RAIR Foundation USA

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William Voelz's avatar
William Voelz
3h

Why? Why will the Brits incarcerate this Muzzie and allow him to contaminate the entire prison population he comes in contact with. He will spread his evil and teach others who will listen to him exactly how to go about raping. Others about to be released will carry his evil beyond the prison walls and back into rhw community. Execute him within 15 days of incarceration. Firing squad no blindfold. Let that be viewed by every other prisoner on their CCTV.

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