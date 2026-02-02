On January 31st, in bitter cold on Parliament Hill, a small group of Canadians gathered to mark the fourth anniversary of the Freedom Convoy. The crowd was modest, the atmosphere subdued, and the temperatures well below freezing — conditions that quietly echoed the physical hardship of the original protest in the winter of 2022.

There were no chants, no spectacle, and little expectation of media attention. What remained, four years later, was persistence. People stood listening, hands buried in pockets, breath visible in the air, as speakers addressed a cause that has not been resolved by time or political convenience.

Two speeches, in particular, stood out.

One came from Dr. Chris Shoemaker, an Ontario physician with more than four decades of experience as both a general practitioner and an emergency room doctor. Shoemaker did not offer slogans or abstractions. He spoke as a clinician, outlining the biological risks and policy failures surrounding the mRNA injections imposed during the COVID period, a perspective that was actively suppressed at the time, but which is now increasingly difficult to dismiss.

At the time Dr. Shoemaker and others like him raised these concerns, it was not merely unpopular to do so — it was, in practice if not in law, forbidden. Physicians who questioned the state-approved COVID narrative, particularly around mRNA injections, faced professional retaliation that included the loss of medical licenses, reputations built over decades, and in many cases their livelihoods altogether. In Canada especially, dissent was treated as misconduct, and silence was enforced through regulatory bodies rather than open scientific debate.

That context matters now, because what was once labeled “misinformation” is increasingly becoming orthodoxy. Developments in the United States — most notably through the work of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in his current role as Secretary of Health and Human Services — have forced long-suppressed questions back into the open. Issues surrounding mRNA safety, regulatory capture, and the suppression of early treatment protocols are no longer fringe topics, but subjects of official review and policy reconsideration.

For doctors who paid an extraordinary price for refusing to repeat what they believed to be false or incomplete claims, this shift represents more than political change. It is a profound vindication — one that arrives years too late to undo the damage, but too clearly to deny.

The second address was delivered by Johnny Rowe, one of a small handful of individuals who has protested on Parliament Hill virtually every day since the convoy was dispersed in 2022. His remarks were not a recitation of grievances, but a sober assessment of where the movement stands now: what worked, what did not, and what kind of participation will be required going forward.

In an earlier address delivered outside CBC’s headquarters on Sparks Street in January 2023, while many COVID-era measures were still in force or had only recently been lifted, Johnny Rowe directed his criticism not at elected officials but at the media institutions that amplified and protected state policy from scrutiny.

He argued that by repeating official narratives uncritically, dismissing dissenting medical voices, and framing legitimate questions as extremism or misinformation, the CBC bore a unique responsibility for the human cost of those policies. In Rowe’s view, governments impose, but media normalize, defend, and enforce consensus. Without that amplification, he contended, many of the most damaging measures could not have been sustained.

As the gathering dispersed, another protest was underway nearby on Elgin Street. Roughly seventy demonstrators marched with police escorts, carrying a mixture of Palestinian flags alongside symbols associated with Venezuela and Che Guevara, a striking contrast in both tone and symbolism to the quiet commemoration unfolding moments earlier on the Hill.

The juxtaposition was difficult to ignore.

