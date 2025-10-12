Behind the polished language of “humanity” and “leadership,” the London-based Muslim Impact Forum—backed by Humza Yousaf and global Islamic elites—is constructing a transnational political machine to seize influence and power across Western institutions.

A New Political Machine for the Global Ummah

In late September, a new organization quietly launched in London with a grand mission — and global ambitions. The Muslim Impact Forum (MIF), unveiled at Palestine House in central London, is not just another NGO. It is a self-declared movement to “connect Muslim leadership, expertise, and resources” across business, academia, philanthropy, and government — with one unifying purpose: to put Muslims in positions of power.

Backed by Humza Yousaf, the recently ousted Muslim First Minister of Scotland and one of Britain’s most polarizing and racist figures, the group is explicit in its aims. “Politics is the arena in which you can make the biggest difference,” Yousaf told attendees. “It’s about pushing good people into positions of power.”

In other words, it’s about mobilizing the Ummah to dominate Western institutions from within.

The Language of “Humanity,” the Agenda of Power

The rhetoric of the Muslim Impact Forum is polished — “serving humanity,” “solving global challenges,” “connecting leadership.” But beneath the corporate gloss lies a deeply ideological objective: to build an organized, well-funded political infrastructure for Islam in the West.

At its core, MIF’s leadership sees the Muslim world as one unified community — the Ummah — that must move as a coordinated bloc in Western societies. Yousaf framed this as a moral mission, warning of the “rise of the far right”, in other words, those who are non-Muslim and conservative, while calling on Muslims to “self-organize” and “strategically align” to influence public policy.

Professor Javed Khan, another founding figure, was even more blunt. “Influencing public policy has got to be an ambition of this work,” he declared. He highlighted that Britain’s Muslim population — now over 4 million, with half under 25 — is “very wealthy, very generous, and very young.” The implication was clear: demographic leverage equals political power.

Global Ties: From London to Istanbul

MIF is not confined to Britain. Its first major conference was held in Istanbul in April, attended by none other than Turkey’s First Lady, Emine Erdoğan — signaling the direct involvement of a key Islamic power hub.

In London, MIF’s launch at Palestine House — a location chosen for its symbolism — cemented the group’s transnational identity. The rhetoric of “Palestine,” “genocide in Gaza,” and “humanitarian justice” was interwoven with the strategic message of political mobilization.

Far from being a grassroots initiative, this is a top-down network — bringing together politicians, media operatives, philanthropists, and business elites under one banner to “align” Muslim power across borders.

The Strategic Narrative: Victimhood Meets Mobilization

Yousaf’s speech perfectly encapsulated the dual strategy at play. On one hand, he presented Muslims as victims of “anti-Muslim hatred” and the “far right.” On the other hand, he called for unapologetic organization and political expansion, claiming Muslims must “influence” governments and “sit at the top table” of power.

Yousaf and his family have long been linked to Muslim Brotherhood–aligned networks, Hamas sympathizers, and terror-tied organizations operating across the UK and abroad.

As First Minister, he aggressively pushed Sharia-style blasphemy laws under the guise of “hate-speech reform,” effectively criminalizing criticism of Islam and curbing Scotland’s once-proud tradition of free expression.

He has also been repeatedly accused of racist bias against white Scots, openly boasting about “diversifying” institutions by driving native Scots out of senior positions.

Now, freed from electoral accountability, Yousaf is re-emerging on the international stage — promoting what he calls “global Muslim engagement” to reshape Western governance from within.

The Broader Pattern: From Representation to Replacement

The MIF represents the next phase of a long-term ideological campaign. For decades, groups like the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) and international networks such as the terror-tied Council on American Islamic Relations in the U.S. have fought relentlessly and successfully to position Islam as an indispensable political force. Now, with movements like MIF, the strategy has aggressively matured into a globalized, professionalized power network.

Under the guise of “empowerment” and “diversity,” the Ummah is being politically weaponized — aiming not merely for representation, but for dominance in policymaking, media, and academia.

As Professor Khan admitted, this is about “strategically bringing together the people that we think are leaders in their field to tackle problems humanity faces.” But who defines those problems? And who decides the solutions? The answer, increasingly, is the same ideological bloc — the transnational Muslim elite.

A parallel message is being voiced in the United States, where CAIR director Nihad Awad has described how expanded Muslim participation in key institutions could reshape American life.

Watch: CAIR Director Nihad Awad Lays Out the Plan to Expand Muslim Influence in U.S. Institutions

Below is a video of CAIR director Nihad Awad spelling out a numbers-driven strategy to place Muslim graduates into journalism, law, academia, and government — a pipeline he says will reshape America’s institutions over the coming decades.

What Comes Next

With the Muslim Impact Forum expanding from Istanbul to London, and with Western governments desperate to prove their “inclusivity,” the groundwork is being laid for a new Islamic political vanguard across Europe and North America.

It’s being built quietly, methodically, and with the language of compassion and “social justice.” Yet its endgame is openly stated: to organize, to influence, and to rule.

Humza Yousaf said it himself, “We can either bury our heads in the sand… or we can organize.”

The Ummah has chosen to organize and fight to seize power in every nation that have populated both legally and illegally. The question is — will the West wake up before it’s too late?

Share