LONDON — A former imam in east London has been given a life sentence with a minimum term of 20 years for the systematic sexual abuse of seven victims from the local Muslim community, including girls as young as 12.

Abdul Halim Khan, 54, was convicted in February of 21 serious sexual offences, including multiple counts of rape, sexual assault of a child under 13, and assault by penetration.

The attacks took place between 2005 and 2014. Khan, who held a position of significant religious authority, was described in court as “cunning,” “manipulative,” and “evil personified.”

He abused the trust placed in him by targeting vulnerable women and girls from the Bangladeshi Muslim community in Tower Hamlets.

How He Operated:

Khan convinced victims he had supernatural powers and could “cleanse” them of evil spirits or cure illnesses (including falsely claiming one girl had ovarian cancer).

He used threats of black magic, death, or harm to their families to silence them.

Many victims spoke of lifelong trauma, with one attempting suicide.

Sentencing him at Snaresbrook Crown Court, Judge Leslie Cuthbert condemned Khan’s “deliberate distortion of the Muslim faith” and said he had “weaponised their faith” against them while behaving as if he were untouchable.

One victim told the court:

“To me, Khan is not a human being, he is evil personified.”

Despite the convictions, some members of his family and community sent letters of support for him before sentencing.

The Metropolitan Police and CPS praised the bravery of the victims for coming forward.

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