caliphate ideology that does not stop at the Persian Gulf or Israel, according to Gateway Pundit. He has also correctly surmised that we have a much better chance of beating them on their turf than ours. No one wants a bloody war on American soil, but if Iran is given a chance, using drones, sleeper cells, or bombs, they will bring death home to America.

Once Islam has conquered a country, they believe it is theirs forever. And that covers most of the planet. It’s the same line of reasoning they use when they infiltrate a city or area – they buy up Christian churches and convert them to mosques as a sign of conquest. As Islam has conquered Christian nations throughout history, they eventually either converted the populace, enslaved them, or slaughtered them.

Imams and Islamic leaders all spout the same rhetoric. Muslim Brotherhood documents and terrorist groups such as ISIS and al-Qaeda have repeatedly stated the same goals of Islamic dominance and the elimination of rival civilizations in their path. They mean what they say.

Sheehy gets it. It’s a pity more politicians don’t. Only a handful seem to grasp what is at stake here. Iran must be neutralized financially or by some other means, and soon. The Twelvers in Iran are literally a ticking apocalyptic bomb.

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